Examination Anaesthesia
2nd Edition
The updated guide to the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists final fellowship examination
The format of the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists (ANZCA) final examination has evolved in recent years. This updated exam guide keeps pace with these developments and assists anaesthetic trainees in preparation for the exam.
Examination Anaesthesia, 2nd Edition is a comprehensive study guide that focuses solely on the anaesthetic exam, eliminating confusion between this and the intensive care exams.
This invaluable medical text itemises all requirements of the Fellow of the Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists (FANZCA) training scheme.
Components of the final examination are also detailed, including a breakdown of the marking scheme and recent results.
Helpful resources outlined in Examination Anaesthesia, 2nd Edition include new developments on the ANZCA website, textbooks, journals and exam courses along with a broad list of anaesthesia reference and review articles.
Trainees will also benefit from separate chapters based on the major components of the written and clinical ANZCA examinations, plus practical strategies for restructuring life around exam preparation.
Chapter 1: Overview of the FANZCA final examination
Chapter 2: Preparation for the final examination
Chapter 3: The written examination
Chapter 4: The medical vivas
Chapter 5: The anaesthesia vivas
Chapter 6: Data interpretation for the ANZCA examination
Chapter 7: Useful reference and review articles
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2010
13th December 2010
- 13th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
9780729582575
- 9780729582575
9780729539470
- 9780729539470
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729579476
Christopher Thomas
Consultant Visiting Medical Officer (Anaesthesia), The Ipswich Hospital; Specialist Anaesthetist, St Andrews Ipswich Hospital & Ipswich Day Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, School of Medicine, University of Queensland, Brisbane
Christopher Butler
Christopher Butler MBBS FANZCA MPH & TM CertDHM PGDipEcho
Senior Staff Specialist, Department of Anaesthesia, The Townsville Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, School of Medicine, James Cook University, Townsville.
Senior Staff Specialist, Department of Anaesthesia, The Townsville Hospital; Clinical Senior Lecturer, School fo Medicine, James Cook University, Townsville.