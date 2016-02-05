Ethics in Sports Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Sports Medicine, Volume 35-2
1st Edition
Description
The world of sports medicine faces unique medical ethics issues. In this issue articles will include: Fundamental Ethical Principles in Sports Medicine, Confidentiality in Sports Medicine, Informed Consent in Sports Medicine, Conflicts of Interest in Sports Medicine, Performance enhancing drugs in sports medicine, Gene doping in sports medicine, Ethical considerations for analgesic use in sports medicine, and many more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 5th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323417723
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323417716
About the Authors
Stephen Thompson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Cooperating Associate Professor of Sports Medicine, University of Maine, Medical Director, EMMC Sports Health, Deputy Editor, The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Eastern Maine Medical Center Bangor, Maine; Cofounder and Codirector, Miller Review Course Part II, Denver , Colorado