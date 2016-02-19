Eucaryotic Gene Regulation

Eukaryotic Gene Regulation covers the aspects and mechanisms of gene regulation of selected eukaryotes, such as yeast, Drosophila, and insect. This book is organized into eight parts, encompassing 52 chapters. The majority of the chapters are presented in an experimental manner containing an abstract, methods, results and discussion, and conclusion. This book first gives a short overview of the evolutionary role of interspersion in eukaryotic genes. It then presents considerable chapters on control of gene expression in yeast; gene mutation and isolation; structure and function; and analysis. Part III focuses on genetic and DNA sequence analysis in Drosophila. It includes discussions on allelic complementation and transvection, genetic organization, histone gene, and gene transcription. Part IV examines cell lineage; gene expression and sequences; and protein synthesis of insects, sea urchin, and mammalian cells. This is followed by discussions on structure and expression of specific eukaryotic genes from chicken, rat, rabbit, and human. Topics on the transfer of genetic information within and between cells and the structure and function of chromosome are significantly considered in Parts VI and VII. Genes evaluated in these sections include heavy chain immunoglobulin, light chain, beta-globin, and dihydrofolate reductase. Furthermore, this book describes the in vitro transcription and the factors involved; internal organization and mechanism of assembly of nucleosome; and chromatin structure. The concluding section focuses on aspects of viral genome expression including gene regulation, synthesis, processing, and alternative RNA splicing. Research biologists, geneticists, scientists, teachers, and students will greatly benefit from this book.

Table of Contents



Contributors

I. Keynote Address

1. Introns and Exons: Playgrounds of Evolution

II. Control of Gene Expression in Yeast

2. Mutations of the H Ma and H Ma Loci and Their Bearing on the Cassette Model of Mating Type Interconversion in Yeast

3. Control of Mating Type in Yeast

4. Isolation of a Yeast Gene (HIS4) by Transformation of Yeast

5. Structural and Functional Analysis of the HIS3 Gene and Galactose Inducible Sequences in Yeast

6. Detection of E. coli Clones Containing Specific Yeast Genes by Immunological Screening

7. Structure of Yeast tRNA Precursors Containing Intervening Sequences

8. Analysis of Yeast Cell Cycle Mutations by Pseudoreversion

III. Genetics and DNA Sequence Organization in Drosophila

9. A Genetic Analysis of the Locus Coding for Alcohol Dehydrogenase, and Its Adjacent Chromosome Region, in Drosophila melanogaster

10. Allelic Complementation and Transvection in Drosophila melanogaster

11. Genetic Organization of the Rosy Locus in Drosophila melanogaster. Pilot Studies on the Induction and Analysis of Low XDH Activity Mutants of the Rosy Locus as Putative Control Mutants

12. Does Position-Effect Variegation in Drosphila Result from Somatic Gene Loss?

13. Sequence Organization of Drosophila tRNA Genes

14. Heterogeneity in Histone Gene Organization in Drosophila

15. Transcription of Drosophila melanogaster Ribosomal Genes: Are the Insertions Transcribed?

16. Ecdysone-Inducible Functions of Larval Fat Bodies in Drosophila

IV. Embryogenesis and the Genetics of Development

17. Cell Lineage in Insect Development

18. The Genetic Analysis of Chorion Morphogenesis in Drosophila melanogaster

19. Control of DOPA Decarboxylase Expression during Development in Drosophila

20. Families of Interspersed Repeat Sequences at the 5' End of Dictyostelium Single Copy Genes

21. Stability of the C. elegans Genome During Development and Evolution

22. Examples of Evolution and Expression in the Sea Urchin Genome

23. Nonnuclear Steroid Regulation in Amphibian Oocytes

24. Stage Specific Changes in Protein Synthesis during Xenopus Oogenesis

25. Tetratocarcinoma Cell Mutations as Probes of Mammalian Differentiation and Disease

V. Structure and Expression of Specific Eucaryotic Genes

26. Structure and Expression of Ovalbumin and Closely Related Chicken Genes

27. A Comparison of the Sequence Organization of the Chicken Ovalbumin and Ovomucoid Genes

28. The Structure and Transcription of Rat Preproinsulin Genes

29. The Linkage Arrangement of Mammalian B-Like Globin Genes

30. The Structure and Expression of Globin Genes in Rabbit and Man

31. Organization of Human Globin Genes in Normal and Thalassemic Cells

32. Structure of the Human Globin Genes

33. The Organization of Chicken Globin Genes

VI. Transfer of Genetic Information Within and Between Cells

34. The Organization and Rearrangement of Heavy Chain Immunoglobulin Genes in Mice

35. Probes for Specific mRNAS by Subtractive Hybridization: Anomalous Expression of Immunoglobulin Genes

36. Light Chain Genes, Transcription Units, and RNA Precursors

37. On the Origin of Mutants of Somatic Cells

38. Gene Amplification as a Concomitant to Chromosome Mediated Gene Transfer

39. Transformation of Mammalian Cells with Prokaryotic and Eukaryotic Genes

40. Synthesis of Rabbit ß-Globin-Specific RNA in Mouse L Cells and Yeast Transformed with Cloned Rabbit Chromosomal ß-Globin DNA

41. Structure and Localization of Dihydrofolate Reductase Genes in Methotrexate-Resistant Cultured Cells

VII. Chromosome Structure and Function

42. The in Vitro Transcription of Xenopus 5S DNA

43. Factors Involved in the Transcription of Purified Genes by RNA Polymerase III

44. The Internal Organization of the Nucleosome

45. The Mechanism of Nucleosome Assembly

46. Chromatin Structure of a Specific Gene in Active and Inactive States: A Brief Review

47. Absence of Nucleosomes in the Actively Transcribed rDNA of Calliphora erythrocephala Larval Tissue and of Quail Myoblasts

VIII. Expression of Viral Genomes

48. Regulation of Early Adenovirus mRNA Synthesis

49. Synthesis and Processing of Adenovirus-2 RNA in Vitro

50. Alternative RNA Splicing Patterns and the Clustered Transcription and Splicing Signals of Human Adenovirus-2

51. Inhibition of SV40 T-Antigen Enzymatic Activity by a Monospecific Antibody

52. Rabbit ß Globin Synthesis in Cultured Monkey Kidney Cells Infected with SV40 ß Globin Recombinant Genomes

Index



