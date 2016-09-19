Essentials of Surgery for Dental Students - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131246306, 9788131246566

Essentials of Surgery for Dental Students

1st Edition

Authors: S Rao Kirthana Rao
eBook ISBN: 9788131246566
Paperback ISBN: 9788131246306
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th September 2016
Page Count: 420
Table of Contents

Part I

General 1

1. History of Surgery

2. General Principles of Surgery

3. Fluids and Electrolyte Balance, Shock, Acid–Base Regulations

4. Haemorrhage, Blood Transfusion

5. Clinical Evaluation

Part II

Wounds, Lumps and Swellings, Ulcers, Sinuses and Fistulae

6. Wounds

7. Lumps and Swellings

8. Ulcers

9. Sinuses and Fistulae

Part III

Inflammation and Infections

10. Inflammation

11. Viral Infections

12. Bacterial and Fungal Infections

Part IV

System- and Region-Based Diseases

A. Circulatory Systems

13. Lymphatic System

14. Arterial System

15. Venous System

B. Burns

16. Burns and Skin Covers

C. Head and Neck

17. Head Injuries

18. Face and Oral Cavity

19. Nose and Nasopharynx

20. Jaws

21. Injuries of Face

22. Pharynx and Larynx

23. Salivary Glands

24. Thyroid

25. Parathyroids

26. Neck

D. Bones and Extremities

27. General Orthopaedics and Fractures

28. Peripheral Nerve Injuries

Part V

Polytrauma

29. Polytrauma

Part VI

Operative Surgery

30. Operation Theatres and Sterilization

31. Anaesthesia and Analgesia

32. Sutures and Needles

33. Surgical Armamentaria

34. Minor Surgical Procedures

Index

About the Author

S Rao

S Devaji Rao is a meritorious student of Stanley Medical College, Chennai and a postgraduate of the prestigious AIIMS, Delhi. He has keen interest in Gastroenterology. His special interests are Surgical Nutrition, Surgical Oncology especially related to Gastroenterology. He has received special training in Liver Surgery from Prof Naofumi, a renowned Liver Transplant Surgeon of Shimane Medical University, Izumo, Japan. He is member of the national Academy of medical Sciences, India and a fellow of the International College of Surgeons.

His work on 'Benign Somatostatinoma of Pancreas' was greatly appreciated in the 'First World Congress of HPB Surgery' at Lund, Sweden.

He has devised an ostomy appliance using an adult diaper called 'Diaper Ileostomy Appliance', a good innovation in the field of gastroenterology

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Consultant Surgeon, St. Issabel hospital, Mylapore,Chennai.

Kirthana Rao

