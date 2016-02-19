Ethylenethiourea - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080220260, 9781483165646

Ethylenethiourea

1st Edition

Applied Chemistry Division Commission on Terminal Pesticide Residues

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483165646
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 18
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Ethylenethiourea focuses on the occurrence of ethylenethiourea (ETU) as a terminal residue resulting from agricultural use of ethylenebisdithiocarbamate (EBDC) fungicides. The book first states that EBDC forms the most essential class of fungicides for controlling diseases of agricultural crops. The class includes mancozeb, maneb, nabam, metiram, and zineb. The text also underscores that findings have shown that ETU may occur in plant samples after the use of dithiocarbamate fungicides. Methodologies used in the experiments include thin-layer chromatography, polarography, and radioisotope. The publication offers information on the chemistry of ETU, including formation; transformation products of ETU; photooxidation; and soil, plant, and animal metabolism. The book also reviews the dynamics and transformation of ETU residues and the processing and cooking effects of EBDC’s. The book is a dependable reference for readers interested in the composition, reactions, effects, and transformations of EBDC fungicides.

Table of Contents


Ethylenethiourea

Introduction

1. Analytical Methodology

2. Chemistry of Ethylenethiourea (ETU)

3. Dynamics and Transformation of ETU Residues

4. Processing and Cooking Effects on EBDC

Conclusions

Recommendations

References

Details

No. of pages:
18
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483165646

About the Author

Sam Stuart

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.