Evolving Genes and Proteins - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227344, 9781483266305

Evolving Genes and Proteins

1st Edition

A Symposium Held at the Institute of Microbiology of Rutgers • the State University with Support from the National Science Foundation

Editors: Vernon Bryson Henry J. Vogel
eBook ISBN: 9781483266305
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 652
Description

Evolving Genes and Proteins covers the proceedings of the "Evolving Genes and Proteins" symposium, held at the Institute of Microbiology of Rutgers, The State University on September 17 and 18, 1964, with support from the National Science Foundation. The book focuses on the structural and functional features of proteins and nucleic acids.

The selection first offers information on lysine biosynthesis and evolution, lipid patterns in the evolution of organisms, and evolution of heme and chlorophyll. Discussions focus on the evolution of the genes of the porphyrin biosynthetic chain, polyunsaturated fatty acids in plants and animals, and diagnostic radiocarbon tracers. The text then examines evolutionary divergence and convergence in proteins; evolution of hemoglobin in primates; and constancy and variability of protein structure in respiratory and viral proteins.

The publication takes a look at the comparative aspects of the structure and function of phosphoglucomutase, evolution of dehydrogenases, and enzymatic homology and analogy in phylogeny. The text also ponders on the evolution of an enzyme, role of mutations in evolution, enzyme catalysis and color of light in bioluminescent reactions, and evolution of the lactose utilization gene system in enteric bacteria.

The selection is a valuable reference for microbiologists and readers interested in the study of genes and proteins.

Table of Contents


﻿List of Participants

Preface

Introductory Remarks

Opening Address: Evolution and Molecular Biology

Part I Evolution of Pathways I

Chairman's Remarks

The Evolution of Biochemical Syntheses—Retrospect and Prospect

Lysine Biosynthesis and Evolution

Discussion of Part I

Part II Evolution of Pathways II

Chairman's Remarks

Lipid Patterns in the Evolution of Organisms

Evolution of Heme and Chlorophyll

Discussion of Part II

Part III Evolution of Proteins I

Chairman's Remarks

Evolutionary Divergence and Convergence in Proteins

Evolution of Hemoglobin in Primates

Constancy and Variability of Protein Structure in Respiratory and Viral Proteins

Discussion of Part III

Part IV Evolution of Proteins II

Chairman's Remarks

Comparative Aspects of the Structure and Function of Phosphoglucomutase

Structural and Functional Aspects of Cytochrome c in Relation to Evolution

Evolution of Dehydrogenases

Enzymatic Homology and Analogy in Phylogeny

Discussion of Part IV

Part V Evolution of Proteins III

Chairman's Remarks

The Evolution of an Enzyme

Enzyme Catalysis and Color of Light in Bioluminescent Reactions

The Role of Mutations in Evolution

On the Evolution of the Lactose Utilization Gene System in Enteric Bacteria

Experiments Suggesting Evolution to Protein

Discussion of Part V

Part VI Evening Lecture

Degeneracy of the Genetic Code: Extent, Nature, and Genetic Implications

Part VII Evolution Of Genes I

Chairman's Remark

Synthesis of DNA-Like Polymers de novo or by Reiterative Replication

Evolutionary Aspects of the Distribution of Nucleotides in DNA and in RNA

Nature of Bacteriophages Induced in Bacillus Subtilis

Discussion of Part VII

Part VIII Evolution of Genes II

Chairman's Remarks

Evolutionary Problems in the Synthesis of Proteins

The Short-Lived RNA in the Cell Nucleus and its Possible Role in Evolution

On the Evolution of Informational Macromolecules

Discussion of Part VIII

Part IX Evolution of Genes III

Chairman's Remarks

Homology and Divergence in Genetic Material of Salmonella typhimurium and Escherichia coli

Molecular Regulation and its Possible Evolutionary Significance

The Relation of Ribosomal RNA to the Genome

The Evolution of Polynucleotides

On the Evolution of Genetic Systems

Discussion of Part IX

Author Index

Subject Index

