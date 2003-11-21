Eukaryotic Transcription Factors
Now in two-colour throughout, the fourth edition of Eukaryotic Transcription Factors has been completely rewritten and restructured to take into account the tremendous advances in our understanding of transcription factors and the mechanisms by which they act. Considerable emphasis has been given to the interaction between transcription factors and chromatin structure. Also included is an entirely new section on the mediator complex and expansion of the space devoted to co-activators and co-repressors.
This book is essential reading for all those who wish to understand the impact of molecular biology on medicine, whatever their speciality.
- Major families of eukaryotic transcription factors described
- Mechanisms of gene activation and repression analysed
- Structure-function relationships indicated
- Interaction between transcription factors and chromatin structure described
- Roles in inducible and cell type-specific gene expression
- Roles in development, differentiation and human diseases including cancer
- Methods of study in vitro and in vivo
Postgraduates and researchers, as well as advanced undergraduates, in the fields of molecular biology, biochemistry, molecular genetics, developmental biology and endocrinology.
Preface<BR id=""CRLF"">Acknowledgements<BR id=""CRLF"">List of Tables<BR id=""CRLF"">DNA sequences, transcription factors and chromatin structure<BR id=""CRLF"">The importance of transcription<BR id=""CRLF"">Chromatin structure and its remodelling <BR id=""CRLF"">Chromatin structure and gene regulation<BR id=""CRLF"">Chromatin remodelling factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Histone acetylation<BR id=""CRLF"">DNA sequence elements<BR id=""CRLF"">The gene promoter<BR id=""CRLF"">Sequences involved in the basic process of transcription <BR id=""CRLF"">Sequences involved in regulated transcription<BR id=""CRLF"">Sequences which act at a distance<BR id=""CRLF"">Negatively acting DNA sequences<BR id=""CRLF"">Interaction between factors bound at various sites<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Methods for studying transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">Methods for studying DNA-protein interactions<BR id=""CRLF"">DNA mobility shift assay<BR id=""CRLF"">DNaseI footprinting assay<BR id=""CRLF"">Methylation interference assay<BR id=""CRLF"">In vivo Footprinting assay<BR id=""CRLF"">Methods for purifying and/or cloning transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Protein purification<BR id=""CRLF"">Gene cloning<BR id=""CRLF"">Use of cloned genes<BR id=""CRLF"">Domain mapping of transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Determining the DNA binding specificity of an uncharacterised factor<BR id=""CRLF"">Identification of target genes for transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Transcription factors and constitutive transcription<BR id=""CRLF"">RNA polymerases<BR id=""CRLF"">The stable transcriptional complex<BR id=""CRLF"">RNA polymerase I<BR id=""CRLF"">RNA polymerase III<BR id=""CRLF"">RNA polymerase II<BR id=""CRLF"">Stepwise assembly of the RNA polymerase II basal transcriptional <BR id=""CRLF"">complex<BR id=""CRLF"">The RNA polymerase holoenzyme<BR id=""CRLF"">TBP, The universal transcription factor?<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Families of DNA binding transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">The homeodomain<BR id=""CRLF"">Transcription factors in Drosophila development<BR id=""CRLF"">The homeobox<BR id=""CRLF"">DNA binding by the helix-turn-helix motif in the homeobox<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation of DNA binding specificity by interaction between different<BR id=""CRLF"">homeobox proteins<BR id=""CRLF"">Homeodomain transcription factors in other organisms<BR id=""CRLF"">POU proteins<BR id=""CRLF"">Pax proteins<BR id=""CRLF"">The two cysteine two histidine finger<BR id=""CRLF"">Transcription factors with the two cysteine two histidine finger<BR id=""CRLF"">DNA binding by the two cysteine two histidine finger<BR id=""CRLF"">The multi-cysteine finger<BR id=""CRLF"">Steroid receptors<BR id=""CRLF"">DNA binding by the multi-cysteine zinc finger<BR id=""CRLF"">The basic DNA binding domain<BR id=""CRLF"">The leucine zipper and the basic DNA binding domain<BR id=""CRLF"">The helix-loop-helix motif and the basic DNA binding domain<BR id=""CRLF"">Dimerisation of basic DNA