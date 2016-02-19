Europe's Free Trade Area Experiment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080162324, 9781483146300

Europe's Free Trade Area Experiment

1st Edition

EFTA and Economic Integration

Editors: Hugh Corbet David Robertson
eBook ISBN: 9781483146300
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 274
Description

Europe's Free Trade Area Experiment: EFTA and Economic Integration is an 11-chapter book that begins by exploring the role of free trade area. This book then describes the first decade of European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and its effects on member countries. Subsequent chapters explain the second phase in EFTA's development, the association's experience with non-tariff barriers, and their expansion. The British business attitudes toward EFTA are also discussed.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Role of the Free Trade Area

Chapter 2 First Decade of EFTA's Realization

Chapter 3 Effects of EFTA on Member Countries

Chapter 4 Second Phase in EFTA's Development

Chapter 5 EFTA Experience with Non-tariff Barriers

Chapter 6 Momentum of Nordic Integration

Chapter 7 Nordic View of Temporary Arrangements

Chapter 8 British Business Attitudes towards EFTA

Chapter 9 Perspectives on New Trade Initiatives

Chapter 1 0 Global Strategy for Trade Expansion

Chapter 11 Expansion Paths for EFTA

Bibliography

Index


About the Editor

Hugh Corbet

David Robertson

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Research Center, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.A.

