Europe—Japan
1st Edition
Futures in Science, Technology and Democracy
Description
Europe-Japan: Futures in Science, Technology and Democracy presents the combined European and Japanese thinking on the implications of scientific and technological developments for society and democracy. This book addresses the challenges and the advantages that science and technology brings to Europe and Japan and explores how the process and application of scientific discovery can be beneficial to all people in the world. This monograph is comprised of six chapters and begins with a discussion on the impact of science on civilization and democracy, with emphasis on the challenges and opportunities afforded by technological innovations. The implications of advances in biology and medicine for human rights are the subject of the next chapter, paying particular attention to the themes of freedom, ethics, and the role of communication and dialogue in society. This book also explores cooperation and competition in science and advanced technology before concluding with a chapter that describes the scientific and technological linkages between Europe and Japan. This text will be a valuable resource for policymakers, parliamentarians, scientists, and others who are concerned with the increasingly complex arena of science and politics.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Introduction and Opening Addresses
1 Theme and Orientations: Science and Democracy - Common Values in a Dialogue of Civilizations
Science and Democracy
Biological Advances and Human Rights
Cooperation and Competition in Science and Advanced Technology
Science, Technology and Democracy
Towards Stronger Linkages between Europe and Japan
2 Science and Democracy
Science, Civilization and Democracy
Technological Innovation: New Forms and Dimensions, New Geographical Balances
Science and Technology Agency of Japan
Science, Technology and Society
Discussion
Concluding Statements
3 Biological Advances and Human Rights – Challenges to Political Institutions
Medicine Today and Tomorrow: Implications for Human Freedom
Adjustments and Transformations of Human Behavior: New Biological, Psychological and Sociological Interpretations
Discussion
Concluding Statements
4 Cooperation and Competition in Science and Advanced Technology
Ministerial Statements
Changing Patterns of Technological Leadership
Vitality of Science: International Cooperation, Competition and Mobility
Science and Technology Agency of Japan
Ministry of International Trade and Industry, Japan
Small Countries in the World of 'Big Science'
Scientific Prospects of Photonics in Europe and in the World
Technology and Employment
Discussion
Concluding Statements
5 Science, Technology and Representative Democracy
The New Technologies and Pressures for Greater Direct Public Participation in Decision Making
Technological Advice and Political Decision
Discussion
Concluding Statements
6 Towards Closer Linkage
Discussion
Conclusions
Closing Addresses
Appendix I
Conference Documents
Appendix II
Participants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
- Published:
- 2nd June 1986
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164823