Evolution and Mineralization of the Arabian-Nubian Shield - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080244600, 9781483150697

Evolution and Mineralization of the Arabian-Nubian Shield

1st Edition

Proceedings of a Symposium Convened by Ahmad M.S. Al-Shanti

Editors: S. A. Tahoun
eBook ISBN: 9781483150697
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 198
Description

Evolution and Mineralization of the Arabian–Nubian Shield, Volume 1 presents the exploration for mineral resources in the Precambrian basement terrain underlying large areas of the Middle East. This book discusses the geological investigations of the tectonic evolution, structure, and metallogenesis of the Arabian–Nubian Shield.

Organized into four parts encompassing 15 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the study of the geology of the western Saudi Arabia. This text then examines the Pan-African basement, which has all the geological and geophysical characteristics of continental crust. Other chapters consider the tectonic evolution of parts of the central and southern Eastern Desert by using the available satellite images and detailed field work in specific areas. This book discusses as well mineralization and geological outline of the Red Sea Hills and the Nile Valley. The final chapter deals with the separation of the African and Arabian plates.

This book is a valuable resource for geologists.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Introduction

Symposium Personnel

Structure and Evolution

An Overview of the Geology of Western Arabia

Evolutionary Model for the Pan-African Crystalline Basement

Pan-African Mobile Belts as Evidence for a Transitional Tectonic Regime from Intraplate Orogeny to Plate Margin Orogeny

Does the Mozambique Orogenic Belt Continue into Saudi Arabia?

Tectonic Evolution of the Basement Rocks in the southern and Central Eastern Desert

Structural/Lithological Provinces in a Saudi Arabian Shield Geotraverse

Metallogenesis

Some Thoughts on Metallogenesis and Evolution of the Arabian-Nubian Shield

Outline of Geology and Mineralization of the Nubian Shield East of the Nile Valley, Sudan

Metallogenic Consequences of Late Precambrian Suturing in Arabia, Egypt, Sudan and Iran

Notes on the Mineral Distribution Maps of the Arab Republic of Yemen

Preliminary Sulfur Isotope Investigations of Mineral Deposits in the Precambrian Shield, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Plutonic Rocks

The Tectonic Significance of Granite Magmatism

Younger Granite Complexes of Sudan

Zoning in the Al-Halgah pluton, At-Taif, Saudi Arabia

Ophiolites

The Miocene Tihama Asir Ophiolite and its Bearing on the Opening of the Red Sea

List of Publications

Details

No. of pages:
198
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483150697

About the Editor

S. A. Tahoun

Ratings and Reviews

