Europe-Japan: Futures in Science, Technology and Democracy presents the combined European and Japanese thinking on the implications of scientific and technological developments for society and democracy. This book addresses the challenges and the advantages that science and technology brings to Europe and Japan and explores how the process and application of scientific discovery can be beneficial to all people in the world. This monograph is comprised of six chapters and begins with a discussion on the impact of science on civilization and democracy, with emphasis on the challenges and opportunities afforded by technological innovations. The implications of advances in biology and medicine for human rights are the subject of the next chapter, paying particular attention to the themes of freedom, ethics, and the role of communication and dialogue in society. This book also explores cooperation and competition in science and advanced technology before concluding with a chapter that describes the scientific and technological linkages between Europe and Japan. This text will be a valuable resource for policymakers, parliamentarians, scientists, and others who are concerned with the increasingly complex arena of science and politics.