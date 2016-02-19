Evolving Genes and Proteins covers the proceedings of the "Evolving Genes and Proteins" symposium, held at the Institute of Microbiology of Rutgers, The State University on September 17 and 18, 1964, with support from the National Science Foundation. The book focuses on the structural and functional features of proteins and nucleic acids.

The selection first offers information on lysine biosynthesis and evolution, lipid patterns in the evolution of organisms, and evolution of heme and chlorophyll. Discussions focus on the evolution of the genes of the porphyrin biosynthetic chain, polyunsaturated fatty acids in plants and animals, and diagnostic radiocarbon tracers. The text then examines evolutionary divergence and convergence in proteins; evolution of hemoglobin in primates; and constancy and variability of protein structure in respiratory and viral proteins.

The publication takes a look at the comparative aspects of the structure and function of phosphoglucomutase, evolution of dehydrogenases, and enzymatic homology and analogy in phylogeny. The text also ponders on the evolution of an enzyme, role of mutations in evolution, enzyme catalysis and color of light in bioluminescent reactions, and evolution of the lactose utilization gene system in enteric bacteria.

The selection is a valuable reference for microbiologists and readers interested in the study of genes and proteins.