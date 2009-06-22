Ethics in Psychiatry: A Review, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 32-2
1st Edition
Authors: Laura Roberts Jinger Hoop
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437705355
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd June 2009
Page Count: 240
Description
Ethics plays an especially important and unique role in psychiatry, and this issue is a must-read for psychiatrists as they navigate these sometime tricky waters. With an eye on the most current developments in the psychiatric field, authors discuss topics such as ethics in research, ethics in clinical treatment, ethics in education, genetics, and the military. The section on clinical concerns contains separate articles on children, adults, and older patients, with special attention paid to women's mental health, forensics, addiction psychiatry, consultation/liaison psychiatry, and community psychiatry.
Details
About the Authors
Laura Roberts Author
Jinger Hoop Author
