Experimental Methods
1st Edition
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Vol. 19
Editors: Herbert Herman
eBook ISBN: 9781483218267
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1980
Page Count: 276
Description
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 19: Experimental Methods, Part A covers the methods of materials experimentation and testing. The book discusses the measurement of residual stresses by x-ray diffraction techniques; the investigation of composition variations by diffraction; and the use of Mössbauer spectroscopy in materials science. The text also describes photoluminescence techniques for studies of composition and defects in semiconductors; and materials production by high-rate sputter deposition. Graduate students in the field of materials science, laboratory scientists, and materials engineers will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
1 The Measurement of Residual Stresses by X-Ray Diffraction Techniques
I. Introduction
II. Types of Residual Stresses
III. Principles of X-Ray Stress Measurement
IV. Control of Accuracy and Precision
V. Fundamental Problems
VI. Applications
References
2 The Investigation of Composition Variations by Diffraction
I. Introduction
II. Diffraction Equations
III. Penetration Distance
IV. Effective Volume Calculations
V. Two Methods of Analyzing for Composition Profile
VI. Choice of Binary System for Composition Broadening Studies
VII. Analysis of Rocking Curve Data
VIII. Influence of Temperature Diffuse Scattering
IX. Determinations of Composition Profiles
X. Summary
3 The Use of Mössbauer Spectroscopy in Materials Science
I. Introduction
II. General Principles of Mössbauer Spectroscopy
III. Instrumentation
IV. Measurements on Substitutional Alloys
V. Interstitial Alloys
VI. Magnetic Studies
VII. Phase Analysis
VIII. Summary
References
4 Photoluminescence Techniques for Studies of Composition and Defects in Semiconductors
I. Introduction
II. Equipment for Photoluminescence Experiments
III. Profiling of Bulk Properties of Semiconductors with Photoluminescence
IV. Some Applications of Photoluminescence in the Exploration of Properties of Point Defects in Semiconductors
V. Studies of Dislocation-Related Defects in Semiconductors with Photoluminescence Techniques References
5 Materials Production by High Rate Sputter Deposition
I. Introduction
II. High Rate Sputtering Systems
III. Sputter-Deposition Techniques
IV. Sputter-Deposited Materials
References
Index
About the Editor
Herbert Herman
