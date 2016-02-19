Excitable Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780433219712, 9781483183008

Excitable Cells

1st Edition

Monographs in Modern Biology for Upper School and University Courses

Authors: F. A. Miles
eBook ISBN: 9781483183008
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 156
Description

Monographs in Modern Biology for Upper School and University Courses: Excitable Cells focuses on the fundamental nature of the signals carried in the nervous system, including nervous activity, synapses, and membrane permeability.

The publication first elaborates on the elements of structure and function in the nervous system and resting nerve. Discussions focus on neuron, synapse, effect of changes in membrane permeability on membrane potential, recording nervous activity, movement of ions through solutions and membranes, and permeability of the resting membrane. The text then takes a look at the nerve impulse, including permeability changes associated with the nerve impulse, voltage clamp studies, and electrical model of the nerve membrane.

The manuscript examines input signal and synapse. Topics include receptor discharge, generator potential, coding of the input message, frog neuromuscular junction, functional aspects of the vertebrate neuromuscular junction, nervous control of crustacean muscle, and central synapses.

The publication is a dependable source material for biologists and readers interested in pursuing studies on excitable cells.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Elements of Structure and Function in the Nervous System

Chapter 2 The Resting Nerve

Chapter 3 The Nerve Impulse

Chapter 4 The Input Signal

Chapter 5 The Synapse

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
156
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483183008

About the Author

F. A. Miles

Affiliations and Expertise

Laboratory of Sensorimotor Research, National Eye Institute, National Institute of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA

