Exergetic, Energetic and Environmental Dimensions
1st Edition
Description
This edited book looks at recent studies on interdisciplinary research related to exergy, energy, and the environment. This topic is of prime significance – there is a strong need for practical solutions through better design, analysis and assessment in order to achieve better efficiency, environment and sustainability.
Exergetic, Energetic and Environmental Dimensions covers a number of topics ranging from thermodynamic optimization of energy systems, to the environmental impact assessment and clean energy, offering readers a comprehensive reference on analysis, modeling, development, experimental investigation, and improvement of many micro to macro systems and applications, ranging from basic to advanced categories.
Its comprehensive content includes:
- Comprehensive coverage of development of systems considering exergy, energy, and environmental issues, along with the most up-to-date information in the area, plus recent developments
- New developments in the area of exergy, including recent debate involving the shaping of future directions and priorities for better environment, sustainable development and energy security
- Provides a number of illustrative examples, practical applications, and case studies
Key Features
- Introduces recently developed technological and strategic solutions and engineering applications for professionals in the area
- Provides numerous engineering examples and applications on exergy
- Offers a variety of problems that foster critical thinking and skill development
Readership
There is a potential market from academia to industry and from government agencies to international organizations. This book can be used as a graduate-level textbook, reference book for professors, researchers, scientists, engineers, and graduate students
Table of Contents
Section 1: Energy and Sustainability
1. Potential Energy Solutions for Better Sustainability, Ibrahim Dincer, Canan Acar
2. Net Zero Energy Residential Building Architecture in the Future, Okay Gönülol, Ayça Tokuç
3. Achieving Green Building Standards via Energy Efficiency Retrofit: A Case Study of an Industrial Facility, Muhsin Kılıç, Ayşe Fidan Altun
4. A New Approach for a Control System of an Innovative Building Integrated Photobioreactor, Gülden Köktürk, Anıl Ünal, Ayça Tokuç
5. Multi-criteria Selection Factors for Evaluation of Intelligent Buildings; A Novel Approach for Energy Management, Elnaz Asadian, Katayoun Taghizadeh Azari, Ali Vakili Ardebili
6. The Place of Coal Production and Consumption in Turkey’s Economy. Elif Koc Sari, Işilay Ulusoy
7. Long Term Energy Demand and Supply Projections and Evaluations for Turkey, Muhsin Kılıç, Esra Özdemir
8. Comparison of ANN, Regression Analysis and ANFIS Models in Estimation of Global Solar Radiation for Different Climatological Locations, Yusuf Kurtgoz, Emrah Deniz
9. Production Planning Using a Day Ahead Prices in a Cement Plant, Turgay Emir, Mehmet Guray Güler
10. The importance of the ships in the next-generation electric power system, called “Smart Grid”, Kenan Yiğit, Bora Acarkan
11. Ventilation Strategies for the Preventive Conservation of Manuscripts in Necip Paşa Library, İzmir-Turkey, Turgay Coskun, Cem Dogan Sahin, Ozcan Gulhan, Zeynep Durmus Arsan, Gulden Gokcen Akkurt
12. Effect of Double Skin Façade on Thermal Energy Losses in the Buildings: A Case Study in Tabriz, Rouhollah Norouzi, Rogaye Motalebzade
Section 2: Energy Systems and Analyses
13. Energy and Exergy Analyses of a Geothermal Based Integrated System for Trigeneration, Osamah Siddiqui, Ibrahim Dincer
14. Comparative Assessment of Three Integrated Trigeneration Systems for Dairy Farms, Eren Sevinchan, Ibrahim Dincer
15. Performance Assessment of a Biomass Fired Regenerative ORC System Through Energy and Exergy Analyses, Ozum Calli, Can Ozgur Colpan, Huseyin Gunerhan
16. Thermal Design and Modeling of Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Combining PTSC and ORC Systems, Anil Erdogan, Can Ozgur Colpan'
17. CFD Analysis of a Solar-Geothermal Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger, David Ouellette, Anil Erdogan, Can Ozgur Colpan
