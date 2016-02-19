Evidence in Science: A Simple Account of the Principles of Science for Students of Medicine and Biology is an 18-chapter text that explores the truth behind ""principles of science"" and the correction of wrong beliefs about it. The book starts with a presentation of the root of some wrong beliefs and strongly differentiates the truth and falsity of Science. The following chapter covers the method on how scientists discover pure Science, such as the famous Aristotle's Theory of Deduction. This topic is followed by discussion on scientific method to widen the scientific facts, which are credible and reliable by the help of evidences. Other chapters are devoted to the laws of nature, purpose of things, and notion of a cause. This book also explores observation and errors of observation and then proves a fact with the use of evidence. The last chapters discuss the experiments done to answer an uprising question or weaknesses of a fact and also the probability in which a statement may be true but still a guess.

This book is of value to medical and biological science students, as well as to the general reader who wishes to inquire into the scope and nature of scientific knowledge and the possibility of understanding medicine and biology.