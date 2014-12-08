Esthetic Dentistry
3rd Edition
A Clinical Approach to Techniques and Materials
Description
Help your patients look better and improve their self-esteem with this complete, user-friendly guide to all of the latest esthetic dentistry procedures that are in high demand. Thoroughly updated by the most renowned leaders in the field, the new third edition of Esthetic Dentistry: A Clinical Approach to Techniques and Materials offers clearly highlighted techniques in step-by-step fashion, with unmistakable delineation of armamentarium, for the treatment of esthetic problems. Hundreds of clinical tips are included throughout the book to help alert you to potential problems, variations on techniques, and other treatment considerations. Plus, an invaluable troubleshooting guide covers the different types of esthetic problems (such as size, discoloration, and spacing issues), potential solutions, and references to chapters where the specific problem is discussed in detail. With this expert reference in hand, you will have all you need to master the latest esthetic procedures that your patients want!
Key Features
- Troubleshooting guide at the beginning of the book features tabled information containing a quick snapshot of the problem, the solution, and where in the text it can be found.
- Hundreds of clinical tips throughout the book alert you to potential problems, variations on techniques, and other treatment considerations.
- Short narratives utilize a user-friendly format that works as a dependable reference, as well as a quick, at-a-glance guide.
- Part 2: Principles of Esthetics provides a detailed discussion of the fundamentals of esthetics and its relevancy to dentistry.
- Part 3: Esthetic Materials and Techniques assists you in selecting the correct materials for a specific clinical situation.
- Part 4: Esthetics and Other Clinical Applications offers an overview of how esthetics relates to other clinical specialties including, periodontics, orthodontics, implants, oral surgery, pediatrics, occlusion, laser surgery, oral photography, CAD/CAM technology, dermatological pharmaceuticals, and plastic surgery.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting Guide
Part 2: Principles of Esthetics
1. Introduction to Esthetics
2. Fundamentals of Esthetics and Smile Analysis
Part 3: Esthetic Materials and Techniques
3. Dentin Bonding Agents
4. Color Modifiers and Opaquers
5. Composite Resin: Fundamentals and Direct Technique Restorations
6. Composite Resin: Indirect Technique Restorations
7. Porcelain Laminate Veneer Restorations
8. All Ceramic Full and Partial Coverage Restorations
9. Ceramometal Full Coverage Restorations
10. Acrylic and Other Resins: Provisional Restorations
11. Acrylic and Other Resins: Removable Prostheses
12. Esthetic Dentistry and Luting Agents
13. Bleaching and Related Agents
Part 4: Esthetics and Other Clinical Applications
14. Esthetics and Periodontics
15. Esthetics and Orthodontics
16. Esthetics and Implant Surgery
17. Esthetics and Implant Prosthetics
18. Esthetics and Oral Surgery
19. Esthetics and Pediatrics Dentistry
20. Esthetics and Occlusion
21. Esthetics and Laser Surgery
22. Esthetics and Oral Photography
23. Esthetics and Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) Systems
24. Esthetics and Dermatological Pharmaceuticals
25. Esthetics and Plastic Surgery
Part 5: Esthetic Practice Management
26. Esthetics and Dental Marketing
27. Esthetics Dentistry and Dental Jurisprudence
28. Esthetics and Psychology
Part 6: Esthetic Dentistry and Social Issues
29. Esthetic Dentistry and Eating Disorders
30. Esthetic Dentistry and Domestic Violence
Appendixes
A. Custom Staining
B. Ninety-Second Rubber Dam Placement
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 8th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323225052
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323112031
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323091763
About the Author
Kenneth Aschheim
Dr. Aschheim has more than 25 years of private practice experience in all aspects of cosmetic and restorative dentistry. He has lectured and conducted workshops throughout the world and has been a major contributor to the dental literature.
He joined the staff of the Department Of Dentistry at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in as a Clinical Instructor and was promoted to Assistant Professor in 1992 and Section Chief of Esthetic Dentistry and Advanced Technologies in 1999. He was elevated to Associate Clinical Professor in 2004. He also joined the staff of the Advanced Programs for International Dentists at New York University College of Dentistry as an Associate Clinical Professor in 2011.
Following the September 11th attack of the World Trade Center, Dr. Aschheim became a dental consultant to the Office of the Medical Examiner for the City of New York. He was instrumental in setting up the digital image acquisition section and served as a liaison between the department and the developer of the dental identification software utilized by the NYC Medical Examiner's office. Since that time he has developed a new software package that should further reduce the time necessary to make a dental identification in mass disasters and has given lectures and workshops on the subject. He was appointed Assistant Chief Forensic Odontologist to the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner in 2009. He has also consulted throughout the world on Forensic Dental Informatics and won the ADA SCDI Informatics award in 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Clinical Professor, NYU College of Dentistry Associate Clinical Professor, Mount Sinai Medical Center Private Practice, New York, NY