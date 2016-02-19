Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 19: Experimental Methods, Part A covers the methods of materials experimentation and testing. The book discusses the measurement of residual stresses by x-ray diffraction techniques; the investigation of composition variations by diffraction; and the use of Mössbauer spectroscopy in materials science. The text also describes photoluminescence techniques for studies of composition and defects in semiconductors; and materials production by high-rate sputter deposition. Graduate students in the field of materials science, laboratory scientists, and materials engineers will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

1 The Measurement of Residual Stresses by X-Ray Diffraction Techniques

I. Introduction

II. Types of Residual Stresses

III. Principles of X-Ray Stress Measurement

IV. Control of Accuracy and Precision

V. Fundamental Problems

VI. Applications

References

2 The Investigation of Composition Variations by Diffraction

I. Introduction

II. Diffraction Equations

III. Penetration Distance

IV. Effective Volume Calculations

V. Two Methods of Analyzing for Composition Profile

VI. Choice of Binary System for Composition Broadening Studies

VII. Analysis of Rocking Curve Data

VIII. Influence of Temperature Diffuse Scattering

IX. Determinations of Composition Profiles

X. Summary

3 The Use of Mössbauer Spectroscopy in Materials Science

I. Introduction

II. General Principles of Mössbauer Spectroscopy

III. Instrumentation

IV. Measurements on Substitutional Alloys

V. Interstitial Alloys

VI. Magnetic Studies

VII. Phase Analysis

VIII. Summary

References

4 Photoluminescence Techniques for Studies of Composition and Defects in Semiconductors

I. Introduction

II. Equipment for Photoluminescence Experiments

III. Profiling of Bulk Properties of Semiconductors with Photoluminescence

IV. Some Applications of Photoluminescence in the Exploration of Properties of Point Defects in Semiconductors

V. Studies of Dislocation-Related Defects in Semiconductors with Photoluminescence Techniques References

5 Materials Production by High Rate Sputter Deposition

I. Introduction

II. High Rate Sputtering Systems

III. Sputter-Deposition Techniques

IV. Sputter-Deposited Materials

References

Index

