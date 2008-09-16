Evolution and Geological Significance of Larger Benthic Foraminifera, Volume 21

The over-all aim of the book is to collect and add to the information published already on the larger benthic foraminifera and in cases their associated algae. Many decades of research in the Far East, to some extent in the Middle East and Americas has lead to numerous articles with confused systematics. Therefore, with the aid of new and precise age dates, from calcareous nannofossils and Sr isotopes, the current schemes of the larger foraminifera in a relatively precise chronostratigraphic and sequence stratigraphic framework are revised. This is achieved by: 1) establishing the systematic and occurrences of larger foraminifera from carbonate rocks in successions covering the Carboniferous to Miocene, with careful taxonomic comparison with the known records in the different bioprovinces; 2) illustration fossils of different families and groups at generic levels. 3) illustrations of important species and comparing distributions of different taxa. The inventory of larger benthic foraminifera focuses on the main important groups and the illustration of their genera. Reviews of the global state of the art of each group are complemented with the new data, and the direct palaeobiogeographic relevance of the new data is analyzed.