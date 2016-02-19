Europe's Free Trade Area Experiment
1st Edition
EFTA and Economic Integration
Editors: Hugh Corbet David Robertson
eBook ISBN: 9781483146300
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 274
Description
Europe's Free Trade Area Experiment: EFTA and Economic Integration is an 11-chapter book that begins by exploring the role of free trade area. This book then describes the first decade of European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and its effects on member countries. Subsequent chapters explain the second phase in EFTA's development, the association's experience with non-tariff barriers, and their expansion. The British business attitudes toward EFTA are also discussed.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Role of the Free Trade Area
Chapter 2 First Decade of EFTA's Realization
Chapter 3 Effects of EFTA on Member Countries
Chapter 4 Second Phase in EFTA's Development
Chapter 5 EFTA Experience with Non-tariff Barriers
Chapter 6 Momentum of Nordic Integration
Chapter 7 Nordic View of Temporary Arrangements
Chapter 8 British Business Attitudes towards EFTA
Chapter 9 Perspectives on New Trade Initiatives
Chapter 1 0 Global Strategy for Trade Expansion
Chapter 11 Expansion Paths for EFTA
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146300
About the Editor
Hugh Corbet
David Robertson
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Research Center, Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.A.
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.