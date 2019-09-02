Essentials of Radiographic Physics and Imaging
3rd Edition
Description
Prepare for success on the ARRT exam and in the practice of radiography! Essentials of Radiographic Physics and Imaging, 3rd Edition follows the ASRT recommended curriculum and focuses on what the radiographer needs to understand to safely and competently perform radiographic examinations. This comprehensive text gives you a foundational understanding of basic physics principles such as atom structure, electricity and magnetism, and electromagnetic radiation. It then covers imaging principles, radiation production and characteristics, digital image quality, imaging equipment, digital image acquisition and display, image analysis, and more- linking physics to the daily practice of radiographers. New for the third edition is updated information on radiation classifications, a shift in focus to SI units, and a thoroughly updated chapter on Fluoroscopic Imaging.
Key Features
- UPDATED! Content reflects the newest standards outlined by the ARRT and ASRT , providing you with the information you needed to pass the boards.
- Chapter Review Questions at the end of every chapter allow you to evaluate how well you have mastered the material in each chapter.
- Critical Thinking Questions at the end of every chapter offer opportunity for review and greater challenge.
- Critical Concept boxes further explain and emphasize key points in the chapters.
- Radiation Protection callout boxes help you understand the ethical obligations to minimize radiation dosages, shielding, time and distance, how to limit the field of exposure and what that does to minimize dose, and technical factors and how they affect the primary beam and image quality.
- More than 400 photos and line drawings encourage you to visualize important concepts.
- Strong pedagogy, including chapter objectives, key terms, outlines, bulleted chapter summaries, and specialty boxes, help you to organize information and focus on what is most important in each chapter.
- An emphasis on the practical information highlights just what you need to know to ace the ARRT exam and become a competent practitioner.
- Numerous critique exercises teach you how to evaluate the quality of radiographic images and determine which factors produce poor images.
Table of Contents
1.Introduction to the Imaging Sciences
Section I: Principles of Radiation Physics
2.Structure of the Atom
3.Electromagnetic and Particulate Radiation
4.The X-Ray Circuit
5.The X-Ray Tube
6.X-Ray Production
7.X-Ray Interactions with Matter
Section II: Image Production and Evaluation
8.Image Production
9.Image Quality and Characteristics
10.Digital Image Receptors
11.Radiographic Exposure Technique
12.Scatter Control
13.Exposure Technique Selection
14.Film-Screen Imaging
Section III: Specialized Radiographic Equipment
15.Fluoroscopic Imaging
16.Additional Equipment
17.Computed Tomography
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 2nd September 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323594486
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323566681
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323594509
About the Author
James Johnston
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Radiologic Sciences Director of Interdisciplinary Education for the College of Health Sciences and Human Services Midwestern State University Wichita Falls, TX
Terri Fauber
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor and Radiography Program Director, Department of Radiation Sciences, School of Allied Health Professions, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, VA