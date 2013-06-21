Evolution of Global Electricity Markets

Get the latest on rapidly evolving global electricity markets direct from the scholars and

thought leaders who are shaping reform. In this volume, dozens of world-class experts

from diverse regions provide a comprehensive assessment of the relevant issues in

today’s electricity markets.

Amid a seething backdrop of rising energy prices, concerns about environmental

degradation, and the introduction of distributed sources and smart grids, increasingly

stringent demands are being placed on the electric power sector to provide a more

reliable, efficient delivery infrastructure, and more rational, cost-reflective prices. This

book maps out the electric industry’s new paradigms, challenges and approaches,

providing invaluable global perspective on this host of new and pressing issues being

investigated by research institutions worldwide. Companies engaged in the power

sector’s extensive value chain including utilities, generation, transmission & distribution

companies, retailers, suppliers, regulators, market designers, and the investment &

financial rating community will benefit from gaining a more nuanced understanding of

the impacts of key market design and restructuring choices. How can problems be

avoided? Why do some restructured markets appear to function better than others?

Which technological implementations represent the best investments? Which

regulatory mechanisms will best support these new technologies? What lessons can

be learned from experiences in Norway, Australia, Texas, or the U.K.? These

questions and many more are undertaken by the brightest minds in the industry in this

one comprehensive, cutting-edge resource.