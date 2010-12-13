Examination Anaesthesia - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729539470, 9780729582575

Examination Anaesthesia

2nd Edition

Authors: Christopher Thomas Christopher Butler
eBook ISBN: 9780729582575
Paperback ISBN: 9780729539470
eBook ISBN: 9780729579476
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 13th December 2010
Description

The updated guide to the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists final fellowship examination

The format of the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists (ANZCA) final examination has evolved in recent years. This updated exam guide keeps pace with these developments and assists anaesthetic trainees in preparation for the exam.

Examination Anaesthesia, 2nd Edition is a comprehensive study guide that focuses solely on the anaesthetic exam, eliminating confusion between this and the intensive care exams.

This invaluable medical text itemises all requirements of the Fellow of the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists (FANZCA) training scheme.

Components of the final examination are also detailed, including a breakdown of the marking scheme and recent results.

Helpful resources outlined in Examination Anaesthesia, 2nd Edition include new developments on the ANZCA website, textbooks, journals and exam courses along with a broad list of anaesthesia reference and review articles.

Trainees will also benefit from separate chapters based on the major components of the written and clinical ANZCA examinations, plus practical strategies for restructuring life around exam preparation.

Table of Contents

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgements

List of abbreviations

Chapter 1: Overview of the FANZCA final examination

Chapter 2: Preparation for the final examination

Chapter 3: The written examination

Chapter 4: The medical vivas

Chapter 5: The anaesthesia vivas

Chapter 6: Data interpretation for the ANZCA examination

Chapter 7: Useful reference and review articles

Index

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729582575
Paperback ISBN:
9780729539470
eBook ISBN:
9780729579476

About the Author

Christopher Thomas

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Visiting Medical Officer (Anaesthesia), The Ipswich Hospital; Specialist Anaesthetist, St Andrews Ipswich Hospital & Ipswich Day Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, School of Medicine, University of Queensland, Brisbane

Christopher Butler

Christopher Butler MBBS FANZCA MPH & TM CertDHM PGDipEcho

Senior Staff Specialist, Department of Anaesthesia, The Townsville Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, School of Medicine, James Cook University, Townsville.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Staff Specialist, Department of Anaesthesia, The Townsville Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, School fo Medicine, James Cook University, Townsville.

