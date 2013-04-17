Exploring Education for Digital Librarians - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346593, 9781780633008

Exploring Education for Digital Librarians

1st Edition

Meaning, Modes and Models

Authors: Sue Myburgh Anna Maria Tammaro
eBook ISBN: 9781780633008
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346593
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 17th April 2013
Page Count: 334
Table of Contents

Dedication

List of figures and tables

List of abbreviations

Preface

About the authors

Acknowledgements

Chapter 1: Regeneration of the second oldest profession

Abstract:

Introduction

From books to ideas

DLs as socio-technical systems

Education for the information professions

What digital libraries can be

What digital librarians could do

Interpersonal activity

Decoders and interventionists

Digital knowledge creation and critical thinking

Interdisciplinarity

Conclusions

Chapter 2: The influence of the current context

Abstract:

Context

Abbott and the professional context

What is a ‘profession’?

Context 1: the information society

Context 2: context of professions

Context 3: ICTs

Explaining ideologies

Conclusions

Chapter 3: Previous research on education for DLs

Abstract:

The perplexed state of education for information work

Technology and education

DL courses currently offered

DL programmes in LIS and CS

Conclusions

Chapter 4: First things fourth

Abstract:

Unravelling long-standing ambiguities

What do librarians do?

Technical tasks

Purpose and processes

Hegemony

Selection

Access

Organisation of information resources

The social role of librarians and abstruse hegemony

Chapter 5: Purposeful digital librarians

Abstract:

The activities of the digital librarian

LIS education and ideologies

Chapter 6: No theory, no discipline = no profession

Abstract:

Notes towards solving these dilemmas

Theory and praxis

Distinction between theory and praxis

Disciplines

Neutrality of science

The information metacommunity

Multidisciplinary metacommunities and their metatheories

Digital library research and education is particularly inter- and multidisciplinary

Facilitating interdisciplinary work

Chapter 7: Constructing a theoretical framework

Abstract:

The purpose of a theoretical framework

Steps of theory construction

Step 1: clarification of the axiological position of the researcher(s)

Step 2: nomos, or ‘existing situation’

Step 3: existing theories examined and tested teleologically

Step 4: lexical register and conceptual identification

Step 5: development of alternative conceptual models in an ontology

Step 6: taxonomy of information professions

Step 7: model tested against purpose/teleological assumptions

Conclusions

Chapter 8: Designing curricula

Abstract:

Changes in LIS education

Didactics

Epistemological approaches to curriculum design

Creative industries

Cultural institutions

Interdisciplinarity

Chapter 9: Aims and outcomes

Abstract:

Curriculum aims

Professional philosophy and phronesis

Results and effects of the curriculum

Competencies and skills

Graduate qualities

International equivalences

Internationalisation

Chapter 10: Pedagogies and teaching methods

Abstract:

Teaching and learning

Use of ICTs in education

Social responsibilities of higher education

Epistemological frameworks for learning

Social constructivism

Social constructionism

Connectivism

Three common modes of teaching/learning

Critical pedagogy as heutagogical

The Socratic method

Online learning and heutagogy

Education, culture and internationalisation

Digital and critical literacy, critical thinking

Chapter 11: Content and structure

Abstract:

Substance and speculation

Theoretical framework

Human information behaviour

Knowledge creation

Representation of information: language and linguistics

Evaluation of information: interpretation, meaning and critical information literacy

Evaluating information economically

Technology and other ‘stuff’

Level of programme

Structure

Metacommunity

Core

Chapter 12: A bright future

Abstract:

The past and the future

Libraries and freedom of thought

Democracy and social role

Metacommunity and agreement

Changed service model

Evaluation of the social role of librarians

New profile

Research for the future

References

Index

Description

Exploring Education for Digital Librarians provides a refreshing perspective on the discipline and profession of Library and Information Science (LIS), with a focus on preparing students for careers as librarians who can deal with present and future digital information environments. A re-examination of the knowledge base of the field, combined with a proposed theoretical structure for LIS, provide the basis for this work, which also examines competencies for practice as well as some of the international changes in the nature of higher education. The authors finally suggest a model that could be used internationally to educate librarians for their new roles and social responsibilities in a digitised, networked world.

The twelve chapters of this book cover key issues in education for digital librarians, including: the necessity of regenerating the profession; current contexts; previous research on education for digital librarians; understanding the dimensions of the discipline and profession of librarianship, and the distinctions between them; the social purpose of librarianship as a profession and the theoretical framework which supports the practice of the profession; a brief analysis of curriculum design, pedagogies and teaching methods, and a glimpse of the proactive and important future role of librarianship in society.

Key Features

  • Considers the ubiquitous misunderstanding that technology can replace libraries and librarians
  • Provides a theoretical view of the field which can contribute awareness of dimensions of the dilemmas which the discipline/profession currently faces
  • Presents a broad international perspective which provides a basis for a new model for LIS education

Readership

Library information science educators; Managers of information enterprises; Librarians

Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780633008
Paperback ISBN:
9781843346593

Reviews

"The authors position librarians as information workers in the first few chapters and introduce the concept of ‘digital libraries’ and ‘digital librarians’ as change agents (in the context of knowledge creation and knowledge sharing, rather than simply knowledge capture and containment)."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 63, No. 1, 2014

About the Authors

Sue Myburgh Author

Sue Myburgh is currently Program Director of two postgraduate programs – in Knowledge Management and Internet Communication Strategies - at the University of South Australia. She has been involved in many aspects of the theory and practice of Information Management internationally over the last two decades. Amongst various honours received, she was a Fulbright Scholar and has been awarded the Britt Literary Award by the Association of Records Managers and Administrators International.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of South Australia, Australia

Anna Maria Tammaro Author

Anna Maria Tammaro is currently Professor at the University of Parma, Italy. She is also Local Co-ordinator of the International Master’s in Digital Library Learning (DILL), Chair of IFLA Division IV, and an IFLA Governing Board member. Anna Maria has extensive experience in academic librarianship, having been the Librarian at the University of Florence and the University of Bologna, Italy.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Parma, Italy

