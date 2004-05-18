Experimental Methods in Tribology, Volume 44
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction, Simulation of Wear and Friction, Tribometers, Measurement of Friction and Wear, Control of the Test Environment, Characterization of Test Specimens, Sample Preparation and Execution of Tests, Surface Micrography and Analysis, Lubricant and Wear Particle Analysis, Analysis and Deduction by Dimensional Analysis
Description
This is an indespensible guide to both researchers in academia and industry who wish to perform tribological experiments more effectively. With an extensive range of illustrations which communicate the basic concepts in experimental methods tribology more effectively than text alone.
An extensive citation list is also provided at the end of each chapter facilitating a more thorough navigation through a particular subject.
Key Features
- Contains extensive illustrations
- Highlights limitations of current techniques
Readership
For those wishing to perform more effective tribological experiments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2004
- Published:
- 18th May 2004
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080472737
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444515896
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Gwidon Stachowiak Author
Gwidon Stachowiak is a Professor at Curtin University, Perth, Western Australia, specializing in tribology. His research interests include the development of methods for description of multiscale 3D surface topographies, tribocorrosion, and optimization of 3D surface textures for hydrodynamic contacts.
Affiliations and Expertise
Tribology Laboratory, University of Western Australia
Andrew Batchelor Author
Andrew W. Batchelor has been involved in tribology for 30 years and has taught tribology at universities in Australia, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia and India. He has written books on topics relating to materials degradation, biomaterials and bioengineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Saudi Aramco, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia