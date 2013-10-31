Essentials of Stem Cell Biology
3rd Edition
First developed as an accessible abridgement of the successful Handbook of Stem Cells, Essentials of Stem Cell Biology serves the needs of the evolving population of scientists, researchers, practitioners, and students embracing the latest advances in stem cells. Representing the combined effort of 7 editors and more than 200 scholars and scientists whose pioneering work has defined our understanding of stem cells, this book combines the prerequisites for a general understanding of adult and embryonic stem cells with a presentation by the world's experts of the latest research information about specific organ systems. From basic biology/mechanisms, early development, ectoderm, mesoderm, endoderm, and methods to the application of stem cells to specific human diseases, regulation and ethics, and patient perspectives, no topic in the field of stem cells is left uncovered.
- Contributions by Nobel Laureates and leading international investigators
- Includes two entirely new chapters devoted exclusively to induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells written by the scientists who made the breakthrough
- Edited by a world-renowned author and researcher to present a complete story of stem cells in research, in application, and as the subject of political debate
- Presented in full color with a glossary, highlighted terms, and bibliographic entries replacing references
researchers, grad students, and professionals working with human stem cells in biology, tissue engineering, genetics, cancer research, virology, immunology, and biotechnology
Foreword
Preface
List of Contributors
Part I: Introduction to Stem Cells
Chapter 1. Why Stem Cell Research? Advances in the Field
1.1 The Origins of Stem Cell Technology
1.2 Organizations that Advocate and Support the Growth of the Stem Cell Sector
1.3 Applications of Stem Cells in Medicine
1.4 Challenges to the Use of Stem Cells
For Further Study
Chapter 2. ‘Stemness’: Definitions, Criteria, and Standards
2.1 What is a Stem Cell?
2.2 Self-Renewal
2.3 Potency
2.4 Clonality
2.5 Definition
2.6 Where do Stem Cells Come from?
2.7 Stem Cells of the Early Embryo
2.8 Ontogeny of Adult Stem Cells
2.9 How are Stem Cells Identified, Isolated, and Characterized?
2.10 Embryonic Stem Cells
2.11 Adult Stem Cells
2.12 Stemness: Progress Toward a Molecular Definition of Stem Cells
Acknowledgments
For Further Study
Chapter 3. Pluripotent Stem Cells from Vertebrate Embryos: Present Perspective and Future Challenges
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Biology of ES and ESL Cells
3.3 Stem Cell Therapy
3.4 Summary
For Further Study
Chapter 4. Embryonic Stem Cells in Perspective
4.1 Embryonic Stem Cells in Perspective
For Further Study
Chapter 5. The Development of Epithelial Stem Cell Concepts
5.1 Introduction
5.2 A Definition of Stem Cells
5.3 Hierarchically Organized Stem Cell Populations
5.4 Skin Stem Cells
5.5 The Intestinal Stem Cell System
5.6 Stem Cell Organization on the Tongue
5.7 Generalized Scheme
5.8 Summary
For Further Study
Part II: Basic Biology and Mechanisms
Chapter 6. Stem Cell Niches
6.1 Stem Cell Niche Hypothesis
6.2 Stem Cell Niches in the Drosophila Germ-Line
6.3 The Germ-Line Stem Cell Niche in the Drosophila Ovary
6.4 Germ-Line Stem Cell Niche in the Drosophila Testis
6.5 Coordinate Control of Germ-Line Stem Cell and Somatic Stem Cell Maintenance and Proliferation
6.6 Structural Components of the Niche
6.7 Stem Cell Niches Within Mammalian Tissues
6.8 Summary
Acknowledgments
For Further Study
Chapter 7. Mechanisms of Stem Cell Self-Renewal
7.1 Self-Renewal of Pluripotent Stem Cells
7.2 Prevention of Differentiation
7.3 Maintenance of Stem Cell Proliferation
7.4 Maintenance of Telomere Length
7.5 X Chromosome Inactivation
7.6 Summary
For Further Study
Chapter 8. Cell Cycle Regulators in Stem Cells
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cell Cycle Kinetics of Stem Cells In Vivo
8.3 Stem Cell Expansion Ex Vivo
8.4 Mammalian Cell Cycle Regulation and Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitors
8.5 Roles of Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitors in Stem Cell Regulation
8.6 Roles of p21 in Stem Cell Regulation
8.7 Roles of p27 in Stem Cell Regulation
8.8 Other Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitors and the Retinoblastoma Pathway in Stem Cell Regulation
8.9 Relation Between Cyclin-Dependent Kinase Inhibitors and Transforming Growth Factor β-1
8.10 CKIs and Notch
8.11 Summary and Future Directions
Acknowledgments
For Further Study
Chapter 9. How Cells Change Their Phenotype
9.1 Metaplasia and Transdifferentiation
9.2 Examples of Transdifferentiation
9.3 Barrett’s Metaplasia
9.4 Regeneration
9.5 Bone Marrow to Other Cell Types
9.6 Dedifferentiation as a Prerequisite for Transdifferentiation
9.7 How to Change a Cell’s Phenotype Experimentally
9.8 Summary
Acknowledgments
For Further Study
Part III: Tissue and Organ Development
Chapter 10. Differentiation in Early Development
10.1 Preimplantation Development
10.2 Cell Polarization Occurs During Compaction
10.3 Axis Specification During Preimplantation in the Mouse
10.4 Developmental Potency of the Early Mouse Embryo
10.5 Genes Important During Preimplantation Mouse Development
10.6 From Implantation to Gastrulation
10.7 The Mouse Trophectoderm and Primitive Endoderm Cells
10.8 Development of the Mouse Inner Cell Mass to the Epiblast
10.9 The Human Embryo
10.10 Implantation: Maternal Versus Embryonic Factors
10.11 The Role of Extra-Embryonic Tissues in Patterning the Mouse Embryo
For Further Study
Chapter 11. Stem Cells Derived from Amniotic Fluid
11.1 Amniotic Fluid – Function, Origin, and Composition
11.2 Amniotic Fluid Mesenchymal Stem Cells
11.3 Amniotic Fluid Stem Cells
11.4 Conclusions
For Further Study
Chapter 12. Stem and Progenitor Cells Isolated from Cord Blood
12.1 Addressing Delayed Time to Engraftment and Graft Failure With CB
12.2 Cryopreservation of CB Cells
12.3 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Generated from CB
12.4 Concluding Comments
For Further Study
Chapter 13. The Nervous System
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Neural Development
13.3 Neural Stem Cells
13.4 Neural Differentiation of Mouse ES Cells
13.5 Neural Differentiation of Human and Nonhuman Primate ES Cells
13.6 Developmental Perspectives
13.7 Therapeutic Perspectives
13.8 Parkinson’s Disease
13.9 Huntington’s Disease
13.10 Stroke
13.11 Demyelination
13.12 Summary
For Further Study
