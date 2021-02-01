Evolutionary Developmental Biology, Volume 141
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Enhancer modularity
Veronica Hinman
2. New cell types in evolution
Marianne E. Bronner
3. Homology and Innovation
Gunter Wagner
4. Bias and Constraints
Yulia Kraus
5. Plasticity and Genetic assimilation
H. Frederik Nijhout
6. Sympoiesis, Development through Symbiosis
Margaret McFall-Ngai
7. Axes and Segmentation in Invertebrates
Ariel D. Chipman
8. Transitional chordates and vertebrate origins: Urochordates
Billie J. Swalla
9. Transitional chordates and vertebrate origins: Hemichordates
Christopher Lowe
10. Transitional chordates and vertebrate origins: Cephalochordates
Linda Z. Holland
11. Origin and Evolution of Jawed Vertebrates
Shigeru Kuratani
12. Origin and Evolution of the Vertebrate Skull
Arkhat Abzhanov
13. Development of Eusocial Insects
Ehab Abouheif
Description
Evolutionary Developmental Biology, Volume 141, the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on a variety of important topics, including Enhancer modularity, New cell types in evolution, Homology and Innovation, Plasticity and Genetic assimilation, Sympoiesis, Development through Symbiosis, Axes and Segmentation in Invertebrates, Transitional chordates and vertebrate origins: Urochordates, Transitional chordates and vertebrate origins: Hemichordates, Transitional chordates and vertebrate origins: Cephalochordates, Origin and Evolution of Jawed Vertebrates, Origin and Evolution of the Vertebrate Skull, and Development of Eusocial Insects.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology series
Readership
Clinicians in the fields of endocrinology, rheumatology, orthopedics, pediatrics and dentistry; basic scientists in anatomy, cell and developmental biology; students and postdoctoral fellows who would like to enter these fields and make further discoveries as well as improve the treatment of major bone-related disorders
Details
- No. of pages:
- 362
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128149683
About the Serial Volume Editor
Scott Gilbert
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine, Division of Nephrology, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts, USA
