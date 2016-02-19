Estuarine Interactions
1st Edition
Description
Estuarine Interactions is a compilation of papers presented at the Fourth International Estuarine Research Federation Conference, held at the Mount Airy Lodge, Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania in October 1977.
The compendium consists of scientific investigations on the structure and functioning of estuaries and adjacent environments. This volume includes the written form of the invited papers that were part of eight sessions. Papers presented deal with topics on estuarine management needs, impacts of coastal engineered systems, and productivity and initial photosynthate dispersion in the ecosystem. Natural catastrophic events in the estuarine environment, the impact of possible climatic changes on estuarine ecosystems, and pollutant cycling and water quality are likewise discussed.
Estuarine scientists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Estuary-Man Interactions: Estuarine Management Needs
As Blind Men See the Elephant: The Dilemma of Marine Ecosystem Research
An Environmental Lawyer's Uncertain Quest for Legal and Scientific Certainty
Proving Environmental Compatibility: Sound Regulatory Requirement or Intellectual Nonsense?
Estuarine Management-Users' Needs
Estuarine Management Panel Discussion
Estuary-Man Interactions: Impacts of Coastal Engineered Systems
Cumulative Effects of Oil Drilling and Production on Estuarine and Nearshore Ecosystems
An Evaluation of Ongoing Change Affecting Environmental Geologic Mapping in the Texas Coastal Zone
Interactions within Estuarine Communities: Primary and Secondary Productivity
Interaction Between Substrate, Microbes, and Consumers of Spartina Detritus in Estuaries
Box Model Analysis of Chesapeake Bay Ammonium and Nitrate Fluxes
Estuarine Angiosperms: Productivity and Initial Photosynthate Dispersion in the Ecosystem
An Evaluation of the Feasibility of a Temperate Climate Effluent-Aquaculture-Tertiary Treatment System in New York City
Interactions within Estuarine Communities: Community Interactions
The Effects of Animal-Sediment Interactions on Geochemical Processes Near the Sediment-Water Interface
Community Unity? Patterns in Molluscs and Foraminifera
Spatial-Temporal Distributions of Long Island Sound Infauna: The Role of Bottom Disturbance in a Nearshore Marine Habitat
Seafloor Stability in Central Long Island Sound: Part I. Temporal Changes in Erodibility of Fine-Grained Sediment
Seafloor Stability in Central Long Island Sound: Part II. Biological Interactions and their Potential Importance for Seafloor Erodibility
Predator Caging Experiments in Soft-Sediments: Caution Advised
Land-Estuary Interactions: Natural Catastrophic Events
Portage, Alaska: Case History of an Earthquake's Impact on an Estuarine System
Estuarine Graveyards, Climatic Change, and the Importance of the Estuarine Environment
The Impact of Possible Climatic Changes on Estuarine Ecosystems
Impact of Hurricanes on Sedimentation in Estuaries, Bays, and Lagoons
Land-Estuary Interactions: Freshwater Requirements of Estuaries
Riverine Influence on Estuaries: A Case Study
Influence of Flooding and Tides on Nutrient Exchange from a Texas Marsh
The Effects of Reduced Wetlands and Storage Basins on the Stability of a Small Connecticut Estuary
A Methodology for Investigating Freshwater Inflow Requirements for a Texas Estuary
Estuary-Nearshore Interactions: Pollutant Cycling and Water Quality
Polynuclear Aromatic Hydrocarbons in Estuarine and Nearshore Environments
Relationship Between Bioavailability of Trace Metals and Geochemical Processes in Estuaries
Distribution, Survival, and Significance of Pathogenic Bacteria and Viruses in Estuaries
Sources, Sinks, and Cycling of Arsenic in the Puget Sound Region
Cycling of Trace Metal and Chlorinated Hydrocarbon Wastes in the Southern California Bight
Estuary-Nearshore Interactions: Estuarine Dependence of Coastal Waters
Low-Frequency Response of Estuarine Sea Level to Non-Local Forcing
Physical Transfer Processes Between Georgia Tidal Inlets and Nearshore Waters
Distribution, Composition, and Morphology of Suspended Solids in the New York Bight Apex
Coastal Source Waters and their Role as a Nitrogen Source for Primary Production in an Estuary in Maine
Possible Effects of Gulf Stream Intrusions and Coastal Runoff on the Benthos of the Continental Shelf of the Georgia Bight
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 620
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th January 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483276380