Chapter 14. Sensory Epithelium of the Eye and Ear
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Introduction to Progenitor and Stem Cells in the Retina
14.3 The Optic Vesicle Generates Diverse Cell Types that can Undergo Transdifferentiation
14.4 In Vivo Neurogenesis in the Posthatch Chicken
14.5 Growth of Retinal Neurospheres from the Ciliary Margin of Mammals
14.6 Prospects for Stem Cell Therapy in the Retina
14.7 Development and Regeneration of Tissues Derived from the Inner Ear
14.8 In Vivo Neurogenesis in Postembryonic Animals
14.9 In Vitro Expansion of Otic Progenitors
14.10 Prospects for Therapy
Acknowledgments
For Further Study
Chapter 15. Epithelial Skin Stem Cells
15.1 A Brief Introduction to Mouse Skin Organization
15.2 The Bulge as a Residence of Epithelial Skin Stem Cells
15.3 Models of Epithelial Stem Cell Activation
15.4 Molecular Fingerprint of the Bulge – Putative Stem Cell Markers
15.5 Cell Signaling in Multipotent Epithelial Skin Stem Cells
15.6 Commentary and Future Directions
For Further Study
Chapter 16. Hematopoietic Stem Cells
16.1 Embryonic Stem Cells and Embryonic Hematopoiesis
16.2 Blood Formation in Embryoid Bodies
16.3 Transformation of an EB-Derived HSC by BCR/ABL
16.4 Promoting Hematopoietic Engraftment with STAT5 and HOXB4
16.5 Promoting Blood Formation In Vitro with Embryonic Morphogens
For Further Study
Chapter 17. Peripheral Blood Stem Cells
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Types and Source of Stem Cells in the Peripheral Blood
17.3 Endothelial Progenitor Cells
17.4 Mesenchymal Stem Cells
17.5 Therapeutic Applications of Peripheral Blood Stem Cells
17.6 Conclusions and Future Directions
For Further Study
Chapter 18. Multipotent Adult Progenitor Cells
18.1 Pluripotent Stem Cells – Embryonic Stem Cells
18.2 Postnatal Tissue-Specific Stem Cells – Are Some More than Multipotent?
18.3 Can Pluripotency Be Acquired?
18.4 Isolation of Rodent MAPCs
18.5 Isolation of Human MAPCs
18.6 Recent Developments
Acknowledgments
For Further Study
Chapter 19. Mesenchymal Stem Cells
19.1 The Definition of MSCs
19.2 The Stem Cell Nature of MSCs
19.3 Which Tissues Contain MSCS?
19.4 MSC Isolation Techniques
19.5 Immunomodulatory Effects of MSCS
19.6 Skeletal Tissue Regeneration by MSCS
19.7 Non-Skeletal Tissue Regeneration by MSCS
19.8 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
For Further Study
Chapter 20. Skeletal Muscle Stem Cells
20.1 Introduction
20.2 The Original Muscle Stem Cell: The Satellite Cell
20.3 Functional and Biochemical Heterogeneity Among Muscle Stem Cells
20.4 Unorthodox Origins of Skeletal Muscle
20.5 The Muscle Stem Cell Niche
20.6 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
For Further Study
Chapter 21. Stem Cells and the Regenerating Heart
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Recruiting Circulating Stem Cell Reserves
21.3 The Elusive Cardiac Stem Cell
21.4 Evolving Concepts of Regeneration
For Further Study
Chapter 22. Cell Lineages and Stem Cells in the Embryonic Kidney
22.1 The Anatomy of Kidney Development
22.2 Genes that Control Early Kidney Development
22.3 The Establishment of Additional Cell Lineages
22.4 What Constitutes a Renal Stem Cell?
Acknowledgments
For Further Study
Chapter 23. Adult Liver Stem Cells
23.1 Organization and Functions of Adult Mammalian Liver
