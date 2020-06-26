Experimental Hydrodynamics of Fast-Floating Aquatic Animals

1: Method of Investigation the Problems of Hydromechanics on the basis of the laws of Swimming Aquatic Animals

1.1. Introductory Remarks

1.2. Principles of Swimming Aquatic Animals

1.3. Methods of Experimental Investigations and Criteria for Dynamic Similarity

1.4. Modeling in Experimental Investigations of Swimming Aquatic Animals

2: Kinematic and dynamic Parameters of Swimming Aquatic Animals

2.1. Basic Hydrodynamic Forces and Moments

2.2. Component of Hydrodynamic Resistance of Bodies

2.3. Geometric Parameters of the Body of Aquatic Animals

2.4. Geometric Parameters of the Caudal Fin

2.5. Swimming Speeds of Aquatic Animals

2.6. Equipments for the Investigations of the Laws of Swimming Aquatic Animals

2.7. Features Swimming of Aquatic Animals

3: Bioenergy Swimming Aquatic Animals

3.1. Basic Patterns of Bio-energy

3.2. Experimental Investigations of the Energy Expenses of Dolphins in a State of Relative Rest

3.3. Indirect Estimates of the Energy Expenses of Dolphins

3.4. Quasistationary Bioenergetics Calculation of Dolphin Swimming

3.5. On the Comparison of Human and Dolphin Bio-energy

4: The Morphology of the Body Systems of Some Aquatic Animals

4.1. The Structure of the Body Systems of Dolphins

4.2. Dolphin Fin Morphology

4.3. Features of the Structure of the Dolphins Skin

4.4. The Structure of Shark Body Systems

4.5. The Morphology of the Sharks Skin

4.6. The Structure of the Swordfish Skin

4.7. The Structure of the Body and Skin of Penguins

5: Interaction of Aquatic Animals Systems with Environment

5.1. Control of the Shape of the Body and Fins of Aquatic Animals

5.2. Features of Control of the Skin Covering of Aquatic Animals

5.3. Investigation of the Stability of Coherent Vortex Structures of the Boundary Layer of the Aquatic Animals Skin

5.4. Measurement of the Temperature of the Outer Cover of Dolphins

5.5. Thermoregulation of the Aquatic Animals Skin

6: Experimental Investigations of the Boundary Layer and Mechanical Characteristics of Dolphin Skin

6.1. Pulsations of the Velocity of the Boundary Layer of Dolphins

6.2. The Flow Regime in the Boundary Layer of the Dolphin Model

6.3. Models of Elastic Surfaces

6.4. Apparatus for Measuring the Mechanical Characteristics of the Skin Live Dolphins

6.5. Preliminary Results of the Investigations of Skin Elasticity Live Dolphins

6.6. Investigations of Skin Elasticity of Live Dolphins

6.7. Investigations of the Oscillating Mass Parameter of the Dolphins Skin

6.8. Some Mechanical Characteristics of the Dolphins Skin

6.9. The Propagation Speed of Oscillations on the Dolphins Skin