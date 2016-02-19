Experimental Modelling in Engineering presents the principles of experimental modeling methodically and in such a generalized manner that they may lend themselves to application in practically all fields of technology. The book covers related topics such as modeling based on conditions of similarity; units and dimensions; the applications of homogeneity and dimensionally homogenous equations in the field; and the selection of variables in dimensional analysis. Also covered in the book are topics such as the use of models in experiments; the principle of similarity; examples in experimental modeling; and problems in dimensional analysis and model design. The text is recommended for engineers who would like to know more about the principles, concepts, behind experimental modeling, as well as its applications in engineering and other related fields.

Table of Contents



Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction: Modeling Based on Conditions of Similarity

Chapter 2. Units and Dimensions

2.1 Primary and Secondary Quantities

2.2 Dimensionality of Mathematical Operators

Chapter 3. Homogeneity and Dimensionally Homogeneous Equations

Chapter 4. Non-Dimensional Formulations

4.1 The System Equations Approach

4.2 Rayleigh's Method

4.3 Method Based on Buckingham's Theorem Or Ï€-Theorem

4.3.1 Historical Note on the Ï€-Theorem

Chapter 5. The Selection of Variables in Dimensional Analysis

5.1 The Role of the Gravitational Field

5.2 Reduction of the Number of Ï€-Factors

5.2.1 The Application of Directional Properties of Variables

5.2.2 The Application of The Dual Property of Mass

Chapter 6. The Use of Models in Experiments

Chapter 7. The Principle of Similarity

7.1 Complete Similarity

7.2 The Scaling Factor Î»

7.3 The Concept of Homology

7.4 The Characteristic Variable

7.5 Procedures in Modeling

7.5.1 Modeling of Functional Relations

7.5.2 The Principle of Distortion

7.5.3 Application of Distortion

7.6 Some of the Commonly Encountered Similarity Conditions

7.6.1 Geometric Similarity

7.6.2 Kinematic Similarity

7.6.3 Dynamic Similarity

7.6.4 Materials Similarity

7.6.5 Thermal and Flow Similarity

7.6.6 Electromagnetic Similarity

Chapter 8. Scale Effects

Chapter 9. Worked Examples in Experimental Modeling

9.1 Behavior of Structures under Load

9.1.1 Modeling of Reinforced Concrete

9.1.2 The Prestressed Concrete

9.2 Beam Hydroballistics

9.2.1 General Aspects of Blunt Body Impact on Water

9.2.2 Drag of Sphere During Vertical Water Entry

9.2.3 Modeling of Space Rocket Booster Splashdown

9.3 Explosive Metal Forming

9.3.1 Metal Forming by the Use of Exploding Wires

9.3.2 Chemical Explosion Forming

9.4 Solid Mechanics

9.4.1 Transfer of Granular Materials

9.4.2 Traction Dynamics of All-Terrain Vehicles

9.5 Thermo-Elasticity

9.5.1 The General Plane Strain and Plane Stress Prob

9.5.2 The Plane Strain Model

9.5.3 The Plane Stress Model

9.6 Sloshing in Partially Filled Liquid Containers

9.6.1 Slosh Control in Accelerating Fuel Tanks

9.7 Wind Effects on Structures and the Environment

9.7.1 Modeling of the Natural Wind Structure

9.7.2 Modeling of Wind Loads

9.7.3 Dynamic Modeling of Structures

9.7.4 Investigation of Environmental Problems

Chapter 10. Problems in Dimensional Analysis and Model Design

Chapter 11. References

Chapter 12. Appendices

Appendix 1: Note on Admissible Functional Relations in Modeling

Appendix 2: Relationships Between the Electrical and Magnetic Quantities Defined in Table 7.8

Chapter 13. Solutions to Problems in Dimensional Analysis and Model Design















2