Ethics in Sports Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323417716, 9780323417723

Ethics in Sports Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 35-2

1st Edition

Authors: Stephen Thompson
eBook ISBN: 9780323417723
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323417716
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th February 2016
Description

The world of sports medicine faces unique medical ethics issues. In this issue articles will include: Fundamental Ethical Principles in Sports Medicine, Confidentiality in Sports Medicine, Informed Consent in Sports Medicine, Conflicts of Interest in Sports Medicine, Performance enhancing drugs in sports medicine, Gene doping in sports medicine, Ethical considerations for analgesic use in sports medicine, and many more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323417723
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323417716

About the Authors

Stephen Thompson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cooperating Associate Professor of Sports Medicine, University of Maine, Medical Director, EMMC Sports Health, Deputy Editor, The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Eastern Maine Medical Center Bangor, Maine; Cofounder and Codirector, Miller Review Course Part II, Denver , Colorado

