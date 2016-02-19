Evolutionary Biology, Volume 1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Volume 1B: Evolutionary Biology. List of Contributors. Preface (E.E. Bittar and N. Bittar). The Evolution of RNA and Protein as Catalysts (L. Fothergill-Gilmore and S. Potter). The Evolution of the Mitochondrial Genome (C. Saccone and E. Sbisa). Thermal Polyamino Acids in the Origins of Life and Biomedical Applications (S.W. Fox and P.R. Bahn). Mammalian Sex Chromosomes: Modern Variants Provide Clues to Reconstruct the Evolution Form and Function (J.M. Watson and J.A. Marshall Graves). The Evolution of Gametes (M. Gomendio and E.R.S. Roldan). The Role of Mutations in Evolution (J.F. Crow). Adaptive Evolution at the Molecular Level (A.L. Hughes). The Neutral Theory of Molecular Evolution (N. Takahata and M. Kimura). A Darwinian View of Cytochromes and Channels (P. Nicholls). Biological Periodicity with Reference to Higher Mammals and Humans (A. Lima-de-Faria). The Origin and Evolution of Man (M. Day). Index.
Description
Volume 1 of the series Fundamentals of Medical Cell Biology is devoted to evolutionary biology. This is presented in two parts: in the first, the structure and dynamics of RNA, DNA, and protein are dealt with. The second part is concerned with the origins and cellular basis of life.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1994
- Published:
- 1st November 1994
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781559388023
