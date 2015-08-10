Evidence-Based Treatment Guidelines for Treating Injured Workers, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics of North America, Volume 26-3
1st Edition
Authors: Andrew Friedman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393522
eBook ISBN: 9780323393539
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th August 2015
Description
Medical treatment guidelines are written from a clinical perspective, to guide clinical care. The review criteria that will be included in this issue of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Clinics are evidence based and are developed by practicing physicians and advisors who work in physical medicine and rehabilitation. Health care providers are expected to be familiar with the guidelines and follow the recommendations. Good medical judgment is important in deciding how to use and interpret this information.
About the Authors
Andrew Friedman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
