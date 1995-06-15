Exploring the Cell Membrane: Conceptual Developments, Volume 39

Preface to Volume 39. Contributors to this volume.

Chapter 1. Exploration of the cell membrane (A. Kleinzeller). I. Stages of conceptual developments in the domain of cell membranes. II. Evolution or revolution in the study of cell membranes? III. The role of ancillary fields. Chapter 2. The postulate of the cell membrane. (A. Kleinzeller). I. The perception of a cell membrane as the osmotic and electrical barrier. Is there a cell membrane? II. Properties of the postulated cell membrane. III. Membrane channels. IV. Regulation of membrane function. V. The concept of the cell membrane towards the 100the anniversary of Overton's views. Chapter 3. The concept of a membrane transport carrier (A. Kleinzeller). I. The postulate of membrane permeability pathways involving mechanisms other than simple diffusion. II. The phenomenology of carrier-mediated transport: kinetics and models. III. Towards the molecular mechanisms of carrier-mediated processes. IV. Questions, questions. Chapter 4. The concept of a solute pump (A. Kleinzeller). I. The perception of the phenomenon. II. The phenomenology of active transport. III. Mechanism of active transport. IV. What next? Chapter 5. Membrane receptors (M.D. Hollenberg, A. Kleinzeller). I. The receptor concept. II. Receptor-mediated transmembrane signalling. III. Regulation of receptor function. IV. Summary and view to the future. Chapter 6. Energy metabolism in cellular membranes (D.F. Wilson). I.Introduction. II. Discovery and characterization of respiratory chain. III. Coupling of respiration to metabolic work. IV. Compartmentation of the matrix enzymes by the inner mitochondrial membrane. V. Mechanism in the coupling of respiration and phosphorylation. Chapter 7. The epithelial membrane (R.K.H. Kinne, A. Kleinzeller). I. Introduction. II. The establishment of the existence of epithelial cell layers. III. The transcellular route in epithelial transport. IV. The direct demonstration of different transport properties of the apical and basal-lateral plasma membrane. V. The intercellular pathway. VI. What's next?. Chapter 8. The role of membranes in excitability (D.E. Goldman). I. Excitability. II. Excitation processes. Name Index. Subject Index.