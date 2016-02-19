Evolutionary and Genetic Biology of Primates V2 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955623, 9780323155106

Evolutionary and Genetic Biology of Primates V2

1st Edition

Editors: John Buettner-Janusch
eBook ISBN: 9780323155106
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 342
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Evolutionary and Genetic Biology of Primates, Volume II presents research on the evolution and genetic biology of the Primates. This book is organized into six chapters that discuss the serum proteins and hemoglobins; virology; and functional and behavior studies of reproductive systems, manipulative abilities, and displays of the Primates.
The opening chapter presents the susceptibility of Primates to host range spans of viruses with both broad and narrow spectra, in relation to their taxonomic classification. The following chapter examines the Primates as a model group for the evaluation of the phylogenetic and evolutionary significance of immunochemical information. This book discusses the relationship of protein structure to evolution and of immunochemistry to protein structure, as well as the application of immunochemical methods in the antigenic correspondence among the Primates. This volume also covers the evolution of hemoglobin from one taxonomic level of the Primates to another. A chapter focuses on the reproductive physiology and behavior of the Lemuroidea, including their external genitalia, testis, sperm ducts, and associated glands. The concluding chapters discuss the role and phylogenetic relations of prehensive patterns and grips in the biology of Primates. A discussion on the origin and evolution of the different groups of components of primate displays is included.
This book is an invaluable source for physical anthropologists and researchers, histologists, anatomists, neurologists, geneticists, cytologists, and other specialists.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volume II

Preface

Contents of Volume I (Chapters 1-7)

8. Susceptibility of Primates to Viruses in Relation to Taxonomic Classification

I. Introduction

II. Viruses That Are Largely Confined to Growth in Primates

III. Viruses That Readily Infect Both Primates and Certain Nonprimates

IV. Viruses with Broad Host Ranges

V. Perspectives

References

9. Immunochemical Analysis of Serum Proteins of the Primates: A Study in Molecular Evolution

I. Introduction

II. Protein Structure and Evolution

III. Immunochemistry and Protein Structure

IV. Antigenic Correspondence and Phylogeny

V. Evolution of Protein Antigens

References

10. Hemoglobins of Primates

I. Introduction

II. Materials and Methods

III. The Differentiation of Hemoglobins by Electrophoresis

IV. Alkali-Resistant Hemoglobins

V. Perspectives

References

11. Reproductive Physiology and Behavior of the Lemuroidea

I. The Male Genital System

II. The Female Genital System

III. The Sexual Cycles of Female Lemurs

IV. Reproductive Behavior and Postembryonic Development of Some Madagascar Lemurs

V. Conclusion

References

12. Use of the Hand in Lower Primates

I. Introduction

II. Observations

III. Evolution

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

13. The Displays of the Primates

I. Introduction

II. The Study of Displays

III. Evolutionary Trends in the Primates

IV. The Evolution of Mammal Societies

V. The Origin of the Components of Primate Displays from Other Instinctive Behavior Patterns

VI. The Transmission of Information by Displays

VII. The Relation between the Evolution of Displays and the Evolution of Societies in the Primates

VIII. Systematic Considerations

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Taxonomic Index

Errata for Volume I




Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323155106

About the Editor

John Buettner-Janusch

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.