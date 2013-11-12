Evolving Therapies in Esophageal Carcinoma, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 23-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics devoted to Therapy for Esophageal Cancer will be Guest Edited by Dr. Wayne Hofstetter. Articles in this issue include: Radiographic and Endoscopic staging of esophageal cancer; Endoscopic management of HGD/Early stage esophageal cancer; Induction chemotherapy for esophageal cancer; Personalizing therapy for esophageal cancer patients; Surgery for esophageal cancer: Goals of resection and optimizing outcomes (Lymph node dissection in esophageal cancer/R0 Resection); Standardizing Esophagectomy Complications; Adjuvant therapy (post-op) for esophageal cancer; Definitive CXRT for esophageal cancer; Salvage Esophagectomy in the management of recurrent or persistent esophageal cancer; and Quality of life after curative resection for esophageal cancer.
Details
English
- English
© Elsevier 2013
- © Elsevier 2013
12th November 2013
- 12th November 2013
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780323242387
- 9780323242387
9780323242370
- 9780323242370
About the Authors
Wayne Hofstetter Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center