Experimental Methods in Tribology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444515896, 9780080472737

Experimental Methods in Tribology, Volume 44

1st Edition

Authors: Gwidon Stachowiak Andrew Batchelor
eBook ISBN: 9780080472737
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444515896
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 18th May 2004
Page Count: 372
Table of Contents

Introduction, Simulation of Wear and Friction, Tribometers, Measurement of Friction and Wear, Control of the Test Environment, Characterization of Test Specimens, Sample Preparation and Execution of Tests, Surface Micrography and Analysis, Lubricant and Wear Particle Analysis, Analysis and Deduction by Dimensional Analysis

Description

This is an indespensible guide to both researchers in academia and industry who wish to perform tribological experiments more effectively. With an extensive range of illustrations which communicate the basic concepts in experimental methods tribology more effectively than text alone.
An extensive citation list is also provided at the end of each chapter facilitating a more thorough navigation through a particular subject.

Key Features

  • Contains extensive illustrations
  • Highlights limitations of current techniques

About the Authors

Gwidon Stachowiak Author

Gwidon Stachowiak is a Professor at Curtin University, Perth, Western Australia, specializing in tribology. His research interests include the development of methods for description of multiscale 3D surface topographies, tribocorrosion, and optimization of 3D surface textures for hydrodynamic contacts.

Affiliations and Expertise

Tribology Laboratory, University of Western Australia

Andrew Batchelor Author

Andrew W. Batchelor has been involved in tribology for 30 years and has taught tribology at universities in Australia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia and India. He has written books on topics relating to materials degradation, biomaterials and bioengineering.

Affiliations and Expertise

Saudi Aramco, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia

