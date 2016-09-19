Essentials of Surgery for Dental Students
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I
General 1
1. History of Surgery
2. General Principles of Surgery
3. Fluids and Electrolyte Balance, Shock, Acid–Base Regulations
4. Haemorrhage, Blood Transfusion
5. Clinical Evaluation
Part II
Wounds, Lumps and Swellings, Ulcers, Sinuses and Fistulae
6. Wounds
7. Lumps and Swellings
8. Ulcers
9. Sinuses and Fistulae
Part III
Inflammation and Infections
10. Inflammation
11. Viral Infections
12. Bacterial and Fungal Infections
Part IV
System- and Region-Based Diseases
A. Circulatory Systems
13. Lymphatic System
14. Arterial System
15. Venous System
B. Burns
16. Burns and Skin Covers
C. Head and Neck
17. Head Injuries
18. Face and Oral Cavity
19. Nose and Nasopharynx
20. Jaws
21. Injuries of Face
22. Pharynx and Larynx
23. Salivary Glands
24. Thyroid
25. Parathyroids
26. Neck
D. Bones and Extremities
27. General Orthopaedics and Fractures
28. Peripheral Nerve Injuries
Part V
Polytrauma
29. Polytrauma
Part VI
Operative Surgery
30. Operation Theatres and Sterilization
31. Anaesthesia and Analgesia
32. Sutures and Needles
33. Surgical Armamentaria
34. Minor Surgical Procedures
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 420
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 19th September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131246566
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131246306
About the Author
S Rao
S Devaji Rao is a meritorious student of Stanley Medical College, Chennai and a postgraduate of the prestigious AIIMS, Delhi. He has keen interest in Gastroenterology. His special interests are Surgical Nutrition, Surgical Oncology especially related to Gastroenterology. He has received special training in Liver Surgery from Prof Naofumi, a renowned Liver Transplant Surgeon of Shimane Medical University, Izumo, Japan. He is member of the national Academy of medical Sciences, India and a fellow of the International College of Surgeons.
His work on 'Benign Somatostatinoma of Pancreas' was greatly appreciated in the 'First World Congress of HPB Surgery' at Lund, Sweden.
He has devised an ostomy appliance using an adult diaper called 'Diaper Ileostomy Appliance', a good innovation in the field of gastroenterology
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Consultant Surgeon, St. Issabel hospital, Mylapore,Chennai.