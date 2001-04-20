European Energy Industry Business Strategies
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction. Perspectives on commercial positioning in the de-regulated European electricity markets (A. Midttun). Nordic business strategies (A. Midttun et al.). Corporate strategies in the British electricity supply industry (S. Thomas). Dutch business strategies under regime transition (M.J. Arentsen et al.). Corporate strategies in the German electricity supply industry: from alliance capitalism to diversification (L. Mez). Change and sustainability in the French power system: new business strategies and interests versus the new relaxed status quo (L. Cauret). Evolving structural change and business strategies in the US electricity industry (J. Jurevitch). New strategies for power companies in Brazil (M.T. Tolmasquim et al.). Strategic development and regulatory challenges in West-European electricity markets (A. Midttun et al.).
Description
Since the European Union's de-regulation policy for electricity and energy suppliers was implemented, new strategic configurations have emerged. Traditional restraints of geographical limitations on energy companies have been partly removed: the diversity at national regulatory and company level means that the European scene is one of a multiplicity of strategic configurations and developments, whilst also being complex and segmented.
This book highlights the strategic and regulatory challenges of European deregulation, with its main focus being on the business strategies within the emerging de-regulated electricity markets; various regulatory implications which are being raised in this new climate are discussed. Some of the central strategic issues facing the electricity industry in its new competitive context are explored and reviewed, with classical themes debated as a prelude to the following empirical investigation of actual business strategies pursued by the electricity and energy industries.
The main section of this work consists of 7 national case studies of business strategies which also include one North and one South American case. These were considered important inclusions as the North American companies are large investors in the European market, whilst the European companies invest in the South American market. The final chapter is a comparison and summary of the national patterns of market structures, business strategies and regulatory styles with a brief look at some challenges to be faced in future.
Readership
For technologists, industrialists and analysts who are interested in the developing roles of private companies in the European Energy Market.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2000
- Published:
- 20th April 2001
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531281
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080436319
Reviews
@from:Philip Wright @qu:"...an exremely valuable book and at the same time an heroic one." @source:JOURNAL OF ENERGY LITERATURE
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Atle Midttun Author
Atle Midttun is Professor at the Norwegian School of Management and Co-director of its Centre for Energy and the Environment. He holds a PhD from Uppsala University (Sweden) and a Magister Artium from the University of Oslo (Norway). His research focuses on energy and Environmental Policy issues, especially their regulatory and industrial organisation aspects. He has been the editor of a number of books, including Approaches and Dilemmas of Economic Regulation (forthcoming), European Electricity Systems in Transition (published by Elsevier Science) and The Politics of Energy Forecasting. He is also the author of an extensive collection of journal articles on these topics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Norwegian School of Management, Elias Smith VE1 15, Postboks 580, N-1301 Sandvika, Norway