Experimental Fluid Mechanics, Second Edition, discusses the fundamental concepts of fluid mechanics. The book begins with a discussion of the use of dimensional analysis, in particular the way in which it can be used to relate the results of model tests to flows at full scale. A chapter on wind tunnels follows; because tunnels and other test rigs with similar features are the basic test facilities of laboratory fluid mechanics, and because most of the physical and mathematical features of the subject are well illustrated by the flow in wind tunnels. Subsequent chapters discuss techniques of measurements—fluid velocity and shear stress measurements, pressure measurements, force and position measurements, and flow visualization; the conduct of experiments and the writing of reports; and the last chapter is a survey of specialized branches of fluid mechanics. This book is intended for students of the theory of fluid mechanics, who must also learn about the physical situations which the theory represents, and especially for those who contemplate specializing in the experimental side of the subject rather than the theoretical side.
Table of Contents
Editorial Introduction
Preface to Second Edition
Acknowledgments
Chapter One Introduction
Theory and Experiment in Fluid Mechanics
Aeronautics and other Branches of the Subject
Relative Motion
Historical Development of Fluid Mechanics
Dimensional Analysis
Units
The Equations of Motion
The Navier-Stokes Equations
Incompressible Flow
"Inviscid" Flow and Bernoulli's Equation
Shock Waves
The Boundary-layer Approximation
The Momentum Integral Equation
Laminar Flow
Turbulent Flow
The Reynolds Stresses
Duct Flow
Compressible Flow Outside Shear Layers
Departures from Perfect-gas Behavior
The Different Flow Regimes
Categories of Experimental Work
Examples
Chapter Two Tunnels and Test Rigs
Wind Tunnel Layouts
Closed-circuit Tunnels
Open-circuit Tunnels
Pressure Tunnels
Power Requirements and Circuit Arrangements
Transonic and Supersonic Tunnels
Diffusers
Subsonic Diffusers
Fans and Compressors
Fan Design Methods
Drive Arrangements
Intermittent-running Tunnels
Corners
Contractions and Nozzles
Boundary-layer Behavior
Effect of a Contraction on Velocity Variations
Nozzles for High Speed Tunnels
Design of Supersonic Divergent Nozzles
Screens
Pressure-drop Coefficients of Screens
Honeycombs
Acceptable Values of Stream Turbulence
Condensation in High-speed Tunnels
Shock Tubes
Shock Tunnels
Reflected-shock Tunnels
"Tailored" Operation
Low-density Tunnels
Examples
Chapter Three Fluid Velocity and Shear Stress Measurements
Pitot Tubes
Corrections to the Readings of Pitot Tubes in Non-uniform Flow
Static Pressure Measurements
Fluctuating Pressure Measurements
Flow Direction Measurements
Flow Quantity Measurements
Fluctuating Velocity Measurements―The Hot Wire Anemometer
Hot Wire Probes
Compensation for Thermal Inertia of Hot Wires
Constant-temperature Hot-wire Operation
The Doppler Anemometer
Recording Techniques
Measurement of Very Low Velocities
Shear Stress Measurement
Surface Pitot Tubes
"Floating" Surface Elements
Determination of Surface Friction from Overall Drag Measurements
Use of the Momentum Integral Equation
Examples
Chapter Four Pressure Measurements and Manometers
Surface Pressure Measurements
Lag in Connecting Leads Containing Gases
Manometers and Pressure Gauges
U-tube Manometers
Betz Manometer
Reservoir U-tubes
Multi-tube Manometers
Null-displacement Manometers
Chattock Gauge
Pressure Transducers
Measurement of Low Absolute Pressures
Pressure Fluctuation Measurements
Examples
Chapter Five Force and Position Measurements
The Null-displacement Method
The Strain Method
Forces on Tunnel Models
Permanent Wind Tunnel Balances
Resolution of Forces
Balance Linkages
Weigh-beams
Model Supports
Strain Balances
Resistance Strain Gauges
Resolution of Forces
Temperature Sensitivity
Frequency Response
Tunnel Interference
Solid Blockage
Wake Blockage
Tunnel Wall Boundary-layer Blockage
Lift Interference
Aspect Ratio Corrections
Corrections to Surface Pressure Distributions
Permissible Model Size for a Given Tunnel
Position Measurements
Automatic Data Recording and Digital Processing
Examples
Chapter Six Flow Visualization
Streamlines of the External Stream
Streamlines of the Surface Flow
Surface Friction
Extent of Turbulent Mixing Regions
Shock Wave or Expansion Fan Position
Flow Visualization Techniques and Interpretation
Tufts
"Smoke" or Dye
Line Tracers
Oil Films
China Clay
Shadow-graph or Direct-shadow Method
Schlieren Method
Interferometer
Examples
Chapter Seven The Planning and Reporting of Experiments
Planning of Experiments
The Experimental Program
Experimental Errors
Overall Accuracy
Report Writing
Curve Fitting
Style
Chapter Eight Specialized Branches of Fluid Mechanics
Aeronautics
Chemical Engineering
Oceanography
Physiology
Civil Engineering
Heat Transfer and Combustion
Hydraulics and Naval Architecture
Meteorology
Turbo-machinery and Duct Flows
Journals
Notation
Answers to Examples
References
Index
