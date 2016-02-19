Eutectic Solidification Processing
1st Edition
Crystalline and Glassy Alloys
Description
Eutectic Solidification Processing: Crystalline and Glassy Alloys deals with solidification theory and its application to eutectic processing of crystalline and glassy alloys. The underlying theme is an analysis of the different paths taken by the liquid-solid transformation as the cooling rate increases and a description of the structure and properties of the solid formed, ranging from equilibrium to metastable phase formation in castings, to metallic glass formation in splat quenched ribbons. This text has seven chapters; the first of which describes the main characteristics of the liquid-solid transformation. The chapters that follow show how control over composition, trace impurities, heat flow and cooling rate, and nucleation and growth gives rise to a wide range of solidification structures. Models of the nucleation and growth of eutectic and primary phases are analyzed and used to explain how cast microstructures are formed. Aluminum casting alloys and all types of cast iron are discussed, along with primary phase formation, the dependence of the extent of segregation on solidification conditions, and the practice of segregation prevention during solidification. This book also describes the importance of fluid flow in producing macroscopic segregation in large ingots and considers ways of minimizing this defect. Finally, this book gives a brief account of the various types of metallic glasses, their fabrication, important properties, and potential applications. This book will be of interest to materials scientists and industrial materials engineers.
Table of Contents
1 The Liquid-Solid Transformation in Alloys Close to the Eutectic Composition
Introduction
Thermodynamic Criterion for Liquid-Solid Equilibrium in a Metal
The Liquid-Solid Transformation in a Metal
Thermodynamic Criterion for Equilibrium in Alloys
The Liquid-Solid Transformation in an Alloy
Diffusionless Solidification
The Liquid-Glass Transformation in Alloys
Metastable-Phase Formation in the Liquid-Solid Transformation
References
2 The Eutectic Solidification Process
Introduction
Nucleation in Eutectic Solidification
Homogeneous Nucleation
Heterogeneous Nucleation
Nucleation and Characteristics of a Eutectic Grain
The Grain Structure of a Casting
References
3 Growth in Normal Eutectic Solidification
Introduction
The Steady-State Lamellar Growth Problem
The Jackson and Hunt Analysis
Experimental Observations during Lamellar Growth
Other Features of the Jackson and Hunt Theory
Assessment of the Jackson and Hunt Analysis
The Analysis of Lamellar Growth
References
4 Growth in Anomalous Eutectic Solidification
Introduction
Criterion for Faceting during Growth
The Classification of Eutectic Microstructures
Anomalous Structures
References
5 Aluminum-Silicon Alloys and Cast Irons: Commercially Important Anomalous Alloys
Introduction
Aluminum-Silicon Eutectic Structures
Types and Properties of Aluminum Alloys
Types and Properties of Cast Iron
References
6 Primary-Phase Solidification in Alloys Close to the Eutectic Composition
Introduction
Faceted Primary-Phase Morphologies
Non-Faceted Primary-Phase Morphology
The Brody-Flemings Model of a Dendritic Array
Developments of the Brody-Flemings Model
Alternative Models of the Dendritic Array
The Influence of Fluid Flow on Solidification
The Coupled Zone
Monotectic Solidification
References
7 Production, Properties and Uses of In-Situ Composites and Metallic Glasses
Production of In-Situ Composites
Tensile Behavior of In-Situ Composites
Creep Behavior of In-Situ Composites
Fatigue Behavior of In-Situ Composites
Microstructural Stability of In-Situ Composites
The Production of Metastable Structures and Metallic Glasses
The Properties and Uses of Metallic Glasses
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 378
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1983
- Published:
- 1st November 1983
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483144818