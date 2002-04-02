Evidence for Vascular or Endovascular Reconstruction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702026751

Evidence for Vascular or Endovascular Reconstruction

1st Edition

Authors: Roger Greenhalgh Jean-Pierre Becquemin Alun Davies Peter Gaines Peter Harris
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702026751
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 2nd April 2002
Page Count: 456
Description

This unique resource provides a comprehensive "head-to-head" forum for the debate into open versus endoluminal vascular treatment. Controversial treatment options are supported by evidence, in which the pros and cons are both explored and analyzed by an international panel of experts and their contributors, widely recognised as the leading authorities in the field. It is a one-stop reference for both the trainee vascular surgeon and the vascular consultant who requires a comprehensive view into the various management options as well as the evidence supporting the more difficult vascular procedures.

Key Features

  • offers a one-stop-shop for the current debate for and against open versus endoluminal treatment.
  • uses an evidence-based approach to the controversial areas of vascular surgery.
  • provides an authoritative source of outcomes for various operations based on fact not opinion.
  • serves as a practical reference of recommended techniques debated by expert arguments for and against them.

Table of Contents

  1. Aorta iliac PTA outcome assessment
    2. Great arch vessels
    3. Carotid
    4. Thoracoabdominal aneurysm
    5. Thoracic aneurysm
    6. AAA
    7. EVAR endoleaks and migration: conversion or more endovascular
    8. Infected Dacron aortic graft
    9. Thoracic gullet syndrome
    10. Sympathectomy
    11. Subclavian
    12. Aorto iliac
    13. Fem pop
    14. Popliteal aneurysm
    15. Tibial
    16. Vein graft surveillance
    17. Acute leg ischaemia
    18. BK A
    19. Varicose veins
    20. Venous ulcer
    21. Pulmonary embolism

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Bailièrre Tindall 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Bailièrre Tindall
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702026751

About the Author

Roger Greenhalgh

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Surgery, Head of Department of Vascular Surgery, Imperial College School of Medicine, Charing Cross Hospital, London

Jean-Pierre Becquemin

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Vascular Surgery, Henri Mondor Hospital, AP/HP Paris, University Paris XII, Creteil, France

Alun Davies

Affiliations and Expertise

Reader in Surgery, Charing Cross Hospital, London, UK

Peter Gaines

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Vascular Radiologist, The Sheffield Vascular Unit, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Sheffield, UK

Peter Harris

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Vascular Surgery, Broadgreen Hospital, Liverpool, UK