18. Numerical Investigation of Fixed Bed Downdraft Woody Biomass Gasification, Ebubekir Siddik Aydin, Ozgun Yucel, Hasan Sadikoglu
19. Passive Thermal Management of a Photovoltaic Panel: Influence of Fin Arrangements, Mehmet Akif Ezan, Ceren Yuksel, Cem Kalkan, Mustafa Aydin, Güven Nergiz
20. Reduction of Entropy Production by Using of Solar Cooling Systems Based on SOLITERM Parabolic Trough Collectors Combined with Double Effect Absorption Chillers, Ahmet Lokurlu
21. Thermal Performance of a Solar Room Heater with Evacuated Tubes, Guvenc Umur Alpaydin, Serhan Kucuka
22. Thermodynamic Assessment of an Integrated Solar Collector System for Multi-Generation Purposes, Yunus Emre Yuksel, Murat Ozturk
23. Energy-Exergy and Exergoeconomic (3E) Analysis of A Solar Photovoltaic Module, Mutlucan Bayat, Mehmet Ozalp
23. Exergetic and Energetic Performance Evaluation of a Flat Plate Solar Collector in Dynamic Behavior, Hamed Mouna, Ali Fellah, Ammar Ben Brahim
24. Performance Assessment of Various Greenhouse Heating Systems; a Case Study in Antalya, Fatih Yilmaz, Reşat Selbaş
25. Energy, Exergy And Exergoenvironmental Assessments of Solar Assisted Absorption Cooling Systems And Conventional Air-Conditioning System: A Comparative Study, Hamed Alimoradiyan, Tahir Abdul Hussain Ratlamwala
26. Comparative Study of Two Solar Cascade Absorption Refrigeration Systems Based On Energy And Exergy Methods. Fateme Ahmadi Boyaghchi, Motahare Mahmoodnezhad
27. Comparative Study of Active and Passive Cooling Techniques for Concentrated Photovoltaic Systems, Ali Radwan, Mohamed Emam, Mahmoud Ahmed
28. Optimization of Slope Angles of Photovoltaic Arrays for Different Seasons, Ahmet Senpınar
29. Design, Energy and Exergy Analyses of Linear Fresnel Reflector, Melik Ziya Yakut, Arif Karabuğa, Ahmet Kabul, Reşat Selbaş
30. Integration of reflectors to improve energy production of hybrid PVT collectors, Khaled Touafek, Ismail Tabet, Abdelkrim Khelifa, Hafsia Haloui, Hanane Bencheikh El Hocine, Mohamed Tahar Baissi, Malek Ali
31. Thermodynamic and Thermoeconomic Comparisons of Two Trigeneration Systems. Parisa Heidarnejad, Alireza Noorpoor, İbrahim Dincer
32. Comparative Evaluation of Possible Desalination Options with Various Nuclear Power Plants, Selim Dincer, Ibrahim Dincer
33. Comparative Evaluation of Possible Desalination Options for Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant. M.F. Polat and I. Dincer
34. Determination of Flow Characteristics of Multiple Slot-Jets Impingement Cooling, Nuri Kayansanayan, Ersin Alptekin
35. A Numerical Study on Phase Change inside a Spherical Capsule, Ersin Alptekin, Muhammet Özer, Murat Top, Fazıl Erinç Yavuz, Mehmet Akif Ezan
36. Energy and Exergy Analyses of Nitrogen Liquefaction Process, Arif Karabuğa, Reşat Selbaş, Ahmet Kabul
37. Thermodynamic Performance Analysis of a Raw Mill System in Cement Plant, Mehmet Altinkaynak, Murat Ozturk, Ali Kemal Yakut
38. Experimental and numerical investigations of condensation heat transfer in multi-port tubes, Kemal Ermis, H. Ibrahim Coban, Mehmet Coban
39. Heat and Fluid Flow Analyses of An Impinging Jet on A Cubic Body, Abdullah Bolek, Seyfettin Bayraktar
40. Gas Diffusion Layers for PEM Fuel Cells: Ex- and In-situ Characterization, Adnan Ozden, Ibrahim Alafeour, Samaneh Shahgaldi, Xianguo Li, Can Ozgur Colpan, Feridun Hamdullahpur
Section 3: Alternative Fuels and Materials
41. Expert Opinions on Natural Gas Vehicles Research Needs for Energy Policy Development, Mehdi Hosseini, Ibrahim Dincer, Ahmet Ozbilen
42. An Experimental Study on Adsorption Characteristics of R134a and R404a onto Granular and Pellet Type Activated Carbon, Muhsin Kılıç, Ersan Gönül
43. MHD Natural Convection and Entropy Generation in a Nanofluid Filled Cavity with a Conductive Partition, Fatih Selimefendigil, Hakan F. Oztop
44. Fabrication and investigation of silver water nanofluids for long term heat transfer application, Vahit Corumlu, Ahmet Ozsoy, Murat Ozturk
45. Microstructure and Oxidation Behavior of Atmospheric Plasma Sprayed Thermal Barrier Coatings, Ali Avci, Aysegul Akdogan Eker, Bulent Eker
