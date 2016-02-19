Europe—Japan - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408025706, 9781483164823

Europe—Japan

1st Edition

Futures in Science, Technology and Democracy

Editors: Vincent J. McBrierty
eBook ISBN: 9781483164823
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 2nd June 1986
Page Count: 192
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Europe-Japan: Futures in Science, Technology and Democracy presents the combined European and Japanese thinking on the implications of scientific and technological developments for society and democracy. This book addresses the challenges and the advantages that science and technology brings to Europe and Japan and explores how the process and application of scientific discovery can be beneficial to all people in the world. This monograph is comprised of six chapters and begins with a discussion on the impact of science on civilization and democracy, with emphasis on the challenges and opportunities afforded by technological innovations. The implications of advances in biology and medicine for human rights are the subject of the next chapter, paying particular attention to the themes of freedom, ethics, and the role of communication and dialogue in society. This book also explores cooperation and competition in science and advanced technology before concluding with a chapter that describes the scientific and technological linkages between Europe and Japan. This text will be a valuable resource for policymakers, parliamentarians, scientists, and others who are concerned with the increasingly complex arena of science and politics.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Introduction and Opening Addresses

1 Theme and Orientations: Science and Democracy - Common Values in a Dialogue of Civilizations

Science and Democracy

Biological Advances and Human Rights

Cooperation and Competition in Science and Advanced Technology

Science, Technology and Democracy

Towards Stronger Linkages between Europe and Japan

2 Science and Democracy

Science, Civilization and Democracy

Technological Innovation: New Forms and Dimensions, New Geographical Balances

Science and Technology Agency of Japan

Science, Technology and Society

Discussion

Concluding Statements

3 Biological Advances and Human Rights – Challenges to Political Institutions

Medicine Today and Tomorrow: Implications for Human Freedom

Adjustments and Transformations of Human Behavior: New Biological, Psychological and Sociological Interpretations

Discussion

Concluding Statements

4 Cooperation and Competition in Science and Advanced Technology

Ministerial Statements

Changing Patterns of Technological Leadership

Vitality of Science: International Cooperation, Competition and Mobility

Science and Technology Agency of Japan

Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Japan

Small Countries in the World of 'Big Science'

Scientific Prospects of Photonics in Europe and in the World

Technology and Employment

Discussion

Concluding Statements

5 Science, Technology and Representative Democracy

The New Technologies and Pressures for Greater Direct Public Participation in Decision Making

Technological Advice and Political Decision

Discussion

Concluding Statements

6 Towards Closer Linkage

Discussion

Conclusions

Closing Addresses

Appendix I

Conference Documents

Appendix II

Participants


Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483164823

About the Editor

Vincent J. McBrierty

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.