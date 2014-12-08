Dr. Aschheim has more than 25 years of private practice experience in all aspects of cosmetic and restorative dentistry. He has lectured and conducted workshops throughout the world and has been a major contributor to the dental literature.

He joined the staff of the Department Of Dentistry at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in as a Clinical Instructor and was promoted to Assistant Professor in 1992 and Section Chief of Esthetic Dentistry and Advanced Technologies in 1999. He was elevated to Associate Clinical Professor in 2004. He also joined the staff of the Advanced Programs for International Dentists at New York University College of Dentistry as an Associate Clinical Professor in 2011.

Following the September 11th attack of the World Trade Center, Dr. Aschheim became a dental consultant to the Office of the Medical Examiner for the City of New York. He was instrumental in setting up the digital image acquisition section and served as a liaison between the department and the developer of the dental identification software utilized by the NYC Medical Examiner's office. Since that time he has developed a new software package that should further reduce the time necessary to make a dental identification in mass disasters and has given lectures and workshops on the subject. He was appointed Assistant Chief Forensic Odontologist to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner in 2009. He has also consulted throughout the world on Forensic Dental Informatics and won the ADA SCDI Informatics award in 2011.