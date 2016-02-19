Evolutionary and Genetic Biology of Primates V2

Evolutionary and Genetic Biology of Primates, Volume II presents research on the evolution and genetic biology of the Primates. This book is organized into six chapters that discuss the serum proteins and hemoglobins; virology; and functional and behavior studies of reproductive systems, manipulative abilities, and displays of the Primates.

The opening chapter presents the susceptibility of Primates to host range spans of viruses with both broad and narrow spectra, in relation to their taxonomic classification. The following chapter examines the Primates as a model group for the evaluation of the phylogenetic and evolutionary significance of immunochemical information. This book discusses the relationship of protein structure to evolution and of immunochemistry to protein structure, as well as the application of immunochemical methods in the antigenic correspondence among the Primates. This volume also covers the evolution of hemoglobin from one taxonomic level of the Primates to another. A chapter focuses on the reproductive physiology and behavior of the Lemuroidea, including their external genitalia, testis, sperm ducts, and associated glands. The concluding chapters discuss the role and phylogenetic relations of prehensive patterns and grips in the biology of Primates. A discussion on the origin and evolution of the different groups of components of primate displays is included.

This book is an invaluable source for physical anthropologists and researchers, histologists, anatomists, neurologists, geneticists, cytologists, and other specialists.