Evaluating Water Quality to Prevent Future Disasters, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Overview: Evaluating Water Quality to Prevent Future Disasters
2. The Heat Is On: Complexities of Aquatic Endocrine Disruption in a Changing Global Climate
3. Impact of Persistent Droughts on the Quality of the Middle East Water Resources
4. Present and Potential Water Quality Challenges in India
5. Arsenic Contamination in South Asian Regions: the Difficulties, Challenges and Vision for the Future
6. Cyanobacteria and Their Toxins
7. Educational Partnerships Combined with Research on Emerging Pollutants for Long-Term Water-Quality Monitoring
8. Evaluation of the Toxicity of the Deepwater Horizon Oil and Associated Dispersant on Early Life Stages of the Eastern Oyster
9. Analytical Methods for the Comprehensive Characterization of Produced Water
10. Innovations in Monitoring with Water-Quality Sensors with Case Studies on Floods, Hurricanes, and Harmful Algal Blooms
11. Biosensors for Monitoring Water Pollutants: a Case Study with Arsenic in Groundwater
12. Investigating the Missing Link: Effects of Noncompliance and Aging Private Infrastructure on Water-Quality Monitoring
13. GenX Contamination of the Cape Fear River, North Carolina: Analytical Environmental Chemistry Uncovers Multiple System Failures
14. Analysis of GenX and Other Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances in Environmental Water Samples
15. Sustainable Magnetically Retrievable Nanoadsorbents for Selective Removal of Heavy Metal Ions from Different Charged Wastewaters
16. Lessons Learned from Water Disasters of the World
Description
Evaluating Water Quality to Prevent Future Disasters, volume 11 in the Separation Science and Technology series, covers various separation methods that can be used to avoid water catastrophes arising from climate change, arsenic, lead, algal bloom, fracking, microplastics, flooding, glyphosphates, triazines, GenX, and oil contamination. This book provides a valuable resource that will help the reader solve their potential water contamination problems and help them develop their own new approaches to monitor water contamination.
Key Features
- Highlights reasons for potential water catastrophes
- Provides separation methods for monitoring water contamination
- Encourages development of new methods for monitoring water contamination
Readership
Separations, analytical, environmental, and physical/organic and chemists, academicians, industrial, NGO, and governmental employees. The proposed book will be useful for those who are working in the area of water quality in municipalities, industry or academia. This will involve people working in R&D labs of water industries and graduate students developing methods for monitoring water quality to prevent Flint types of catastrophes. Water suppliers, citizens who are concerned about their water quality, and science teachers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 24th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128165218
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128157305
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Volume Editors
Satinder Ahuja Series Volume Editor
Satinder Ahuja is a leading expert on water quality improvement. He earned his PhD in analytical chemistry from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. He worked for Novartis Corp. in various leadership positions for over 25 years and taught as an adjunct professor at Pace University for over 10 years. As president of Ahuja Consulting, he advises on water quality issues relating to chemicals and pharmaceuticals. A member of the executive committee of the Rivers of the World Foundation (ROW), Dr. Ahuja has organized numerous global symposia on improving water quality, including presentations for the American Chemical Society and UNESCO. Dr. Ahuja has published numerous papers and more than 20 books.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Ahuja Consulting for Water Quality, Calabash, NC, USA