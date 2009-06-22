Ethics in Psychiatry: A Review, An Issue of Psychiatric Clinics, Volume 32-2

Ethics plays an especially important and unique role in psychiatry, and this issue is a must-read for psychiatrists as they navigate these sometime tricky waters. With an eye on the most current developments in the psychiatric field, authors discuss topics such as ethics in research, ethics in clinical treatment, ethics in education, genetics, and the military. The section on clinical concerns contains separate articles on children, adults, and older patients, with special attention paid to women's mental health, forensics, addiction psychiatry, consultation/liaison psychiatry, and community psychiatry.