Exergetic, Energetic and Environmental Dimensions

Section 1: Energy and Sustainability

1. Potential Energy Solutions for Better Sustainability, Ibrahim Dincer, Canan Acar

2. Net Zero Energy Residential Building Architecture in the Future, Okay Gönülol, Ayça Tokuç

3. Achieving Green Building Standards via Energy Efficiency Retrofit: A Case Study of an Industrial Facility, Muhsin Kılıç, Ayşe Fidan Altun

4. A New Approach for a Control System of an Innovative Building Integrated Photobioreactor, Gülden Köktürk, Anıl Ünal, Ayça Tokuç

5. Multi-criteria Selection Factors for Evaluation of Intelligent Buildings; A Novel Approach for Energy Management, Elnaz Asadian, Katayoun Taghizadeh Azari, Ali Vakili Ardebili

6. The Place of Coal Production and Consumption in Turkey’s Economy. Elif Koc Sari, Işilay Ulusoy

7. Long Term Energy Demand and Supply Projections and Evaluations for Turkey, Muhsin Kılıç, Esra Özdemir

8. Comparison of ANN, Regression Analysis and ANFIS Models in Estimation of Global Solar Radiation for Different Climatological Locations, Yusuf Kurtgoz, Emrah Deniz

9. Production Planning Using a Day Ahead Prices in a Cement Plant, Turgay Emir, Mehmet Guray Güler

10. The importance of the ships in the next-generation electric power system, called “Smart Grid”, Kenan Yiğit, Bora Acarkan

11. Ventilation Strategies for the Preventive Conservation of Manuscripts in Necip Paşa Library, İzmir-Turkey, Turgay Coskun, Cem Dogan Sahin, Ozcan Gulhan, Zeynep Durmus Arsan, Gulden Gokcen Akkurt

12. Effect of Double Skin Façade on Thermal Energy Losses in the Buildings: A Case Study in Tabriz, Rouhollah Norouzi, Rogaye Motalebzade

Section 2: Energy Systems and Analyses

13. Energy and Exergy Analyses of a Geothermal Based Integrated System for Trigeneration, Osamah Siddiqui, Ibrahim Dincer

14. Comparative Assessment of Three Integrated Trigeneration Systems for Dairy Farms, Eren Sevinchan, Ibrahim Dincer

15. Performance Assessment of a Biomass Fired Regenerative ORC System Through Energy and Exergy Analyses, Ozum Calli, Can Ozgur Colpan, Huseyin Gunerhan

16. Thermal Design and Modeling of Shell and Tube Heat Exchangers Combining PTSC and ORC Systems, Anil Erdogan, Can Ozgur Colpan'

17. CFD Analysis of a Solar-Geothermal Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger, David Ouellette, Anil Erdogan, Can Ozgur Colpan

18. Numerical Investigation of Fixed Bed Downdraft Woody Biomass Gasification, Ebubekir Siddik Aydin, Ozgun Yucel, Hasan Sadikoglu

19. Passive Thermal Management of a Photovoltaic Panel: Influence of Fin Arrangements, Mehmet Akif Ezan, Ceren Yuksel, Cem Kalkan, Mustafa Aydin, Güven Nergiz

20. Reduction of Entropy Production by Using of Solar Cooling Systems Based on SOLITERM Parabolic Trough Collectors Combined with Double Effect Absorption Chillers, Ahmet Lokurlu

21. Thermal Performance of a Solar Room Heater with Evacuated Tubes, Guvenc Umur Alpaydin, Serhan Kucuka

22. Thermodynamic Assessment of an Integrated Solar Collector System for Multi-Generation Purposes, Yunus Emre Yuksel, Murat Ozturk

23. Energy-Exergy and Exergoeconomic (3E) Analysis of A Solar Photovoltaic Module, Mutlucan Bayat, Mehmet Ozalp

23. Exergetic and Energetic Performance Evaluation of a Flat Plate Solar Collector in Dynamic Behavior, Hamed Mouna, Ali Fellah, Ammar Ben Brahim

24. Performance Assessment of Various Greenhouse Heating Systems; a Case Study in Antalya, Fatih Yilmaz, Reşat Selbaş

25. Energy, Exergy And Exergoenvironmental Assessments of Solar Assisted Absorption Cooling Systems And Conventional Air-Conditioning System: A Comparative Study, Hamed Alimoradiyan, Tahir Abdul Hussain Ratlamwala

26. Comparative Study of Two Solar Cascade Absorption Refrigeration Systems Based On Energy And Exergy Methods. Fateme Ahmadi Boyaghchi, Motahare Mahmoodnezhad

27. Comparative Study of Active and Passive Cooling Techniques for Concentrated Photovoltaic Systems, Ali Radwan, Mohamed Emam, Mahmoud Ahmed

28. Optimization of Slope Angles of Photovoltaic Arrays for Different Seasons, Ahmet Senpınar

29. Design, Energy and Exergy Analyses of Linear Fresnel Reflector, Melik Ziya Yakut, Arif Karabuğa, Ahmet Kabul, Reşat Selbaş

30. Integration of reflectors to improve energy production of hybrid PVT collectors, Khaled Touafek, Ismail Tabet, Abdelkrim Khelifa, Hafsia Haloui, Hanane Bencheikh El Hocine, Mohamed Tahar Baissi, Malek Ali

