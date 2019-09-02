Prepare for success on the ARRT exam and in the practice of radiography! Essentials of Radiographic Physics and Imaging, 3rd Edition follows the ASRT recommended curriculum and focuses on what the radiographer needs to understand to safely and competently perform radiographic examinations. This comprehensive text gives you a foundational understanding of basic physics principles such as atom structure, electricity and magnetism, and electromagnetic radiation. It then covers imaging principles, radiation production and characteristics, digital image quality, imaging equipment, digital image acquisition and display, image analysis, and more- linking physics to the daily practice of radiographers. New for the third edition is updated information on radiation classifications, a shift in focus to SI units, and a thoroughly updated chapter on Fluoroscopic Imaging.