46. Research on the pyrolysis characteristics of tomato waste with Fe-Al2O3 catalyst, Nurgül Özbay, Adife Şeyda Yargıç, Rahmiye Zerrin Yarbay Şahin, Elif Yaman
47. Regression Models for Predicting Some Important Fuel Properties of Corn Oil Biodiesel-Diesel Fuel Blends, Atilla Bilgin, Mert Gulum
48. Biodiesel Synthesis by Using the Smart Catalytic Membrane, Derya Unlu, Aynur Hacioglu, Nilufer Hilmioglu
49. Waste to Energy with a Combine Membrane Technology: Biobutanol Production and Purification, Filiz Ugur Nigiz, Nilufer Durmaz Hilmioglu
50. A Research on Reaction Parameters About Hazelnut Oil Methyl Ester Production, Mert Gülüm, Atilla Bilgin
51. Evaluation of Bio Oils Produced from Pomegranate Pulp Catalytic Pyrolysis, Eylem Pehlivan, Nurgül Özbay
Section 4: Environmental Impact and Assessment
52. Comparative Life Cycle Environmental Impact Assessment of Natural Gas and Conventional Vehicles, Ahmet Ozbilen, Ibrahim Dincer, Mehdi Hosseini
53. Life Cycle Assessment of Ammonia Production Methods, Vishavdeep Singh, Ibrahim Dincer and Marc A. Rosen
54. Mass Transfer Effects in SCR Reactor for NOx Abatement in Diesel Engines, Gülden Hazal Karadağ, Selmi Erim Bozbağ, Deniz Şanli, Onur Demir, Barkın Ozener, Gökhan Hisar, Can Erkey
55. An Experimental Study on the Effects of Inlet Water Injection of Diesel Engine Heat Release Rate, Fuel Consumption, Opacity and NOx Emissions, Zehra Şahin, Orhan Durgun, Mustafa Tuti
56. Carbon Capture, Zhien Zhang, Tohid N. G. Borhani, Muftah H. El-Naas
57. Vacuum Stripping Membrane Desalination for Marmara Sea-Water, Filiz Ugur Nigiz, Nilufer Durmaz
58. Removal of Ions Pb2+ and Cd2+ from Aqueous Solution by Containment Geomaterials, Souhila Ait Hamoudi, Boualem Hamdi, Jocelyne Brendle
59. Investigation of Irreversibility with CO2 Emission Measurement in Industrial Enamel Furnace, Sedat Vatandas, Atakan Avci, M. Ziya Sogut
60. Environmental Flow Assessment Methods: A Case Study, Yakup Karakoyun, Zehra Yumurtacı, Aydın Hacı Dönmez
Details
1116
- 1116
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 26th September 2017
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780128137352
- 9780128137352
9780128137345
- 9780128137345
About the Editor
Ibrahim Dincer
Dr. Ibrahim Dincer is full Professor of Mechanical Engineering in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology, Canada. He is also Vice President for Strategy of the International Association for Hydrogen Energy (IAHE) and Vice-President of the World Society of Sustainable Energy Technologies (WSSET). Renowned for his pioneering work on sustainable energy technologies, he has authored and co-authored numerous books and book chapters, more than a thousand refereed journal and conference papers, as well as technical reports. He has chaired national and international conferences, symposia, workshops and technical meetings. He has delivered more than 300 keynote and invited lectures. His main research interests include energy conversion and management, hydrogen and fuel cell systems and renewable energy technologies. Dr. Dincer is an active member of various scientific societies, and serves as Editor-in-Chief and Editorial Board member on several international journals, including Elsevier`s International Journal of Hydrogen Energy and Applied Energy. Dr. Dincer has received research, teaching and service awards, including the Premier’s Research Excellence Award in Ontario, Canada, in 2004. More recently, he has been identified as one of the 2014, 2015 and 2016 Most Influential Scientific Minds in Engineering. This honor, presented by Thomson Reuters, is given to researchers who rank in the top 1% for number of citations in their subject field in a given year.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Ontario Institute of Technology (UOIT), Oshawa, Canada
Can Ozgur Colpan
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Dokuz Eylul University, Izmir, Turkey
Onder Kizilkan
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Energy Systems Engineering, Faculty of Technology, Suleyman Demirel University, Isparta, Turkey