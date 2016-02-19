Evidence in Science
1st Edition
A Simple Account of the Principles of Science for Students of Medicine and Biology
Description
Evidence in Science: A Simple Account of the Principles of Science for Students of Medicine and Biology is an 18-chapter text that explores the truth behind ""principles of science"" and the correction of wrong beliefs about it.
The book starts with a presentation of the root of some wrong beliefs and strongly differentiates the truth and falsity of Science. The following chapter covers the method on how scientists discover pure Science, such as the famous Aristotle's Theory of Deduction. This topic is followed by discussion on scientific method to widen the scientific facts, which are credible and reliable by the help of evidences. Other chapters are devoted to the laws of nature, purpose of things, and notion of a cause. This book also explores observation and errors of observation and then proves a fact with the use of evidence. The last chapters discuss the experiments done to answer an uprising question or weaknesses of a fact and also the probability in which a statement may be true but still a guess.
This book is of value to medical and biological science students, as well as to the general reader who wishes to inquire into the scope and nature of scientific knowledge and the possibility of understanding medicine and biology.
Table of Contents
Chapter I.—Credulity
Chapter II.—Truth and Falsity
Chapter III.—Knowledge and Belief
Chapter IV.—The Origins of Scientific Method
Chapter V.—Aristotle’s Theory of Deduction
Chapter VI.—The Modern They of Deduction
Chapter VII.—The Credibility of General Propositions
Chapter VIII.—Induction of Simple Enumeration
Chapter IX.—The Inspired Guess
Chapter X.—Scientific Method
Chapter XI.—The Laws of Nature
Chapter XII.—The Purpose of Things
Chapter XIII.—The Notion of the Cause
Chapter XIV.—Observation and Errors of Observation
Chapter XV.—The Search for Causes
Chapter XVI.—Controlled Experiments
Chapter XVII.—Mathematical Probability in Research
Chapter XVIII.—The Art of Sophistry
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 124
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483226200