23.2 Liver Stem Cells
For Further Study
Chapter 24. Pancreatic Stem Cells
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Definition of Stem Cells and of Progenitor Cells
24.3 Progenitor Cells During Embryonic Development of the Pancreas
24.4 Progenitor Cells in the Adult Pancreas
24.5 Forcing Other Tissues to Adopt a Pancreatic Phenotype
24.6 In Vitro Studies
24.7 Summary
For Further Study
Chapter 25. Stem Cells in the Gastrointestinal Tract
25.1 Introduction
25.2 Gastrointestinal Mucosa Contains Multiple Lineages
25.3 Epithelial Cell Lineages Originate from a Common Precursor Cell
25.4 Single Intestinal Stem Cells Regenerate Whole Crypts Containing all Epithelial Lineages
25.5 Mouse Aggregation Chimeras Show that Intestinal Crypts are Clonal Populations
25.6 Somatic Mutations in Stem Cells Reveal Stem Cell Hierarchy and Clonal Succession
25.7 Human Intestinal Crypts Contain Multiple Epithelial Cell Lineages Derived from a Single Stem Cell
25.8 Bone Marrow Stem Cells Contribute to Gut Repopulation After Damage
25.9 Gastrointestinal Stem Cells Occupy a Niche Maintained by ISEMFs in the Lamina Propria
25.10 Multiple Molecules Regulate Gastrointestinal Development, Proliferation, and Differentiation
25.11 Wnt/β-Catenin Signaling Pathway Controls Intestinal Stem Cell Function
25.12 Transcription Factors Define Regional Gut Specification and Intestinal Stem Cell Fate
25.13 Gastrointestinal Neoplasms Originate in Stem Cell Populations
25.14 Summary
For Further Study
Part IV: Methods
Chapter 26. Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
26.1 Generation of iPS Cells
26.2 Molecular Mechanisms in iPS Cell Induction
26.3 Recapitulation of Disease Ontology and Drug Screening
26.4 iPS Cell Banking
26.5 Safety Concerns for Medical Application
26.6 Medical Application
26.7 Direct Fate Switch
26.8 Conclusion
For Further Study
Chapter 27. Embryonic Stem Cells: Derivation and Properties
27.1 Derivation of Embryonic Stem Cells
27.2 Culture of Embryonic Stem Cells
27.3 Developmental Potential of Embryonic Stem Cells
27.4 Conclusion
For Further Study
Chapter 28. Isolation and Maintenance of Murine Embryonic Stem Cells
28.1 Introduction
28.2 Maintenance of Embryonic Stem Cells
28.3 Media
28.4 Sera
28.5 Colony-Forming Assay for Testing Culture Conditions
28.6 Embryonic Stem Cell Passage Culture
28.7 Isolation of New Embryonic STEM Cell Lines
28.8 Method for Deriving Embryonic Stem Cells
28.9 Summary
For Further Study
Chapter 29. Approaches for Derivation and Maintenance of Human Embryonic Stem Cells: Detailed Procedures and Alternatives
29.1 Introduction
29.2 Setting Up the Lab
29.3 Preparing and Screening Reagents
29.4 Mechanical Passaging of hES Cell Colonies
29.5 Derivation of hES Cells
29.6 Maintenance of Established hES Cell Cultures
29.7 Freezing hES Cells
29.8 Thawing hES Cells
29.9 hES Cell Quality Control
For Further Study
Chapter 30. Derivation and Differentiation of Human Embryonic Germ Cells
30.1 Introduction
30.2 Human Embryonic Germ Cell Derivation
30.3 Embryoid Body-Derived Cells
For Further Study
Chapter 31. Genomic Reprogramming
31.1 Introduction
31.2 Genomic Reprogramming in Germ Cells
31.3 Reprogramming Somatic Nuclei
31.4 Conclusions
For Further Study
Part V: Applications
Chapter 32. Neural Stem Cells – Therapeutic Applications in Neurodegenerative Diseases
