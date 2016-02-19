Evaluation and Optimization of Laboratory Methods and Analytical Procedures, Volume 1
1st Edition
Authors: A. Dijkstra D.L. Massart L. Kaufman
eBook ISBN: 9780080875484
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 593
Details
- No. of pages:
- 593
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080875484
Reviews
@qu:It is a comprehensive and practical handbook. All aspects of optimization are discussed... @source: Laboratory Equipment
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
A. Dijkstra Author
D.L. Massart Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Farmaceutisch Instituut, Dienst Farmaceutische en Biomedische Analyse, Vrije Universiteit Brussel, Brussels, Belgium
L. Kaufman Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.