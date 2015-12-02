Exotic Animal Medicine
2nd Edition
A Quick Reference Guide
Description
Exotic pets are more popular than ever before, so make sure you are ready to care for everything from rats to songbirds with Exotic Animal Medicine: A Quick Reference Guide, 2nd Edition. Expanded with three all new chapters and updated content, this new edition provides the key points on differential diagnoses and diagnostics, along with background information on a wide variety of exotic pets, to veterinary practitioners who may or may not have experience treating them. Its practical quick-reference outline format makes it easy for you to see the conditions likely to be encountered within a species; develop a potential differential diagnosis list quickly; initiate an investigational plan; and view treatment regimens.
Key Features
- Covers the most commonly encountered exotic species in one text , making it a succinct and practical clinician’s guide to diagnosing and treating a wide variety of exotic pets.
- Expert advice on diagnostic approaches, clinical techniques, anesthetic protocols, and treatment regimens offers an invaluable source of useful clinically applicable material.
- Organization of chapters by species and clinical signs enables you to access information easily and efficiently.
- User-friendly outline format allows the guide to act as a quick reference in the clinical setting.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Ferrets
Chapter 2: Rabbits
Chapter 3: Guinea Pigs, Chinchillas and Degus
Chapter 4: Small Rodents
Chapter 5: Marmosets and Tamarins
Chapter 6: Hedgehogs
Chapter 7: Sugar Gliders
Chapter 8: Parrots and Related Species
Chapter 9: Songbirds and Softbills
Chapter 10: Lizards
Chapter 11: Snakes
Chapter 12: Tortoises and Turtles
Chapter 13: Amphibians
Chapter 14: Goldfish and Koi
Chapter 15: Tropical Freshwater Fish
Chapter 16: Tropical Marine Fish
Details
- No. of pages:
- 656
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 2nd December 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323394307
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323394888
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323394901
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323328494
About the Author
Lance Jepson
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Lecturer in Exotic Medicine, Vet4dragons, Fenton Veterinary Practice, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, UK