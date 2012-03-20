List of Contributors

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Chapter 1. A Brief History of Ethics

1 Meta-Ethics: What does “Right” mean?

2 Normative Ethics: How Ought People to Act?

3 Applied Ethics: How do People Implement Moral Knowledge?

4 Moral Psychology: What do People Think about what is Right?

5 Descriptive Ethics: What do People Profess is Right?

6 Summary

Chapter 2. The Forensic Practitioner’s Quest for Truth

1 Comparative Religion: A Primer7

2 Good and Evil: A Christian Perspective

3 The Scientist and the Truth

4 Ethics in the Laboratory

5 Court

6 Truth in Life

7 Practical Forensic Ethics: Deadly Sins and Cardinal Virtues

8 Summary

Chapter 3. General Forensic Ethical Dilemmas

1 Major Categories of Ethical Dilemmas in Forensic Science

2 Discussion of Ethical Dilemmas in Forensic Science

3 Summary

Chapter 4. Codes of Ethics in Forensic Science Societies: The Organizational Parameters of Morality and Conduct

1 Codes of Ethics in Professional Organizations

2 The Development of an Association’s Code of Ethics and Conduct

3 A Comparison of the Code Provisions of Forensic Science Societies

4 EnforceAbility and Enforcement of Codes of Ethics and Professional Responsibility

5 Conclusion

Chapter 5. Ethical Foundations for SANE Practice

1 Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) History and Program Development

2 The Role of the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner

3 The Nurse Practice Act

4 Confidentiality, Informed Consent, and Patient Autonomy

5 Hospital Policies and Codes of Ethics and Ethics Committees

6 Ethical Issues in SANE Practice

7 Examination Issues

8 Deciding what Evidence to Collect

9 Maintaining Boundaries and Avoiding Role Conflict

10 Testifying in Sexual Assault Cases

11 Conducting Sexual Assault Research

12 Summary

Chapter 6. Ethics Codes in Other Organizations: Structures and Enforcement

1 Foreword

2 Politics/Governmental Employees

3 Education

4 Religion

5 Business/Investment

6 Medicine/Research

7 Sports/Entertainment

8 Law

9 Lessons and Applications to Forensics

10 Summary

Chapter 7. Teaching Ethics

1 Introduction

2 Educational Standards and Ethics

3 A Professional Approach to Ethics

4 Forensic Science

5 Can Ethics be Taught?

6 How do you Teach Ethics? Methods and Media

7 Conclusions

Chapter 8. Ethics in Law Enforcement: Defining the Thin Blue Line

1 Introduction

2 The Raw Material: The Applicant

3 The Individual: Self-Awareness

3.2 Know Yourself Best and First

4 Guiding Performance by Policies and Procedures

5 Heuristics: Recognizing Biases

6 Power Corrupts Good Character

7 The Thin Blue Line of Character

8 Modeled Behavior Influences Character

9 Unchecked Emotions Spoil Good Character

10 Character Controls Career Choices

11 Character Affects Confidence

12 Courage Develops Character

13 Focusing on the Big Picture

14 Redefining the Winning Edge

15 Ethical Decision-Making

16 Conclusion

Chapter 9. Criminal Investigational Ethics

1 Introduction

2 Basis of Law Enforcement Ethics

3 The Role of Law Enforcement in Criminal Investigations

4 The Foundation of Criminal Investigations Ethics

5 Intervew and Interrogation

6 Case Study Example

7 Factors Influencing Investigative Decisions

8 Crime Scene and Evidence Issues

9 Evidence Processing Decisons

10 Investigator Crime Theories

11 Stephanie Crowe Case Study Example

12 Factors Affecting the Investigation

13 Addressing Solutions to Ethical Investigations

14 Police Standards and Professional Development

15 Recruiting and Ethics Training

16 Impact of Community-Based Policing

17 Research and Practice

18 Specialized Criminal Investigation Training

19 Management and Leadership

20 Influence of Police Culture

21 Summary

Chapter 10. Ethics in the Crime Laboratory and in Crime Scene Investigations

1 Codes of Ethics

2 Laboratory Accreditation

3 Brady12 Material

4 The National Academy of Sciences

5 Practical Issues

6 Conclusion

Chapter 11. Ethics for Child Abuse Prosecutors: A Call to Leadership

1 Preliminary Matters: Investigation and Assessment

2 Ethics in Charging Decisions: An Exercise in Discretion

3 Ethics at Trial

4 Ethics in Plea Bargaining

5 Conclusion

Chapter 12. Ethical Duties of Attorneys and Experts in Cases Involving Forensic Evidence, from the Perspective of the Defense

1 Introduction

2 The Defense Attorney’s and Defense Experts’ Ethical Duties in a Case Involving Forensic Evidence

3 A Defense Perspective on the Ethical Duties of the Prosecution and its Experts in a Case Involving Forensic Science

Chapter 13. Ethics in Testimony

1 Introduction

2 Reporting Test Results

3 Double Roles

4 Brady

5 Forensic Science Organization Codes of Ethics

6 Access to Experts

7 Qualifications

8 Other Issues and Slippery Slopes

9 Types of Transgression

10 Conclusion

Chapter 14. Judicial Ethics

Chapter 15. The Post-Conviction Process – From the Perspective of the Convicted

1 Introduction

2 The Post-Conviction Process

3 The Duty to Disclose: A Constitutional (?) Mandate

4 The Duty to Retain/Preserve Evidence

5 Ethical Codes and the Post-Conviction Process

6 CBLA: A Model for Post-Conviction Ethics

Chapter 16. Whistleblowers

1 Introduction

2 Reporting Wrongs

3 The Federal False Claims Act

4 Pharmaceutical Research Scandals

5 Forensics Problems

6 Blowing the Whistle

7 Investigating Claims

8 Case Scenario

9 Advocacy

10 Conclusion

Chapter 17. Ethics in Media

1 Introduction

2 Continuous Coverage

3 Forensic Science on Television

4 True Crime Books

5 High Profile Trials

6 Good Scientists Gone Bad and Other Forensic Faux Pas

7 Laboratory Scandals

8 Use of Technology

References

9 Conclusion

Index