Eukaryotic Transcription Factors

Preface<BR id=""CRLF"">Acknowledgements<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Tables<BR id=""CRLF"">DNA sequences, transcription factors and chromatin structure<BR id=""CRLF"">The importance of transcription<BR id=""CRLF"">Chromatin structure and its remodelling <BR id=""CRLF"">Chromatin structure and gene regulation<BR id=""CRLF"">Chromatin remodelling factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Histone acetylation<BR id=""CRLF"">DNA sequence elements<BR id=""CRLF"">The gene promoter<BR id=""CRLF"">Sequences involved in the basic process of transcription <BR id=""CRLF"">Sequences involved in regulated transcription<BR id=""CRLF"">Sequences which act at a distance<BR id=""CRLF"">Negatively acting DNA sequences<BR id=""CRLF"">Interaction between factors bound at various sites<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Methods for studying transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Methods for studying DNA-protein interactions<BR id=""CRLF"">DNA mobility shift assay<BR id=""CRLF"">DNaseI footprinting assay<BR id=""CRLF"">Methylation interference assay<BR id=""CRLF"">In vivo Footprinting assay<BR id=""CRLF"">Methods for purifying and/or cloning transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Protein purification<BR id=""CRLF"">Gene cloning<BR id=""CRLF"">Use of cloned genes<BR id=""CRLF"">Domain mapping of transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Determining the DNA binding specificity of an uncharacterised factor<BR id=""CRLF"">Identification of target genes for transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Transcription factors and constitutive transcription<BR id=""CRLF"">RNA polymerases<BR id=""CRLF"">The stable transcriptional complex<BR id=""CRLF"">RNA polymerase I<BR id=""CRLF"">RNA polymerase III<BR id=""CRLF"">RNA polymerase II<BR id=""CRLF"">Stepwise assembly of the RNA polymerase II basal transcriptional <BR id=""CRLF"">complex<BR id=""CRLF"">The RNA polymerase holoenzyme<BR id=""CRLF"">TBP, The universal transcription factor?<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Families of DNA binding transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">The homeodomain<BR id=""CRLF"">Transcription factors in Drosophila development<BR id=""CRLF"">The homeobox<BR id=""CRLF"">DNA binding by the helix-turn-helix motif in the homeobox<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation of DNA binding specificity by interaction between different<BR id=""CRLF"">homeobox proteins<BR id=""CRLF"">Homeodomain transcription factors in other organisms<BR id=""CRLF"">POU proteins<BR id=""CRLF"">Pax proteins<BR id=""CRLF"">The two cysteine two histidine finger<BR id=""CRLF"">Transcription factors with the two cysteine two histidine finger<BR id=""CRLF"">DNA binding by the two cysteine two histidine finger<BR id=""CRLF"">The multi-cysteine finger<BR id=""CRLF"">Steroid receptors<BR id=""CRLF"">DNA binding by the multi-cysteine zinc finger<BR id=""CRLF"">The basic DNA binding domain<BR id=""CRLF"">The leucine zipper and the basic DNA binding domain<BR id=""CRLF"">The helix-loop-helix motif and the basic DNA binding domain<BR id=""CRLF"">Dimerisation of basic DNA binding domain-containing factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Other DNA-binding motifs<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Activation of gene expression by transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Activation domains<BR id=""CRLF"">Nature of activation domains<BR id=""CRLF"">Acidic domains<BR id=""CRLF"">Glutamine-rich domains<BR id=""CRLF"">Proline-rich domains<BR id=""CRLF"">Functional relationship of the different activation domains<BR id=""CRLF"">Interaction of activation domains with the basal transcriptional complex<BR id=""CRLF"">Activators and the basal transcriptional complex<BR id=""CRLF"">Stimulation of factor binding<BR id=""CRLF"">Stimulation of factor activity<BR id=""CRLF"">Interaction of activation domains with other regulatory proteins<BR id=""CRLF"">The mediator complex<BR id=""CRLF"">TAFs<BR id=""CRLF"">CBP and other co-activators<BR id=""CRLF"">A multitude of targets for transcriptional activators<BR id=""CRLF"">Other targets for transcriptional activators<BR id=""CRLF"">Modulation of chromatin structure<BR id=""CRLF"">Stimulation of transcriptional elongation<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">Repression of gene expression by transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Repression of transcription<BR id=""CRLF"">Indirect repression<BR id=""CRLF"">Inhibition of activator binding by masking of its DNA binding site<BR id=""CRLF"">Inhibition of activator binding by formation of a non-DNA binding<BR id=""CRLF"">complex<BR id=""CRLF"">Quenching of an activator<BR id=""CRLF"">Degradation of an activator<BR id=""CRLF"">Direct repression<BR id=""CRLF"">Mechanisms of transcriptional repression<BR id=""CRLF"">Direct repression by DNA binding transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Direct repression by factors binding to the basal transcriptional complex<BR id=""CRLF"">Other targets for transcriptional repressors<BR id=""CRLF"">Modulation of chromatin structure<BR id=""CRLF"">Inhibition of transcriptional elongation<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation of transcription factor synthesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Transcription factor regulation<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulated synthesis of transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">The MyoD transcription factor<BR id=""CRLF"">Homeobox transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Mechanisms regulating the synthesis of transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation of transcription<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation of RNA splicing<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation of translation<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation of transcription factor<BR id=""CRLF"">Evidence for the regulated activity of transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation by protein-ligand binding<BR id=""CRLF"">Examples of regulation by ligand binding<BR id=""CRLF"">The nuclear receptors<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation by protein-protein interactions<BR id=""CRLF"">Inhibition of transcription factor activity by protein-protein interaction<BR id=""CRLF"">Activation of transcription factors by protein-protein interaction<BR id=""CRLF"">Alteration of transcription factor function by protein-protein interaction<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation by protein modification<BR id=""CRLF"">Transcription factor modification<BR id=""CRLF"">Phosphorylation<BR id=""CRLF"">Acetylation<BR id=""CRLF"">Methylation<BR id=""CRLF"">Ubiquitination<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation by protein degradation and processing<BR id=""CRLF"">Role of regulated activity<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">Transcription factors and human disease<BR id=""CRLF"">Diseases caused by transcription factor mutations<BR id=""CRLF"">Cancer<BR id=""CRLF"">Cellular oncogenes and cancer<BR id=""CRLF"">Fos, Jun and AP1<BR id=""CRLF"">v-erbA and the thyroid hormone receptor<BR id=""CRLF"">The myc oncogene<BR id=""CRLF"">Other oncogenic transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Anti-oncogenes and cancer<BR id=""CRLF"">Nature of anti-oncogenes<BR id=""CRLF"">p53<BR id=""CRLF"">The Retinoblastoma protein<BR id=""CRLF"">Other anti-oncogenic transcription factors.<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions and future prospects<BR id=""CRLF"">Index<BR id=""CRLF"">