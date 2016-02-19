Evidence in Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483212777, 9781483226200

Evidence in Science

1st Edition

A Simple Account of the Principles of Science for Students of Medicine and Biology

Authors: Kenneth Stone
eBook ISBN: 9781483226200
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 124
Description

Evidence in Science: A Simple Account of the Principles of Science for Students of Medicine and Biology is an 18-chapter text that explores the truth behind ""principles of science"" and the correction of wrong beliefs about it. The book starts with a presentation of the root of some wrong beliefs and strongly differentiates the truth and falsity of Science. The following chapter covers the method on how scientists discover pure Science, such as the famous Aristotle's Theory of Deduction. This topic is followed by discussion on scientific method to widen the scientific facts, which are credible and reliable by the help of evidences. Other chapters are devoted to the laws of nature, purpose of things, and notion of a cause. This book also explores observation and errors of observation and then proves a fact with the use of evidence. The last chapters discuss the experiments done to answer an uprising question or weaknesses of a fact and also the probability in which a statement may be true but still a guess.
This book is of value to medical and biological science students, as well as to the general reader who wishes to inquire into the scope and nature of scientific knowledge and the possibility of understanding medicine and biology.

Table of Contents


Chapter I.—Credulity

Chapter II.—Truth and Falsity

Chapter III.—Knowledge and Belief

Chapter IV.—The Origins of Scientific Method

Chapter V.—Aristotle’s Theory of Deduction

Chapter VI.—The Modern They of Deduction

Chapter VII.—The Credibility of General Propositions

Chapter VIII.—Induction of Simple Enumeration

Chapter IX.—The Inspired Guess

Chapter X.—Scientific Method

Chapter XI.—The Laws of Nature

Chapter XII.—The Purpose of Things

Chapter XIII.—The Notion of the Cause

Chapter XIV.—Observation and Errors of Observation

Chapter XV.—The Search for Causes

Chapter XVI.—Controlled Experiments

Chapter XVII.—Mathematical Probability in Research

Chapter XVIII.—The Art of Sophistry

About the Author

Kenneth Stone

