Evolution and Mineralization of the Arabian-Nubian Shield
1st Edition
Proceedings of a Symposium Convened by Ahmad M.S. Al-Shanti
Evolution and Mineralization of the Arabian–Nubian Shield, Volume 1 presents the exploration for mineral resources in the Precambrian basement terrain underlying large areas of the Middle East. This book discusses the geological investigations of the tectonic evolution, structure, and metallogenesis of the Arabian–Nubian Shield.
Organized into four parts encompassing 15 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the study of the geology of the western Saudi Arabia. This text then examines the Pan-African basement, which has all the geological and geophysical characteristics of continental crust. Other chapters consider the tectonic evolution of parts of the central and southern Eastern Desert by using the available satellite images and detailed field work in specific areas. This book discusses as well mineralization and geological outline of the Red Sea Hills and the Nile Valley. The final chapter deals with the separation of the African and Arabian plates.
This book is a valuable resource for geologists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Introduction
Symposium Personnel
Structure and Evolution
An Overview of the Geology of Western Arabia
Evolutionary Model for the Pan-African Crystalline Basement
Pan-African Mobile Belts as Evidence for a Transitional Tectonic Regime from Intraplate Orogeny to Plate Margin Orogeny
Does the Mozambique Orogenic Belt Continue into Saudi Arabia?
Tectonic Evolution of the Basement Rocks in the southern and Central Eastern Desert
Structural/Lithological Provinces in a Saudi Arabian Shield Geotraverse
Metallogenesis
Some Thoughts on Metallogenesis and Evolution of the Arabian-Nubian Shield
Outline of Geology and Mineralization of the Nubian Shield East of the Nile Valley, Sudan
Metallogenic Consequences of Late Precambrian Suturing in Arabia, Egypt, Sudan and Iran
Notes on the Mineral Distribution Maps of the Arab Republic of Yemen
Preliminary Sulfur Isotope Investigations of Mineral Deposits in the Precambrian Shield, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
Plutonic Rocks
The Tectonic Significance of Granite Magmatism
Younger Granite Complexes of Sudan
Zoning in the Al-Halgah pluton, At-Taif, Saudi Arabia
Ophiolites
The Miocene Tihama Asir Ophiolite and its Bearing on the Opening of the Red Sea
List of Publications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 198
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150697