31. Thermodynamic and Thermoeconomic Comparisons of Two Trigeneration Systems. Parisa Heidarnejad, Alireza Noorpoor, İbrahim Dincer

32. Comparative Evaluation of Possible Desalination Options with Various Nuclear Power Plants, Selim Dincer, Ibrahim Dincer

33. Comparative Evaluation of Possible Desalination Options for Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant. M.F. Polat and I. Dincer

34. Determination of Flow Characteristics of Multiple Slot-Jets Impingement Cooling, Nuri Kayansanayan, Ersin Alptekin

35. A Numerical Study on Phase Change inside a Spherical Capsule, Ersin Alptekin, Muhammet Özer, Murat Top, Fazıl Erinç Yavuz, Mehmet Akif Ezan

36. Energy and Exergy Analyses of Nitrogen Liquefaction Process, Arif Karabuğa, Reşat Selbaş, Ahmet Kabul

37. Thermodynamic Performance Analysis of a Raw Mill System in Cement Plant, Mehmet Altinkaynak, Murat Ozturk, Ali Kemal Yakut

38. Experimental and numerical investigations of condensation heat transfer in multi-port tubes, Kemal Ermis, H. Ibrahim Coban, Mehmet Coban

39. Heat and Fluid Flow Analyses of An Impinging Jet on A Cubic Body, Abdullah Bolek, Seyfettin Bayraktar

40. Gas Diffusion Layers for PEM Fuel Cells: Ex- and In-situ Characterization, Adnan Ozden, Ibrahim Alafeour, Samaneh Shahgaldi, Xianguo Li, Can Ozgur Colpan, Feridun Hamdullahpur

Section 3: Alternative Fuels and Materials

41. Expert Opinions on Natural Gas Vehicles Research Needs for Energy Policy Development, Mehdi Hosseini, Ibrahim Dincer, Ahmet Ozbilen

42. An Experimental Study on Adsorption Characteristics of R134a and R404a onto Granular and Pellet Type Activated Carbon, Muhsin Kılıç, Ersan Gönül

43. MHD Natural Convection and Entropy Generation in a Nanofluid Filled Cavity with a Conductive Partition, Fatih Selimefendigil, Hakan F. Oztop

44. Fabrication and investigation of silver water nanofluids for long term heat transfer application, Vahit Corumlu, Ahmet Ozsoy, Murat Ozturk

45. Microstructure and Oxidation Behavior of Atmospheric Plasma Sprayed Thermal Barrier Coatings, Ali Avci, Aysegul Akdogan Eker, Bulent Eker

46. Research on the pyrolysis characteristics of tomato waste with Fe-Al2O3 catalyst, Nurgül Özbay, Adife Şeyda Yargıç, Rahmiye Zerrin Yarbay Şahin, Elif Yaman

47. Regression Models for Predicting Some Important Fuel Properties of Corn Oil Biodiesel-Diesel Fuel Blends, Atilla Bilgin, Mert Gulum

48. Biodiesel Synthesis by Using the Smart Catalytic Membrane, Derya Unlu, Aynur Hacioglu, Nilufer Hilmioglu

49. Waste to Energy with a Combine Membrane Technology: Biobutanol Production and Purification, Filiz Ugur Nigiz, Nilufer Durmaz Hilmioglu

50. A Research on Reaction Parameters About Hazelnut Oil Methyl Ester Production, Mert Gülüm, Atilla Bilgin

51. Evaluation of Bio Oils Produced from Pomegranate Pulp Catalytic Pyrolysis, Eylem Pehlivan, Nurgül Özbay

Section 4: Environmental Impact and Assessment

52. Comparative Life Cycle Environmental Impact Assessment of Natural Gas and Conventional Vehicles, Ahmet Ozbilen, Ibrahim Dincer, Mehdi Hosseini

53. Life Cycle Assessment of Ammonia Production Methods, Vishavdeep Singh, Ibrahim Dincer and Marc A. Rosen

54. Mass Transfer Effects in SCR Reactor for NOx Abatement in Diesel Engines, Gülden Hazal Karadağ, Selmi Erim Bozbağ, Deniz Şanli, Onur Demir, Barkın Ozener, Gökhan Hisar, Can Erkey

55. An Experimental Study on the Effects of Inlet Water Injection of Diesel Engine Heat Release Rate, Fuel Consumption, Opacity and NOx Emissions, Zehra Şahin, Orhan Durgun, Mustafa Tuti

56. Carbon Capture, Zhien Zhang, Tohid N. G. Borhani, Muftah H. El-Naas

57. Vacuum Stripping Membrane Desalination for Marmara Sea-Water, Filiz Ugur Nigiz, Nilufer Durmaz

58. Removal of Ions Pb2+ and Cd2+ from Aqueous Solution by Containment Geomaterials, Souhila Ait Hamoudi, Boualem Hamdi, Jocelyne Brendle

59. Investigation of Irreversibility with CO2 Emission Measurement in Industrial Enamel Furnace, Sedat Vatandas, Atakan Avci, M. Ziya Sogut

60. Environmental Flow Assessment Methods: A Case Study, Yakup Karakoyun, Zehra Yumurtacı, Aydın Hacı Dönmez