Essentials of Practical Pathology_1st updated edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131261422

Essentials of Practical Pathology_1st updated edition

1st Edition

Authors: Rajbala Yadav Nidhi Verma Meeta Singh
Paperback ISBN: 9788131261422
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 12th October 2019
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2019
Published:
12th October 2019
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131261422

About the Author

Rajbala Yadav

Nidhi Verma

Meeta Singh

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.