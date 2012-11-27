Eukaryotic RNases and their Partners in RNA Degradation and Biogenesis, Volume 32
1st Edition
Part B
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter One. Dicer Proteins and Their Role in Gene Silencing Pathways
1. Introduction
2. Dicers: RNase III Family Members with a Role in Gene Silencing
3. Mechanism of Processing and the Role of the Catalytic RNase III Domains
4. Role of Other Domains in Dicer Function
5. Domain Arrangement in Metazoan Dicers
6. Inside-Out Processing Mechanism by the Yeast Dicer
7. Function of Dicer in the Nucleus
8. Proteins Interacting with Dicer and the Assembly of RISC Effector Complexes
9. Future Perspectives
References
Chapter Two. Loquacious, a Dicer Partner Protein, Functions in Both the MicroRNA and siRNA Pathways
1. Introduction
2. miRNA and siRNA Pathways in the Fruit Fly Drosophila melanogaster
3. Drosophila Dicer-1 and Dicer-2: Similar but Distinct Domain Structures
4. Conserved Partnerships Between Dicer and Dicer-Binding Partner dsRBD Proteins
5. loqs Encodes Four Alternatively Spliced Isoforms
6. Loqs-PA and Loqs-PB Bind to Dicer-1, While Loqs-PD and R2D2 Bind to Dicer-2
7. Partner Protein Mutant Phenotypes in Flies and Mammals
8. Loqs-PA and Loqs-PB Function in the miRNA Pathway
9. Loqs-PD Functions in the siRNA Pathway
10. Loqs-PB Is Required to Maintain Ovarian Germline Stem Cells
11. For Some miRNAs, Loqs-PB Tunes Mature miRNA Length
12. Future Directions
13. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Three. Translin: TRAX Complex (C3PO), a Novel Ribonuclease for the Degradation of Small RNAs
1. Introduction: Earlier Studies of Translin and TRAX
2. Discovery of C3PO as a Novel Endoribonuclease Involved in the Activation of RNA-Induced Silencing Complex
3. C3PO Ribonuclease in tRNA Processing
4. Structure of C3PO: An Unusual Asymmetrical Hetero-Octamer
5. Oligomeric States of C3PO and Implications for Substrate Binding and Activation
6. Enzymatic Properties of C3PO
7. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter Four. Structure and Mechanism of Argonaute Proteins
1. Introduction
2. Basic Argonaute Architecture
3. Recognition of the Guide 5′-end by the MID Domain
4. Preorganization of the Seed Facilitates Target Recognition
5. Recognition of the Guide RNA 3′-end by the PAZ Domain
6. The Two-State Model of Target Binding
7. The Rubber Band Model of RISC Loading
8. The Slicer Active Site Resides in the PIWI Domain
9. Recruitment of Silencing Factors
References
Chapter Five. Drosha and DGCR8 in MicroRNA Biogenesis
1. Introduction
2. Drosha
3. DGCR8 as the RNA-Binding Partner of Drosha
4. DGCR8 as a Heme Protein
5. DGCR8 in DiGeorge Syndrome
6. How do DGCR8 and Drosha Structurally Recognize Pri-miRNAs?
7. How Is Pri-miRNA Processing Regulated?
8. Drosha and DGCR8 Bind RNAs Other Than Pri-miRNAs
9. Future Perspectives
References
Chapter Six. Control of Drosha-Mediated MicroRNA Maturation by Smad Proteins
1. miRNA Biogenesis
2. Drosha and DGCR8
3. Modulators of the Drosha Microprocessor Complex
4. Smad Proteins
5. miRNA Regulation by Smads
6. Closing Remark
References
Chapter Seven. PIWI Proteins and Their Slicer Activity in piRNA Biogenesis and Transposon Silencing
1. Introduction
2. Drosophila PIWI Proteins
3. piRNA Biogenesis
4. Outstanding Questions
References
Chapter Eight. Control of MicroRNA Maturation by p53 Tumor Suppressor and MCPIP1 Ribonuclease
1. Introduction
2. Two-Step Endoribonuclease Reactions in miRNA Maturation
3. Control of miRNA Biosynthesis by p53
4. Negative Regulation of miRNA Processing by MCPIP1
5. Autoregulation of miRNA Processing Processes
6. Alteration of miRNA Biogenesis in Human Cancer
7. Conclusion
References
Chapter Nine. Nanoparticle-Based Delivery of siRNA and miRNA for Cancer Therapy
1. Introduction
2. Potential Use of siRNAs and miRNAs for Cancer Therapy
3. Nanoparticle-Based Delivery
4. Summary and Future Prospects
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
This special volume of The Enzymes is targeted towards researchers in biochemistry, molecular and cell biology, pharmacology, and cancer. This thematic volume discusses Eukaryotic RNases and their partners in RNA degradation and biogenesis.
Readership
Researchers in biochemistry, molecular and cell biology, pharmacology, and cancer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 254
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 27th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124047440
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124047419
About the Serial Volume Editors
Feng Guo Serial Volume Editor
About the Series Volume Editors
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Series Volume Editor
Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA
About the Serial Editors
