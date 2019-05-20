Exercise Physiology, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323678377, 9780323678384

Exercise Physiology, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 40-2

1st Edition

Authors: Denis O'Donnell Alberto Neder
eBook ISBN: 9780323678384
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678377
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th May 2019
Description

This issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, edited by Dr. Denis O’Donnell and Dr. Alberto Neder, focuses on Clinical Respiratory Physiology. Articles include: The Pathophysiology of Obstructive Sleep Apnea; The Physiology of Mechanical Ventilation; Exercise Pathophysiology in Congestive Heart Failure; Control of Breathing; Breathing at Extremes; Exercise Pathophysiology in Interstitial Lung Disease; Importance of Physiology in Clinical Decision-Making in the ICU; Pulmonary Hypertension and Exercise; Physiologic Effects of Oxygen Supplementation During Exercise in COPD; Benefits and Pitfalls of DLCO measurements in Clinical Practice; Cardio-pulmonary Interactions in COPD-CHF; Exercise Physiology in COPD; Dyspnea of Unknown Origin: The Role of Exercise Testing; Assessment of Ventilatory Limitation During Exercise; Respiratory Muscle Assessment in Clinical Practice; Exertional Periodic Breathing in Heart Failure; and Strategies to Increase Physical Activity in Chronic Respiratory Diseases.

About the Authors

Denis O'Donnell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Queen's University, Kingston, ON, Canada

Alberto Neder Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Queen's University, Kingston, ON, Canada

