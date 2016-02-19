Evolution and Mineralization of the Arabian–Nubian Shield, Volume 1 presents the exploration for mineral resources in the Precambrian basement terrain underlying large areas of the Middle East. This book discusses the geological investigations of the tectonic evolution, structure, and metallogenesis of the Arabian–Nubian Shield.

Organized into four parts encompassing 15 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the study of the geology of the western Saudi Arabia. This text then examines the Pan-African basement, which has all the geological and geophysical characteristics of continental crust. Other chapters consider the tectonic evolution of parts of the central and southern Eastern Desert by using the available satellite images and detailed field work in specific areas. This book discusses as well mineralization and geological outline of the Red Sea Hills and the Nile Valley. The final chapter deals with the separation of the African and Arabian plates.

This book is a valuable resource for geologists.