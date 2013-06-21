Evolution of Global Electricity Markets
1st Edition
New paradigms, new challenges, new approaches
Get the latest on rapidly evolving global electricity markets direct from the scholars and
thought leaders who are shaping reform. In this volume, dozens of world-class experts
from diverse regions provide a comprehensive assessment of the relevant issues in
today’s electricity markets.
Amid a seething backdrop of rising energy prices, concerns about environmental
degradation, and the introduction of distributed sources and smart grids, increasingly
stringent demands are being placed on the electric power sector to provide a more
reliable, efficient delivery infrastructure, and more rational, cost-reflective prices. This
book maps out the electric industry’s new paradigms, challenges and approaches,
providing invaluable global perspective on this host of new and pressing issues being
investigated by research institutions worldwide. Companies engaged in the power
sector’s extensive value chain including utilities, generation, transmission & distribution
companies, retailers, suppliers, regulators, market designers, and the investment &
financial rating community will benefit from gaining a more nuanced understanding of
the impacts of key market design and restructuring choices. How can problems be
avoided? Why do some restructured markets appear to function better than others?
Which technological implementations represent the best investments? Which
regulatory mechanisms will best support these new technologies? What lessons can
be learned from experiences in Norway, Australia, Texas, or the U.K.? These
questions and many more are undertaken by the brightest minds in the industry in this
one comprehensive, cutting-edge resource.
- Features a unique global perspective from more than 40 recognized experts and scholars around the world, offering opportunities to compare and contrast a wide range of market structures
- Analyzes how the implementation of existing and developing market designs impacts real-world issues such as pricing and reliability
- Explains the latest thinking on timely issues such as current market reform proposals, restructuring, liberalization, privatization, capacity and energy markets, distributed and renewable energy integration, competitive generation and retail markets, and disaggregated vs. vertically integrated systems
Researchers and post-grad students investigating energy production; Regulators and business professionals working at electric utilities; Policy makers; Economists; Investors; Systems, Power and Electrical Engineers
Part I: The Evolution of European Electricity Markets
1-Evolution of British electricity market and the role of policy for the low carbon future
2-Electricity market reform in Britain: Central planning vs. free markets
3The French paradox: Competition, nuclear rent and price regulation
4-Turnaround in rough sea: The German electricity market
5-The growing impact of renewable energy in European electricity markets
6-Renewable energy, efficient electricity networks and sector-specific market power regulation
7-From niche to mainstream: The evolution of renewable energy in the German electricity market
8-The challenges of electricity market regulation in the European Union
Part II: The evolution of electricity markets in Americas
9-The evolution of the PJM capacity market: Does it address the revenue sufficiency problem?
10-Texas electricity market: Getting better
11-From the brink of abyss to a green, clean and smart future: The evolution of California’s electricity market
12-Unfinished business: The evolution of US competitive retail electricity markets
13-Fragmented markets: Canadian electricity sectors' underperformance
14-The integration of Latin American energy markets: An outstanding dilemma
Part III: The evolution of BRICs electricity markets
15-Evolution of electricity market in Brazil
16-The Russian electricity market reform: Towards the re-regulation of the liberalized
17-Not seeing the wood for the trees? Electricity market reform in India
18-Reform postponed: The evolution of China’s electricity markets
Part IV: The evolution of electricity markets in Australasia
19-Evolution of Australia’s national electricity market
20-Is electricity industry reform the right answer to the wrong question? Lessons from Australian restructuring and climate policy
21-Weak regulation, rising margins, and asset revaluations: New Zealand’s failing experiment in electricity reform
22-The Korean electricity market: Stuck in transition
23-After Fukushima: The evolution of Japanese electricity market
24-The Singapore electricity market: From partial to full competition
25-Market design for variable generation
- 880
- English
- © Academic Press 2013
- 21st June 2013
- Academic Press
- 9780123979063
- 9780123978912
Fereidoon Sioshansi
Dr. Fereidoon Sioshansi is President of Menlo Energy Economics, a consulting firm based in San Francisco with over 35 years of experience in the electric power sectore working in analysis of energy markets, specializing in the policy, regulatory, technical and environmental aspects of the electric power sector in the US and internationally. His research and professional interests are concentrated in demand and price forecasting, electricity market design, competitive pricing & bidding, integrated resource planning, energy conservation and energy efficiency, economics of global climate change, sustainability, energy security, renewable energy technologies, and comparative performance of competitive electricity markets. Dr. Sioshansi advises major utility clients and government policy makers domestically and internationally on electricity market reform, restructuring and privatization of the electric power sector. He has published numerous reports, books, book chapters and papers in peer-reviewed journals on a wide range of subjects. His professional background includes working at Southern California Edison Co. (SCE), Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), NERA, and Global Energy Decisions. He is the editor and publisher of EEnergy Informer, a monthly newsletter with international circulation. He is on the Editorial Advisory Board of The Electricity Journal where he is regularly featured in the “Electricity Currents” section. Dr. Sioshansi also serves on the editorial board of Utilities Policy and is a frequent contributor to Energy Policy. Since 2006, He has edited nine books on related topics with Elsevier.
President, Menlo Energy Economics, San Francisco, CA, USA
"…meant as an update of the 2006 volume…partly to take account of the passage of time and partly to cover new issues and priorities… the best way to view this book is as a collection of self-contained essays, each of which has something to teach us…"--Economics of Energy and Environmental Policy, February 2014
"It has been compiled in order to take stock of the numerous changes in international electricity markets since 2006, notably the considerable decline in enthusiasm for market-oriented reforms stemming from the poor performance of various reform projects and the 2000/2001 electricity crisis in California, as well as emergent issues related to low-carbon energy, renewable energy, energy efficiency, distributed generation, and demand participation."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013
"What is clear is the new and existing issues impacting how electricity market develop still have some way to play out––and that is before the next set of issues come along. In that context this collection provides valuable insights into the issues policy makers, regulators and market participants are currently grappling with."--Energy Spectrum, September 30, 2013