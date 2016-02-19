European Social Policy, Today and Tomorrow - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080214436, 9781483181912

European Social Policy, Today and Tomorrow

1st Edition

Pergamon International Library of Science, Technology, Engineering and Social Studies

Authors: Michael Shanks
eBook ISBN: 9781483181912
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 118
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
44.50
31.15
31.15
31.15
35.60
31.15
31.15
35.60
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
118
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483181912

About the Author

Michael Shanks

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.