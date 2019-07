Evidence-Based Adjunctive Treatments

Adjunctive treatments, in which patients are provided additional modalities that can assist in their behavior change or the maintenance of their behavior change (i.e. telehealth, psychoeducation, consumer-driven treatment planning), have a useful role in addressing problems that can't be solved by face-to-face meetings. The adjunctive therapies covered in this book are all based on improving patient’s self management of their problems or the factors that exacerbate their problems.

The book is broadly organized into two sections. The first gives a broad overview of the major adjunctive modalities and the second concentrates on a systematic description of their role in the treatment of a number of special populations while providing practical suggestions for the timing and coordination for the use of the adjunctive therapies discussed in the book.