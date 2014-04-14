Exchangers, Volume 73
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Contents of Previous Volumes
- Chapter One: Structure, Function, and Trafficking of SLC4 and SLC26 Anion Transporters
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Anion Exchanger 1 Structure and Function
- 3 AE1 Biosynthesis and N-glycosylation
- 4 Erythroid AE1 Protein Interactions
- 5 Erythroid AE1-Associated Diseases
- 6 Retention and Rescue of AE1 Mutants
- 7 Kidney AE1 Biogenesis, Interactors, and Associated Pathologies
- 8 SLC4 Family of Anion Transporters
- 9 The SLC26 (SulP) Family of Anion Transporters
- 10 Conclusions and Future Prospects
- Chapter Two: Structural Dynamics and Regulation of the Mammalian SLC9A Family of Na+/H+ Exchangers
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Basic Functional Properties: Substrates, Driving Forces and Kinetics of SLC9As
- 3 Structural Organization and Dynamics of the TM Region of SLC9As
- 4 SLC9As Exist as Asymmetrical Homodimers in the Membrane
- 5 The SLC9A C-Terminal Tail: Structure/Disorder, Interaction Partners, and Phosphorylation
- 6 Biophysics of SLC9A Function
- 7 Regulation of SLC9A Turnover and Trafficking
- 8 Conclusions, Perspectives, and Open Questions
- Chapter Three: Vesicular Neurotransmitter Transporters: Mechanistic Aspects
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Classification of Vesicular Neurotransmitter Transporters
- 3 Neurotransmitter Transporters from the MFS
- 4 Vesicular Inhibitory Amino Acid Transporter (SLC32)
- Chapter Four: Biology of the Major Facilitative Folate Transporters SLC19A1 and SLC46A1
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The Biological Roles of Folates and Therapy with Antifolates
- 3 Reduced Folate Carrier (SLC19A1)
- 4 Proton-Coupled Folate Transporter (SLC46A1)
- 5 Summary
- Chapter Five: Organic Anion-Transporting Polypeptides
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Transport of Natural Products by OATPs
- 3 Transport Mechanisms of OATPs
- 4 Structural Information on OATPs
- 5 Regulation of OATPs
- 6 Outlook
- Chapter Six: SLC22, SLC44, and SLC47 Transporters—Organic Anion and Cation Transporters: Molecular and Cellular Properties
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 SLC22 Transporters
- 3 SLC44A Transporters
- 4 SLC47A Transporters
- 5 Synopsis
- Chapter Seven: The SLC24 Family of K+-Dependent Na+–Ca2 + Exchangers: Structure–Function Relationships
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 1 Introduction
- 2 In Situ Functional Properties of NCKX in Retinal ROS
- 3 Characteristics of the Cation-Binding Sites of the NCKX
- 4 Interaction of NCKX with Other Proteins
- 5 Purification of ROS NCKX1, Cloning of NCKX cDNAs, and Analysis of NCKX Sequences
- 6 A Topological Model for the NCKX2 K+-Dependent Na+–Ca2 + Exchangers
- 7 Functional Characteristics of NCKX Proteins Expressed in Cell Lines
- 8 Scanning Mutagenesis to Elucidate Residues Important for Cation Transport
- 9 Future Perspectives
- Chapter Eight: Antiporters of the Mitochondrial Carrier Family
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Transport Mode of the MCF Antiporters
- 3 Transport Mechanism of MCF Antiporters
- 4 Kinetic Mechanism of MCs
- 5 Synopsis
- Chapter Nine: The Families of Zinc (SLC30 and SLC39) and Copper (SLC31) Transporters
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Discovery of Zinc Transporters
- 3 The SLC30 (ZnT) Family
- 4 The SLC39 (ZIP) Family
- 5 The Role of SLC31A1 (CTR1) in Cu2 + Uptake and Body Cu2 + Homeostasis
- 6 Structure and Mode of Action of SLC31 Family Members
- 7 Regulation of Copper Acquisition by SLC31A1
- 8 The SLC31A2 (CTR2) Copper Transporter
- 9 A Role of SLC31 Family Members in Disease
- 10 Conclusion
- Chapter Ten: The SLC37 Family of Sugar-Phosphate/Phosphate Exchangers
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 1 Introduction
- 2 G6PT (SLC37A4 or SPX4)
- 3 SLC37A1, SLC37A2, and SLC37A3
- 4 Synopsis
- Chapter Eleven: SLC41 Transporters—Molecular Identification and Functional Role
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 1 Introduction
- 2 SLC41A1—Tissue Distribution and Functional Characteristics
- 3 Molecular Characteristics of SLC41A1
- 4 Modulation of SLC41A1-Related NME Activity
- 5 Physiological Functions of SLC41A1-Related NME Activity
- 6 Implications for a Role of Disturbed SLC41A1-Related NME Activity in Disease States
- 7 Molecular and Functional Characteristics of SLC41A2 and SLC41A3
- 8 Conclusion
- Index
Description
Current Topics in Membranes is targeted toward scientists and researchers in biochemistry and molecular and cellular biology, providing the necessary membrane research to assist them in understanding the current state and future prospects of a particular field.
This volume on exchangers, in conjunction with a previous volume on cotransporters (volume 70), represents an up-to-date, systematic, and comprehensive review of all the major secondary active carrier proteins responsible for the absorption, secretion, and general transport of ions and solutes in mammalian organ systems and additional species. Each chapter is devoted to a specific transporter or a grouping of related transporters based on the well-recognized nomenclature of the SoLute Carrier (SLC) gene family. This book provides readers with the latest mechanistic information on the function and structure of specific transporters, as well as their history and physiological significance.
