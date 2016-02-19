Evaluation and Action in the Social Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125646505, 9781483219431

Evaluation and Action in the Social Environment

1st Edition

Editors: Richard H. Price Peter E. Politser
eBook ISBN: 9781483219431
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 252
Description

Evaluation and Action in the Social Environment provides a description of a framework for doing evaluation and action research in social settings. This book presents the strategies for analysis and intervention in community, health, and human service settings.

Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the impact of social settings on individual behavior. This text then examines the family, community groups, and personal social networks. Other chapters consider the assessment and change in behavioral and physical environments. This book discusses as well the family as an interpersonal system, with emphasis on interactive sequences to show how symptomatic behavior has its own logic in the family context. The final chapter deals with larger and more complex settings and contexts, including schools, medical hospitals, and settings in the legal system.

This book is a valuable resource for sociologists, anthropologists, social scientists, clinical therapists, program evaluators, and social policymakers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 The Action Research Paradigm

The Need for New Paradigms for Social Research and Practice

The Origins of Action Research: Lewin's Legacy

Generic Characteristics of Action Research

Overview of the Book

References

2 Intervention and Evaluation in Family Settings

The Evolution of a Treatment Focus on the Family

A Conceptual Scheme for Understanding and Changing Behavioral Pathology in Families

Evaluation of Family Intervention

References

3 Community Groups: An Empirical Taxonomy for Evaluation and Intervention

Importance of Community Groups

Rationale for Action

Evaluation Scheme

The Taxonomy

Outline for Action

Conclusion

Appendix: Summary of the Community Group Scale Including Sample Items

References

4 Network Analysis and the Logic of Social Support

Introduction

Network Analysis

A Rationale for Action: The Logic of Social Support

Effects of Network Density

Discussion and Empirical Results

Summary

References

5 Action Research in the Built Environment

The Human Dimension in Architecture

An Analytical Scheme for the Environmental Psychologist

A Model of Environmental Change

Evaluation of the Impact of Environmental Change

Summary

References

6 Conducting Behavioral Evaluations in Residential Facilities for Retarded Persons: From Analysis to Action

Functions and Operations of Total Treatment Facilities

Development of the Interaction Recording System

Examples of the Evaluation-Action Sequence

Toward Implementing Action Strategies

References

7 Human Service Programs as Work Organizations: Using Organizational Design to Improve Staff Motivation and Effectiveness

Human Service Programs and Human Welfare

The Human Service Program as a Workplace

A Model of Organizational Design and Its Influence on the Helper

Assessment and Measurement Issues

An Outline for Action with Human Service Programs

Evaluating the Impact of Action in Human Service Programs

Conclusion and Future Directions

A Concluding Note: The Limitations of Formal Models

References

8 The Hospital Environment: Understanding and Modifying Its Impact on the Patient

Introduction

The Hospital Environment: An Overview

A Framework for Understanding the Impact of Hospital Environments

Plans for Action in Special Hospital Areas

Summary

References

9 An Integrated Network of Preventively Oriented School-Based Mental Health Approaches

PMHP's Rationale and Origins

PMHP's Evolution and Workings

Primary Prevention Steps

Summary

References

10 The Role of Research in Changing the Legal System

The Problem

The Data

Prediction

Treatment

Analytic Scheme

Policy Action

Issues in Evaluating Policy Action

Conclusions

References

Subject Index

About the Editor

Richard H. Price

Peter E. Politser