binding domain-containing factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Other DNA-binding motifs<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Activation of gene expression by transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Activation domains<BR id=""CRLF"">Nature of activation domains<BR id=""CRLF"">Acidic domains<BR id=""CRLF"">Glutamine-rich domains<BR id=""CRLF"">Proline-rich domains<BR id=""CRLF"">Functional relationship of the different activation domains<BR id=""CRLF"">Interaction of activation domains with the basal transcriptional complex<BR id=""CRLF"">Activators and the basal transcriptional complex<BR id=""CRLF"">Stimulation of factor binding<BR id=""CRLF"">Stimulation of factor activity<BR id=""CRLF"">Interaction of activation domains with other regulatory proteins<BR id=""CRLF"">The mediator complex<BR id=""CRLF"">TAFs<BR id=""CRLF"">CBP and other co-activators<BR id=""CRLF"">A multitude of targets for transcriptional activators<BR id=""CRLF"">Other targets for transcriptional activators<BR id=""CRLF"">Modulation of chromatin structure<BR id=""CRLF"">Stimulation of transcriptional elongation<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">Repression of gene expression by transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Repression of transcription<BR id=""CRLF"">Indirect repression<BR id=""CRLF"">Inhibition of activator binding by masking of its DNA binding site<BR id=""CRLF"">Inhibition of activator binding by formation of a non-DNA binding<BR id=""CRLF"">complex<BR id=""CRLF"">Quenching of an activator<BR id=""CRLF"">Degradation of an activator<BR id=""CRLF"">Direct repression<BR id=""CRLF"">Mechanisms of transcriptional repression<BR id=""CRLF"">Direct repression by DNA binding transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Direct repression by factors binding to the basal transcriptional complex<BR id=""CRLF"">Other targets for transcriptional repressors<BR id=""CRLF"">Modulation of chromatin structure<BR id=""CRLF"">Inhibition of transcriptional elongation<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation of transcription factor synthesis<BR id=""CRLF"">Transcription factor regulation<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulated synthesis of transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">The MyoD transcription factor<BR id=""CRLF"">Homeobox transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Mechanisms regulating the synthesis of transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation of transcription<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation of RNA splicing<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation of translation<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation of transcription factor<BR id=""CRLF"">Evidence for the regulated activity of transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation by protein-ligand binding<BR id=""CRLF"">Examples of regulation by ligand binding<BR id=""CRLF"">The nuclear receptors<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation by protein-protein interactions<BR id=""CRLF"">Inhibition of transcription factor activity by protein-protein interaction<BR id=""CRLF"">Activation of transcription factors by protein-protein interaction<BR id=""CRLF"">Alteration of transcription factor function by protein-protein interaction<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation by protein modification<BR id=""CRLF"">Transcription factor modification<BR id=""CRLF"">Phosphorylation<BR id=""CRLF"">Acetylation<BR id=""CRLF"">Methylation<BR id=""CRLF"">Ubiquitination<BR id=""CRLF"">Regulation by protein degradation and processing<BR id=""CRLF"">Role of regulated activity<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">Transcription factors and human disease<BR id=""CRLF"">Diseases caused by transcription factor mutations<BR id=""CRLF"">Cancer<BR id=""CRLF"">Cellular oncogenes and cancer<BR id=""CRLF"">Fos, Jun and AP1<BR id=""CRLF"">v-erbA and the thyroid hormone receptor<BR id=""CRLF"">The myc oncogene<BR id=""CRLF"">Other oncogenic transcription factors<BR id=""CRLF"">Anti-oncogenes and cancer<BR id=""CRLF"">Nature of anti-oncogenes<BR id=""CRLF"">p53<BR id=""CRLF"">The Retinoblastoma protein<BR id=""CRLF"">Other anti-oncogenic transcription factors.<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Conclusions and future prospects<BR id=""CRLF"">Index<BR id=""CRLF"">
Master of Birkbeck, University of London, Professor of Genetics, Birkbeck and University College London, UK