Essentials of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323625111, 9780323661607

Essentials of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing

4th Edition

A Communication Approach to Evidence-Based Care, 4e

Authors: Elizabeth Varcarolis Chyllia Dixon
Paperback ISBN: 9780323625111
Paperback ISBN: 9780323749633
eBook ISBN: 9780323661607
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd August 2020
About the Author

Elizabeth Varcarolis

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Formerly Deputy Chairperson, Department of Nursing, Borough of Manhattan Community College, New York, NY; Associate Fellow, Albert Ellis Institute for Rational Emotive Behavioral Therapy (REBT), New York, NY

Chyllia Dixon

Affiliations and Expertise

Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, WellTree Mind and Body (Private Practice), Open Hearts Family Wellness