32.1 Introduction
32.2 Definition of Neural Stem Cells
32.3 Therapeutic Potential of Neural Stem Cells
32.4 Gene Therapy Using Neural Stem Cells
32.5 Cell Replacement Using Neural Stem Cells
32.6 ‘Global’ Cell Replacement Using Neural Stem Cells
32.7 Neural Stem Cells Display an Inherent Mechanism for Rescuing Dysfunctional Neurons
32.8 Neural Stem Cells as the Glue That Holds Multiple Therapies Together
32.9 Summary
For Further Study
Chapter 33. Adult Progenitor Cells as a Potential Treatment for Diabetes
33.1 Importance of β-Cell Replacement Therapy for Diabetes and the Shortage of Insulin-Producing Cells
33.2 Potential of Adult Stem-Progenitor Cells as a Source of Insulin-Producing Cells
33.3 Defining β-Cells, Stem Cells, and Progenitor Cells
33.4 New β-Cells are Formed Throughout Adult Life
33.5 What is the Cellular Origin of Adult Islet Neogenesis?
33.6 Transdifferentiation of Nonislet Cells to Islet Cells
33.7 Pancreatic Acinar Cell Transdifferentiation
33.8 Bone Marrow Cells as a Source of Insulin-Producing Cells
33.9 Liver as a Source of Insulin-Producing Cells
33.10 Engineering Other Non-β-Cells to Produce Insulin
33.11 Attempts to Deliver Insulin Through Constitutive Rather Than Regulated Secretion
33.12 Summary
For Further Study
Chapter 34. Burns and Skin Ulcers
34.1 Introduction
34.2 Burns and Skin Ulcers – The Problem
34.3 Epidermal Stem Cells
34.4 Stem Cells in Burns and Skin Ulcers – Current Use
34.5 Recent and Future Developments
Acknowledgments
For Further Study
Chapter 35. Stem Cells and Heart Disease
35.1 Heart: A Self-renewing Organ
35.2 Distribution of CSCS in the Heart
35.3 Repair of Myocardial Damage by Nonresident Primitive Cells
35.4 Repair of Myocardial Damage by Resident Primitive Cells
35.5 Myocardial Regeneration in Humans
For Further Study
Chapter 36. Stem Cells for the Treatment of Muscular Dystrophy
36.1 Introduction
36.2 Myoblast Transplantation – Past Failure and New Hope
36.3 Unconventional Myogenic Progenitors
36.4 Pluripotent Stem Cells for Future Cell-Based Therapies
36.5 Future Perspectives
Acknowledgments
For Further Study
Chapter 37. Cell Therapy for Liver Disease: From Hepatocytes to Stem Cells
37.1 Introduction
37.2 Background Studies
37.3 Integration of Hepatocytes Following Transplantation
37.4 Clinical Hepatocyte Transplantation
37.5 Hepatocyte Bridge
37.6 Hepatocyte Transplantation in Acute Liver Failure
37.7 Hepatocyte Transplantation for Metabolic Liver Disease
37.8 Hepatocyte Transplantation – Novel Uses, Challenges, and Future Directions
37.9 Conclusion
For Further Study
Chapter 38. Orthopedic Applications of Stem Cells
38.1 Introduction
38.2 Bone
38.3 Cartilage
38.4 Meniscus
38.5 Ligaments and Tendons
38.6 Spine
38.7 Summary
For Further Study
Chapter 39. Embryonic Stem Cells in Tissue Engineering
39.1 Introduction
39.2 Tissue Engineering Principles and Perspectives
39.3 Limitations and Hurdles of Using ES Cells in Tissue Engineering
39.4 Summary
For Further Study
Part VI: Regulation and Ethics
Chapter 40. Ethical Considerations
40.1 Introduction
40.2 Is it Morally Permissible to Destroy a Human Embryo?
40.3 Should we Postpone hES Cell Research?
40.4 Can We Benefit from Others’ Destruction of Embryos?
40.5 Can We Create an Embryo to Destroy it?
40.6 Should We Clone Human Embryos?
40.7 What Ethical Guidelines Should Govern hES Cell and Therapeutic Cloning Research?
40.8 Summary
For Further Study
Chapter 41. Overview of the FDA Regulatory Process
41.1 Introduction and Chapter Overview
41.2 Brief Legislative History of FDA
41.3 Laws, Regulations, and Guidance
41.4 FDA Organization and Jurisdictional Issues
41.5 Approval Mechanisms and Clinical Studies
41.6 Meetings with Industry, Professional Groups, and Sponsors
41.7 Regulations and Guidance of Special Interest for Regenerative Medicine
41.8 FDA’s Standards Development Program
41.9 Advisory Committee Meetings
41.10 FDA Research and Critical Path Science
41.11 Other Communication Efforts
41.12 Conclusion
For Further Study
Chapter 42. It’s Not about Curiosity, It’s about Cures: Stem Cell Research – People Help Drive Progress
42.1 Choosing Life
42.2 Size of the Promise
42.3 Personal Promises Fuel Progress
42.4 Hope Versus Hype
42.5 Giving Life
42.6 People Drive Progress
42.7 Better Health for All
Glossary
Index
Robert Lanza
