Evidence for Vascular or Endovascular Reconstruction

This unique resource provides a comprehensive "head-to-head" forum for the debate into open versus endoluminal vascular treatment. Controversial treatment options are supported by evidence, in which the pros and cons are both explored and analyzed by an international panel of experts and their contributors, widely recognised as the leading authorities in the field. It is a one-stop reference for both the trainee vascular surgeon and the vascular consultant who requires a comprehensive view into the various management options as well as the evidence supporting the more difficult vascular procedures.