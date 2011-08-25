Evidence-Based Climate Science
1st Edition
Data Opposing CO2 Emissions as the Primary Source of Global Warming
Description
Global warming and human-induced climate change are perhaps the most important scientific issues of our time. These issues continue to be debated in the scientific community and in the media without true consensus about the role of greenhouse gas emissions as a contributing factor.
Evidence-Based Climate Science: Data opposing CO2 emissions as the primary source of global warming objectively gathers and analyzes scientific data concerning patterns of past climate changes, influences of changes in ocean temperatures, the effect of solar variation on global climate, and the effect of CO2 on global climate to clearly and objectively present counter-global-warming evidence not embraced by proponents of CO2.
Key Features
- An unbiased, evidence-based analysis of the scientific data concerning climate change and global warming
- Authored by 8 of the world’s leading climate scientists, each with more than 25 years of experience in the field
- Extensive analysis of the physics of CO2 as a greenhouse gas and its role in global warming
- Comprehensive citations, references, and bibliography
- Adaptation strategies are presented as alternative reactions to greenhouse gas emission reductions
Readership
Atmospheric scientists, oceanographers, meteorologists, and climatologists. Scientists practicing in the fields of environmental science, ecology, geology, and geophysics
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Geologic Evidence of Recurring Climate Cycles and Their Implications for the Cause of Global Climate Changes—The Past is the Key to the Future
1. Introduction
2. Is Global Warming Real?
3. Melting Glaciers
4. Atmospheric Carbon Dioxide
5. Lessons from Past Global Climate Changes
6. The Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO)
7. The Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO)
8. Solar Variability and Climate Change
9. Where are We Headed During the Coming Century?
Chapter 2. Evidence for Synchronous Global Climatic Events
1. Introduction
2. Late Pleistocene Climate Oscillations Recorded by Glaciers
3. Conclusions
Chapter 3. A Critical Look at Surface Temperature Records
1. Introduction
2. The Global Data Centers
3. The Golden Age of Surface Observation
4. Vanishing Stations
5. See For Yourself – The Data is a Mess
6. Station Dropout was not Totally Random
7. Instrument Changes and Siting
8. Along Comes ‘Modernization’
9. Adjustments not Made, or Made Badly
10. Heat from Population Growth and Land-use Changes
11. U.S. Climate Data
12. U.S. State Heat Records Suggest Recent Decades are not the Warmest
13. Major Changes to USHCN in 2007
14. Hadley and NOAA
15. Final Adjustments – Homogenization
16. Problems with Sea Surface Temperature Measurements
17. Long-Term Trends
18. Summary
Chapter 4. 2010—The Hottest Year on Record?
1. Comparisons vs. 1998
2. Divergence from Other Data Sources
3. What is GISS Doing Wrong?
4. Was 2010 a Record Hot Year?
5. What Caused the Positive Anomalies in Early 2010?
6. Some History About Dr. James Hansen
7. Conclusion
Chapter 5. Relationship of Multidecadal Global Temperatures to Multidecadal Oceanic Oscillations
1. Introduction
2. The Southern Oscillation Index (SOI)
3. Multivariate ENSO Index (MEI)
4. The Pacific Decadal Oscillation (PDO)
5. Frequency and Strength of ENSO and the PDO
6. Correlation of the PDO and Glacial Fluctuations in the Pacific Northwest
7. ENSO vs. Temperatures
8. The Atlantic Multidecadal Oscillation (AMO)
9. North Atlantic Oscillation, The Arctic Oscillation, and The AMO
10. Synchronized Dance of the Teleconnections
11. Short-term Warm/Cool Cycles from the Greenland Ice Core
12. Where are we Headed During the Coming Century?
Chapter 6. Setting the Frames of Expected Future Sea Level Changes by Exploring Past Geological Sea Level Records
1. Introduction
2. Sea Level Changes by Year 2100
3. Frames of Glacial Eustatic Rise in Sea Level
4. Frames of Steric Expansion of the Water Column
5. Setting the Frames of Future Sea Level Changes
6. Solar Cycles in the Near Future
7. The State of Fear
8. Conclusions
Chapter 7. The Maldives: A Measure of Sea Level Changes and Sea Level Ethics
1. Introduction
2. The Maldives Sea Level Project
3. Problems
4. Field Evidence in the Maldives
5. Comparisons
6. Conclusions
Chapter 8. Arctic Sea Ice
1. Introduction
2. Summary
Chapter 9. Have Increases in CO2 Contributed to the Recent Large Upswing in Atlantic Basin Major Hurricanes Since 1995?
1. Introduction
2. Causes of the Upswing in Atlantic Basin Major Hurricane Activity Since 1995
3. Why CO2 Increases are not Responsible for Atlantic SST and Hurricane Activity Increases
4. Contrast of Theories of Hurricane Activity Changes
5. Discussion
6. IPCC-IV'S Tropical Cyclone Mis-statements
7. Special Characteristics of the Atlantic Ocean Hurricane Basin
8. Variations in Strength of the THC
9. Storage of West-Atlantic Sub-tropical Salinity
10. Summary
Chapter 10. Solar Changes and the Climate
1. Introduction
2. Earth–Sun Connection
3. Summary
Chapter 11. The Current Solar Minimum and Its Consequences for Climate
1. Introduction
2. The Current Minimum
3. Summary
Chapter 12. Total Solar Irradiance Satellite Composites and their Phenomenological Effect on Climate
1. Introduction
2. SMM/ACRIM1 vs. NIMBUS7/ERB
3. The ACRIM-GAP: 15/07/1989–03/10/1991
4. SMM/ACRIM1 vs. UARS/ACRIM2
5. UARS/ACRIM2 vs. ACRIMSAT/ACRIM3
6. Three updated ACRIM TSI Composites
7. TSI Proxy Secular Reconstructions
8. Phenomenological solar signature on climate
9. Conclusion
Chapter 13. Global Brightening and Climate Sensitivity
1. Introduction
2. The Data
3. Analysis and Results
4. Discussion
5. A Note on the Planck Parameter
6. Conclusions
Chapter 14. The Relationship of Sunspot Cycles to Gravitational Stresses on the Sun
1. Introduction
2. Approach
3. Method
4. Result
5. Discussion
6. Conclusion
Chapter 15. A Simple KISS Model to Examine the Relationship Between Atmospheric CO2 Concentration, and Ocean & Land Surface Temperatures, Taking into Consideration Solar and Volcanic Activity, As Well As Fossil Fuel Use
1. Introduction
2. Modeling Principles
3. Scientific Basis for the Model
4. Model Estimation and Results
5. Conclusions and Ramifications
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 25th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123859570
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123859563
About the Editor
Don Easterbrook
Dr. Don Easterbrook has done extensive research into the of global climate changes, global warming and cooling, as well as the cause of abrupt global climate changes at the end of the last Ice Age. He studies the relationship of 25-30 year glacial and ocean warming and cooling cycles to solar variation and global warming and cooling. Additionally, he has analyzed the correlation of Quaternary inter-hemispheric climate changes, the of radiocarbon marine reservoir values, Holocene glaciation of the Cascade Range, and the Holocene climate changes, otherwise known as The Little Ice Age. He has analyzed the tephra and lahar chronology of Mt. Baker, and has extensively used shorelines to determine isostatic uplift rates in the Puget Lowland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Western Washington University, Bellingham, WA, USA