Robert Lanza, M.D. is currently Chief Scientific Officer at Advanced Cell Technology, and Adjunct Professor of Surgical Sciences at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He has several hundred scientific publications and patents, and over 30 books, including Principles of Tissue Engineering (1st through 4th Editions), Methods of Tissue Engineering, Principles of Cloning (1st and 2nd Editions), Essentials of Stem Cell Biology (1st and 2nd Editions), XENO, Yearbook of Cell & Tissue Transplantation, One World: The Health & Survival of the Human Species in the 21st Century (as editor, with forewords by C. Everett Koop and former President Jimmy Carter), and Medical Science & the Advancement of World Health. Dr. Lanza received his B.A. and M.D. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was both a University Scholar and Benjamin Franklin Scholar. He is a former Fulbright Scholar, and studied as a student in the laboratory of Richard Hynes (MIT), Jonas Salk (The Salk Institute), and Nobel laureates Gerald Edelman (Rockefeller University) and Rodney Porter (Oxford University). He also worked closely (and coauthored a series of papers) with the late Harvard psychologist B.F. Skinner and heart transplant pioneer Christiaan Barnard. Dr. Lanza's current area of research focuses on the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine.
Advanced Cell Technology, MA, USA
Anthony Atala
Anthony Atala is the Director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and the W.H. Boyce Professor and Chair of the Department of Urology at Wake Forest University. Dr. Atala is a practicing surgeon and a researcher in the area of regenerative medicine. His current work focuses on growing new human cells, tissues and organs. Dr. Atala works with several journals and serves in various roles, including Editor-in-Chief of Stem Cells- Translational Medicine, Current Stem Cell Research and Therapy, and Therapeutic Advances in Urology; as Associate Editor of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, Rejuvenation Research, and Gene Therapy and Regulation; as Executive Board Member or Section Editor of the International Journal of Artificial Organs, Organogenesis, and Current Urology Reports; and as Editorial Board member of Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy, Biomedical Materials, Journal of Tissue Science and Engineering, 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing, Technology, the Journal of Urology, Recent Patents on Regenerative Medicine, BioMed Central-Urology, Urology, and Current Transplantation Reports. Dr. Atala is a recipient of many awards, including the US Congress funded Christopher Columbus Foundation Award, bestowed on a living American who is currently working on a discovery that will significantly affect society, the World Technology Award in Health and Medicine, presented to individuals achieving significant and lasting progress, the Samuel D. Gross Prize, awarded every 5 years to a national leading surgical researcher by the Philadelphia Academy of Surgery, the Barringer Medal from the American Association of Genitourinary Surgeons for distinguished accomplishments, the Gold Cystoscope award from the American Urological Association for advances in the field, the Ramon Guiteras Award for pioneering research in regenerative medicine and outstanding contributions as a scholar and teacher, the Innovation Award from the Society of Manufacturing Engineers for the creation of synthetic organs, and the Rocovich Gold Medal, awarded to a distinguished scientist who has made a major impact on science toward the understanding of human disease. In 2011 he was elected to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences.
Department of Urology, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC, USA
"…serves the needs of the evolving population of scientists, researchers, practitioners, and students embracing the latest advances in stem cells…From basic biology, early development, ectoderm, mesoderm, endoderm, and methods to the application of stem cells to specific human diseases, regulation and ethics, and patient perspectives, no topic in the field of stem cells is left uncovered."--Anticancer Research 34, 2014
"This book offers a thorough review of current research and therapeutic potential in the field of stem cell biology. The focus is on the therapeutic potential of stem cells, with the discussion of the current state of stem cell knowledge and stem cell therapies in various organs and tissues…any scientists interested in studying the field would benefit from this book's thorough treatment of the subject."Rating: 4 Stars--Doody.com, March 7, 2014