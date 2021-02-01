COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Evolutionary Developmental Biology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128149683

Evolutionary Developmental Biology, Volume 141

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Serial Volume Editor: Scott Gilbert
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128149683
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 362
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
145.00
210.00
178.50
150.00
293.59
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Enhancer modularity
Veronica Hinman
2. New cell types in evolution
Marianne E. Bronner
3. Homology and Innovation
Gunter Wagner
4. Bias and Constraints
Yulia Kraus
5. Plasticity and Genetic assimilation
H. Frederik Nijhout
6. Sympoiesis, Development through Symbiosis
Margaret McFall-Ngai
7. Axes and Segmentation in Invertebrates
Ariel D. Chipman
8. Transitional chordates and vertebrate origins: Urochordates
Billie J. Swalla
9. Transitional chordates and vertebrate origins: Hemichordates
Christopher Lowe
10. Transitional chordates and vertebrate origins: Cephalochordates
Linda Z. Holland
11. Origin and Evolution of Jawed Vertebrates
Shigeru Kuratani
12. Origin and Evolution of the Vertebrate Skull
Arkhat Abzhanov
13. Development of Eusocial Insects
Ehab Abouheif

Description

Evolutionary Developmental Biology, Volume 141, the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of important topics, including Enhancer modularity, New cell types in evolution, Homology and Innovation, Plasticity and Genetic assimilation, Sympoiesis, Development through Symbiosis, Axes and Segmentation in Invertebrates, Transitional chordates and vertebrate origins: Urochordates, Transitional chordates and vertebrate origins: Hemichordates, Transitional chordates and vertebrate origins: Cephalochordates, Origin and Evolution of Jawed Vertebrates, Origin and Evolution of the Vertebrate Skull, and Development of Eusocial Insects.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series

Readership

Clinicians in the fields of endocrinology, rheumatology, orthopedics, pediatrics and dentistry; basic scientists in anatomy, cell and developmental biology; students and postdoctoral fellows who would like to enter these fields and make further discoveries as well as improve the treatment of major bone-related disorders

Details

No. of pages:
362
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128149683

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editor

Scott Gilbert

Richard Scott is Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Emeritus, Harvard Medical School. Dr Scott has a wealth of experience in teaching and performing TKA. He brings many years of experience from Harvard Brigham and Womens Hospital and Private Practice in Boston MA. He is author of our successful TKA title now in its third edition

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.