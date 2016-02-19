Exemplar-Based Knowledge Acquisition
1st Edition
A Unified Approach to Concept Representation, Classification, and Learning
Exemplar-Based Knowledge Acquisition: A Unified Approach to Concept Representation, Classification, and Learning covers the fundamental issues in cognitive science and the technology for solving real problems.
This text contains six chapters and begins with a description of the rationale for the design of Protos Approach, its construction and performance. The succeeding chapters discuss how the Protos approach meets the requirements of representing concepts, using them for classification, and acquiring them from available training. These chapters also deal with the design and implementation of Protos. These topics are followed by a presentation of examples of the application of Protos to audiology and evaluate its performance. The final chapters survey related work in the areas of case-based reasoning and automated knowledge acquisition and the contributions of Protos approach.
This book will be of great value to psychologists, psychiatrists, and researchers in the field of artificial intelligence.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Preface
1 Introduction
1.1 Preliminaries
1.2 The Goal of this Research
1.3 Constraints on Concept Learning
1.4 Protos: A Unified Approach
1.5 Evaluation of the Protos Approach
1.6 Introduction to Related Research
1.7 A Guide to this Book
2 An Overview of the Protos Approach
2.1 The Knowledge Representation
2.2 The Classification Procedure
2.3 The Learning Procedures
2.4 Summary
3 The Design of the Protos System
3.1 The Knowledge Representation
3.2 The Classification Procedure
3.3 The Learning Procedures
4 Evaluation of Protos
4.1 Learning Audio logical Diagnosis
4.2 Examples of Protos in Action
4.3 Experimental Evaluation of Protos
4.4 Discussion of the Experimental Results
5 Related Research
5.1 Case-Based Reasoning
5.2 Automated Knowledge Acquisition
6 Contributions and Future Work
6.1 Contributions
6.2 Future Work
6.3 A Final Word
A Human Concept Representation
A.1 The Classical View
A.2 The Probabilistic View
A.3 The Exemplar View
B Protos' Category Structure
C Protos' Explanation Language
C.1 Relational Links
C.2 Qualifiers for Explanation Links
D Explanation Heuristics
D.1 Feature-To-Feature Heuristics
D.2 Feature-To-Category Explanations
E The Experimental Questionnaire
E.1 Instructions
E.2 Sample Page of the Questionnaire
Glossary of Protos Terminology
Glossary of Audiological Terminology
Bibliography
Index
184
- 184
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
28th August 1989
- 28th August 1989
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9781483216379
- 9781483216379
Ray Bareiss
Northwestern University