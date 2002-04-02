Evidence for Vascular or Endovascular Reconstruction
1st Edition
Description
This unique resource provides a comprehensive "head-to-head" forum for the debate into open versus endoluminal vascular treatment. Controversial treatment options are supported by evidence, in which the pros and cons are both explored and analyzed by an international panel of experts and their contributors, widely recognised as the leading authorities in the field. It is a one-stop reference for both the trainee vascular surgeon and the vascular consultant who requires a comprehensive view into the various management options as well as the evidence supporting the more difficult vascular procedures.
Key Features
- offers a one-stop-shop for the current debate for and against open versus endoluminal treatment.
- uses an evidence-based approach to the controversial areas of vascular surgery.
- provides an authoritative source of outcomes for various operations based on fact not opinion.
- serves as a practical reference of recommended techniques debated by expert arguments for and against them.
Table of Contents
- Aorta iliac PTA outcome assessment
2. Great arch vessels
3. Carotid
4. Thoracoabdominal aneurysm
5. Thoracic aneurysm
6. AAA
7. EVAR endoleaks and migration: conversion or more endovascular
8. Infected Dacron aortic graft
9. Thoracic gullet syndrome
10. Sympathectomy
11. Subclavian
12. Aorto iliac
13. Fem pop
14. Popliteal aneurysm
15. Tibial
16. Vein graft surveillance
17. Acute leg ischaemia
18. BK A
19. Varicose veins
20. Venous ulcer
21. Pulmonary embolism
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2002
- Published:
- 2nd April 2002
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702026751
About the Author
Roger Greenhalgh
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Surgery, Head of Department of Vascular Surgery, Imperial College School of Medicine, Charing Cross Hospital, London
Jean-Pierre Becquemin
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Vascular Surgery, Henri Mondor Hospital, AP/HP Paris, University Paris XII, Creteil, France
Alun Davies
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader in Surgery, Charing Cross Hospital, London, UK
Peter Gaines
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Vascular Radiologist, The Sheffield Vascular Unit, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Sheffield, UK
Peter Harris
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Vascular Surgery, Broadgreen Hospital, Liverpool, UK