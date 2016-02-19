Evolving Genes and Proteins
1st Edition
A Symposium Held at the Institute of Microbiology of Rutgers • the State University with Support from the National Science Foundation
Description
Evolving Genes and Proteins covers the proceedings of the "Evolving Genes and Proteins" symposium, held at the Institute of Microbiology of Rutgers, The State University on September 17 and 18, 1964, with support from the National Science Foundation. The book focuses on the structural and functional features of proteins and nucleic acids.
The selection first offers information on lysine biosynthesis and evolution, lipid patterns in the evolution of organisms, and evolution of heme and chlorophyll. Discussions focus on the evolution of the genes of the porphyrin biosynthetic chain, polyunsaturated fatty acids in plants and animals, and diagnostic radiocarbon tracers. The text then examines evolutionary divergence and convergence in proteins; evolution of hemoglobin in primates; and constancy and variability of protein structure in respiratory and viral proteins.
The publication takes a look at the comparative aspects of the structure and function of phosphoglucomutase, evolution of dehydrogenases, and enzymatic homology and analogy in phylogeny. The text also ponders on the evolution of an enzyme, role of mutations in evolution, enzyme catalysis and color of light in bioluminescent reactions, and evolution of the lactose utilization gene system in enteric bacteria.
The selection is a valuable reference for microbiologists and readers interested in the study of genes and proteins.
Table of Contents
List of Participants
Preface
Introductory Remarks
Opening Address: Evolution and Molecular Biology
Part I Evolution of Pathways I
Chairman's Remarks
The Evolution of Biochemical Syntheses—Retrospect and Prospect
Lysine Biosynthesis and Evolution
Discussion of Part I
Part II Evolution of Pathways II
Chairman's Remarks
Lipid Patterns in the Evolution of Organisms
Evolution of Heme and Chlorophyll
Discussion of Part II
Part III Evolution of Proteins I
Chairman's Remarks
Evolutionary Divergence and Convergence in Proteins
Evolution of Hemoglobin in Primates
Constancy and Variability of Protein Structure in Respiratory and Viral Proteins
Discussion of Part III
Part IV Evolution of Proteins II
Chairman's Remarks
Comparative Aspects of the Structure and Function of Phosphoglucomutase
Structural and Functional Aspects of Cytochrome c in Relation to Evolution
Evolution of Dehydrogenases
Enzymatic Homology and Analogy in Phylogeny
Discussion of Part IV
Part V Evolution of Proteins III
Chairman's Remarks
The Evolution of an Enzyme
Enzyme Catalysis and Color of Light in Bioluminescent Reactions
The Role of Mutations in Evolution
On the Evolution of the Lactose Utilization Gene System in Enteric Bacteria
Experiments Suggesting Evolution to Protein
Discussion of Part V
Part VI Evening Lecture
Degeneracy of the Genetic Code: Extent, Nature, and Genetic Implications
Part VII Evolution Of Genes I
Chairman's Remark
Synthesis of DNA-Like Polymers de novo or by Reiterative Replication
Evolutionary Aspects of the Distribution of Nucleotides in DNA and in RNA
Nature of Bacteriophages Induced in Bacillus Subtilis
Discussion of Part VII
Part VIII Evolution of Genes II
Chairman's Remarks
Evolutionary Problems in the Synthesis of Proteins
The Short-Lived RNA in the Cell Nucleus and its Possible Role in Evolution
On the Evolution of Informational Macromolecules
Discussion of Part VIII
Part IX Evolution of Genes III
Chairman's Remarks
Homology and Divergence in Genetic Material of Salmonella typhimurium and Escherichia coli
Molecular Regulation and its Possible Evolutionary Significance
The Relation of Ribosomal RNA to the Genome
The Evolution of Polynucleotides
On the Evolution of Genetic Systems
Discussion of Part IX
Author Index
Subject Index
