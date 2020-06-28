COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Essentials of Sleep Medicine for the Primary Care Provider, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323777063

Essentials of Sleep Medicine for the Primary Care Provider, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 15-2

1st Edition

Editors: Teofilo Lee-Chiong
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323777063
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics has been compiled by esteemed Consulting Editor, Teofilo Lee-Chiong, and brings together recent sleep medicine articles that will be useful for Primary Care Providers. Topics include: Internet-Delivered Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia Tailoring Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia for Patients with Chronic Insomnia; Prescription Drugs Used in Insomnia; Hypnotic Discontinuation in Chronic Insomnia; Evaluation of the Sleepy Patient Differential Diagnosis; Subjective and Objective Assessment of Hypersomnolence; Pharmacologic Management of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness; Nonpharmacologic Management of Excessive Daytime Sleepiness; Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Choosing the Best Positive Airway Pressure Device; Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Choosing the Best Interface; Treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea Achieving Adherence to Positive Airway Pressure Treatment and Dealing with Complications; Oral Appliances in the Management of Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Avoiding and Managing Oral Appliance Therapy Side Effects; Positional Therapy for Positional Obstructive Sleep Apnea; Pharmacologic and Nonpharmacologic Treatment of Restless Legs Syndrome; Drugs Used in Parasomnia; Drugs Used in Circadian Sleep-Wake Rhythm Disturbances; Sleep in the Aging Population; and Sleep, Health, and Society.

About the Editors

Teofilo Lee-Chiong

