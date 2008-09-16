Evolution and Geological Significance of Larger Benthic Foraminifera, Volume 21
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Biology and history of larger benthic foraminifera
History and biological classification of foraminifera
Ecology of the living larger foraminifera
Palaeontological and evolutionary history of the larger foraminifera
Taxanomic features used in larger foraminiferal classification
Biostratigraphic distribution over time of larger foaminifera
General factors effecting the evolution of marine species in the mid to late Phanerozic
2. The Palaeozoic larger benthic foraminifera: The Carboniferous and Permian
Morphology and taxonomy of Palaeozoic larger benthic foraminifera
Biostratigraphy and phylogenetic evolution
Palaeoecology of the fusulinids
Palaeogeographic distribution of the fusulinids
3. The Mesozoic larger benthic foraminifera: the Triassic
Morphology and taxonomy of Triassic larger benthic foraminifera
Biostratigraphy and phylogenetic evolution
Palaeoecology of Triassic foraminifera
Palaeogeographic distribution of Triassic foraminifera
4. The Mesozoic larger benthic foraminifera: the Jurassic
Morphology and taxonomy of Jurassic larger benthic foraminifera
Biostratigraphy and phylogenetic evolution
Palaeoecology of Jurassic foraminifera
Palaeogeographic distribution of Jurassic foraminifera
5. The Mesozoic larger benthic foraminifera: the Cretaceous
Morphology and taxonomy of Cretaceous larger benthic foraminifera
Biostratigraphy and phylogenetic evolution
Palaeoecology of Cretaceous foraminifera
Palaeogeographic distribution of Cretaceous foraminifera
6. The Palaeogene larger benthic foraminifera
Morphology and taxonomy of Palaeogene larger benthic foraminifera
Biostratigraphy and phylogenetic evolution
Palaeoecology of Palaeogene foraminifera
Palaeogeographic distribution of Palaeogene foraminifera
7. The Neogene larger benthic foraminifera
Morphology and taxonomy Neogene larger benthic foraminifera
Biostratigraphy and phylogenetic evolution
Palaeoecology of Neogene foraminifera
Palaeogeographic distribution of Neogene foraminifera
8. Synthesis
Importance of application of larger foraminifera in biostratigraphy
Importance of larger foraminifera as marine environmental indicators
The significance of the larger foraminifera assemblages in the understanding of the global distribution of carbonate sediments and their value in contributing raw data to palaeoenvironmental and palaeoclimatic models
Appendix
Nomenclature terminology and glossary
Description
The over-all aim of the book is to collect and add to the information published already on the larger benthic foraminifera and in cases their associated algae. Many decades of research in the Far East, to some extent in the Middle East and Americas has lead to numerous articles with confused systematics. Therefore, with the aid of new and precise age dates, from calcareous nannofossils and Sr isotopes, the current schemes of the larger foraminifera in a relatively precise chronostratigraphic and sequence stratigraphic framework are revised. This is achieved by: 1) establishing the systematic and occurrences of larger foraminifera from carbonate rocks in successions covering the Carboniferous to Miocene, with careful taxonomic comparison with the known records in the different bioprovinces; 2) illustration fossils of different families and groups at generic levels. 3) illustrations of important species and comparing distributions of different taxa. The inventory of larger benthic foraminifera focuses on the main important groups and the illustration of their genera. Reviews of the global state of the art of each group are complemented with the new data, and the direct palaeobiogeographic relevance of the new data is analyzed.
Key Features
- A unique, comprehensive reference work on the larger foraminifera.
- A documentation of the biostratigraphic ranges and palaeoecological significance of larger foraminifera which is essential for understanding many major oil-bearing sedimentary basins. *The palaeogeographic interpretations of the shallow marine late Palaeozoic to Cenozoic world.
Readership
Universities (libraries), The Micropalaeontological Society (TMS), The Geological Society, Generally major oil companies and Consultancy companies, paleontologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 16th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080931753
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444529565
About the Authors
Marcelle BouDagher-Fadel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Earth Sciences, University College London, UK
