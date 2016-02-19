Evolutionary and Genetic Biology of Primates V2
1st Edition
Description
Evolutionary and Genetic Biology of Primates, Volume II presents research on the evolution and genetic biology of the Primates. This book is organized into six chapters that discuss the serum proteins and hemoglobins; virology; and functional and behavior studies of reproductive systems, manipulative abilities, and displays of the Primates.
The opening chapter presents the susceptibility of Primates to host range spans of viruses with both broad and narrow spectra, in relation to their taxonomic classification. The following chapter examines the Primates as a model group for the evaluation of the phylogenetic and evolutionary significance of immunochemical information. This book discusses the relationship of protein structure to evolution and of immunochemistry to protein structure, as well as the application of immunochemical methods in the antigenic correspondence among the Primates. This volume also covers the evolution of hemoglobin from one taxonomic level of the Primates to another. A chapter focuses on the reproductive physiology and behavior of the Lemuroidea, including their external genitalia, testis, sperm ducts, and associated glands. The concluding chapters discuss the role and phylogenetic relations of prehensive patterns and grips in the biology of Primates. A discussion on the origin and evolution of the different groups of components of primate displays is included.
This book is an invaluable source for physical anthropologists and researchers, histologists, anatomists, neurologists, geneticists, cytologists, and other specialists.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume II
Preface
Contents of Volume I (Chapters 1-7)
8. Susceptibility of Primates to Viruses in Relation to Taxonomic Classification
I. Introduction
II. Viruses That Are Largely Confined to Growth in Primates
III. Viruses That Readily Infect Both Primates and Certain Nonprimates
IV. Viruses with Broad Host Ranges
V. Perspectives
References
9. Immunochemical Analysis of Serum Proteins of the Primates: A Study in Molecular Evolution
I. Introduction
II. Protein Structure and Evolution
III. Immunochemistry and Protein Structure
IV. Antigenic Correspondence and Phylogeny
V. Evolution of Protein Antigens
References
10. Hemoglobins of Primates
I. Introduction
II. Materials and Methods
III. The Differentiation of Hemoglobins by Electrophoresis
IV. Alkali-Resistant Hemoglobins
V. Perspectives
References
11. Reproductive Physiology and Behavior of the Lemuroidea
I. The Male Genital System
II. The Female Genital System
III. The Sexual Cycles of Female Lemurs
IV. Reproductive Behavior and Postembryonic Development of Some Madagascar Lemurs
V. Conclusion
References
12. Use of the Hand in Lower Primates
I. Introduction
II. Observations
III. Evolution
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
13. The Displays of the Primates
I. Introduction
II. The Study of Displays
III. Evolutionary Trends in the Primates
IV. The Evolution of Mammal Societies
V. The Origin of the Components of Primate Displays from Other Instinctive Behavior Patterns
VI. The Transmission of Information by Displays
VII. The Relation between the Evolution of Displays and the Evolution of Societies in the Primates
VIII. Systematic Considerations
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Taxonomic Index
Errata for Volume I
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323155106